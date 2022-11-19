Read full article on original website
Related
thatoregonlife.com
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
Sauvie Island Bridge to be renamed for island’s Native American communities
PORTLAND, Oregon — Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution to rename the Sauvie Island Bridge to honor the island’s Native American communities and history on Thursday. The resolution was recommended by the Advisory Committee on Sustainability & Innovation (ACSI). Chinook Indians were the...
East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution, despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice’
The Kmart store at the corner of 122nd and Sandy Boulevard had been a community fixture for nearly 50 years. When the store shuttered four years ago, the property quickly became an eyesore. Windows were boarded up with plywood. A group of homeless campers settled in across the street. Residents...
kptv.com
‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
One person shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport wounded one person on Saturday night. There is no word on their condition. The Port of Portland says one to three suspects took off from the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police.
Arrest made in 2019 Portland murder, trial scheduled
The suspect in the 2019 fatal shooting of Quincy Gill is going to trial in December.
WWEEK
Five Vietnamese Americans Won Seats in the Oregon House on Nov. 8
When Clackamas County finished counting votes on Nov. 18, Hoa Nguyen, the Democratic nominee in House District 48 (parts of Southeast Portland, Sandy and Damascus) could finally celebrate her victory over Republican John Masterman. Nguyen defeated Masterman by 2.8%, a difference of 657 votes. Her victory made it a clean...
portlandsocietypage.com
The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead
Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
kptv.com
Missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area found safe
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager that went missing Saturday night has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies had located 18-year-old Halie Oana. She had last been seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.
kptv.com
Portland Police Bureau expanding officer wellness program
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is expanding its wellness program in the wake of tough years met with plunging morale among officers and staff. The program, which focuses on providing more support and opportunities for physical and mental health activities, was launched in early 2019, but didn’t have much of a chance to get off the ground before the pandemic hit and protests and rioting became a central focus for the bureau for months of 2020, said officers involved with implementing the program.
WWEEK
Taft Home Is Still Vacant Nearly a Year After It Displaced 70 Low-Income Seniors
A residential hotel that closed last December after serving low-income and disabled seniors for decades remains shuttered nearly a year after it vacated the building of the 70 vulnerable seniors who called it home. The Taft Home, an old hotel in Southwest Portland, closed after its longtime private operator Concepts...
canbyfirst.com
Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide
A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
KGW
Multiple shootings in Portland Saturday night
A person was shot at the Embassy Suites near PDX around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. And at 8 p.m., a teenage girl was found in North Portland suffering from a gunshot wound.
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
Portland congregation faces up to a sordid piece of history
Rev. Thomas Smith, the longest serving leader of First Parish Church in Portland, organized a posse to hunt, kill and scalp Wabanaki men, women and children in 1755. Smith later wrote in his journal that he received 198 pounds — “my part in scalp money.” Courtesy of the Library of Congress.
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
KATU.com
Some improvements planned, underway ahead of state transfer of SE Powell to Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Major improvements are coming to large sections of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, just a month after a semi-truck driver hit and killed a biker on the road near Cleveland High School and months before the state’s transportation agency will begin talks with state lawmakers about handing control of portions of the road over to the city of Portland.
kptv.com
FBI community awards honor Portland Police Chief, community members
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) Community support is key in helping the FBI conduct investigations. Every year, the FBI gives recognition to those community members and organizations for their support. On Friday, the FBI gave out two awards to locals right here in Portland. The NEIA Law Enforcement Ethics Award is an...
Comments / 1