Multnomah County, OR

‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

One person shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport wounded one person on Saturday night. There is no word on their condition. The Port of Portland says one to three suspects took off from the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Five Vietnamese Americans Won Seats in the Oregon House on Nov. 8

When Clackamas County finished counting votes on Nov. 18, Hoa Nguyen, the Democratic nominee in House District 48 (parts of Southeast Portland, Sandy and Damascus) could finally celebrate her victory over Republican John Masterman. Nguyen defeated Masterman by 2.8%, a difference of 657 votes. Her victory made it a clean...
OREGON STATE
portlandsocietypage.com

The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead

Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area found safe

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager that went missing Saturday night has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies had located 18-year-old Halie Oana. She had last been seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Portland Police Bureau expanding officer wellness program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is expanding its wellness program in the wake of tough years met with plunging morale among officers and staff. The program, which focuses on providing more support and opportunities for physical and mental health activities, was launched in early 2019, but didn’t have much of a chance to get off the ground before the pandemic hit and protests and rioting became a central focus for the bureau for months of 2020, said officers involved with implementing the program.
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide

A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
News Talk KIT

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
Outsider.com

Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US

In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators

The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Some improvements planned, underway ahead of state transfer of SE Powell to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Major improvements are coming to large sections of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, just a month after a semi-truck driver hit and killed a biker on the road near Cleveland High School and months before the state’s transportation agency will begin talks with state lawmakers about handing control of portions of the road over to the city of Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

FBI community awards honor Portland Police Chief, community members

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) Community support is key in helping the FBI conduct investigations. Every year, the FBI gives recognition to those community members and organizations for their support. On Friday, the FBI gave out two awards to locals right here in Portland. The NEIA Law Enforcement Ethics Award is an...
PORTLAND, OR

