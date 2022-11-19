ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amherstindy.org

Issues & Analyses: Mode Shift: Supporting Sustainable Equitable Transportation

Column #1: Big Picture: Why A Mode Shift And What’s Needed?. This the introductory essay in a planned biweekly column called Mode Shift: Supporting Sustainable Equitable Transportation. It’s time that the Town of Amherst and UMass step up their efforts to support sustainable, equitable transportation. In particular, both entities,...
AMHERST, MA
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park

Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s In This Issue?

Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we’ll send out a special dispatch).
AMHERST, MA
WSBS

Historic Theater in the Berkshires Receives $10 Million Grant to Rebuild

The rich history of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts certainly includes the performing arts. An important hub for this in the Berkshires and throughout all of Massachusetts, and New England for that matter, is at Jacob's Pillow. A couple years ago, a fire happened at a prestigious theater at Jacob's Pillow. But now, a recent grant has been awarded that will help to rebuild this historic theater and the community and surrounding region is thrilled!
BECKET, MA
amherstindy.org

President of Trustees Defends Jones Library Space Planning Efforts

Jones Library News Highlights For The Week Of November 14, 2022. Austin Sarat Recalls Space Planning Exercise Done In A ‘Very Pubic Way’. At the November 16 meeting of the Jones Library Trustees, Board President Austin Sarat addressed his colleagues with his memory of library space planning conducted prior to the development of a state construction grant proposal to build a 17,000 square foot addition to the 48,000 square foot Jones Library building at a cost of $35.6 million. The plan called for $16 million in town funding.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000

Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Felling Of Merry Maple Was Premature, Lamentable

Just in time for the Holidays the powers that be in Amherst have allowed the legacy “Merry Maple” tree on the Town Common to be cut up and destroyed. This Norway Maple, planted in 1875, has been the focus of yearly holiday festivities and helped create fond memories for generations of residents from Amherst and the surrounding communities. Countless appeals from townspeople and others to save the fabled tree were dismissed even though various arborists and the Amherst Tree Warden himself noted in the Amherst Bulletin that the tree could live another 20 or 25 years. Strangely, a majority of Amherst Shade Tree Committee members signed off on the cutting as well. Apparently, it’s all about development in this once quaint town and plans to redevelop the North Common were deemed more important than tradition or preservation.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

League Of Women Voters Will Present Online Forum On Reproductive Rights

The League of Women Voters continues its Judy Brooks Conversation Series with a presentation titled “Framing Reproductive Justice for Today”. The speakers will be Kate Glynn and Marisa Pizii from the Abortion Rights Fund of Massachusetts. The forum will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, November 30, from 7-8:00 p.m. . Go to lwvamherst.org for the Zoom link. This is a free, community event and everyone is welcome.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Autumn Mist Farm celebrates three months of business

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Autumn Mist Farm in Feeding Hills has officially been open for three months. The business celebrated the milestone Saturday. Western Mass News spoke with owner, Derrick Turnbull, who said he can’t wait to for people to come out and try their farm to table cuisine. “All...
AGAWAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy