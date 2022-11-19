ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

At least 2 found shot near Texas Medical Center, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after at least two people were found shot at a gas station near the Texas Medical Center. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near the Shell at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and W. Holcombe Boulevard. We're told officers with the University...
fox26houston.com

Cyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in east Houston: police

HOUSTON - A manhunt is underway for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in east Houston Saturday night. Authorities said a man was riding his bicycle in the second westbound lane of the 12900 block of East Freeway Service Rd. just after 11 p.m. when he was hit by a car.
fox26houston.com

3 shot, 1 killed in apparent drive-by ambush in Acres Homes

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in north Houston, where three men were injured, one of them killed. It happened in the parking lot of a snow cone business in the 7400 block of Northline Dr. in Acres Homes a little before 8 p.m. That's where responding officers with the Houston PD said they found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.
KHOU

Dozens of firefighters battle duplex fire in Montrose

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters spent the overnight hours battling a large fire at a duplex in the Montrose area. The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday at a duplex on Colquitt St., which is between Richmond Ave. and West Alabama St. Dozens of firefighters were called out to battle...
Houston local news

