4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Issues & Analyses: Mode Shift: Supporting Sustainable Equitable Transportation
Column #1: Big Picture: Why A Mode Shift And What’s Needed?. This the introductory essay in a planned biweekly column called Mode Shift: Supporting Sustainable Equitable Transportation. It’s time that the Town of Amherst and UMass step up their efforts to support sustainable, equitable transportation. In particular, both entities,...
Senior Center celebrates 3 centenarians from Southwick, Westfield
SOUTHWICK — The celebration was a century in the making. Last week, the Southwick Senior Center held a triple birthday party for three women who all turned 100 during the past two months.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park
Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
What’s In This Issue?
Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we’ll send out a special dispatch).
Historic Theater in the Berkshires Receives $10 Million Grant to Rebuild
The rich history of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts certainly includes the performing arts. An important hub for this in the Berkshires and throughout all of Massachusetts, and New England for that matter, is at Jacob's Pillow. A couple years ago, a fire happened at a prestigious theater at Jacob's Pillow. But now, a recent grant has been awarded that will help to rebuild this historic theater and the community and surrounding region is thrilled!
Annual Girls on the Run 5K raises $25,000
Girls on the Run of western Massachusetts is hosting its 5k event Sunday morning in Westfield.
Small Berkshire Town Gets Singled Out As One Of Top 15 Nationally For Best Fall Foliage
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
President of Trustees Defends Jones Library Space Planning Efforts
Jones Library News Highlights For The Week Of November 14, 2022. Austin Sarat Recalls Space Planning Exercise Done In A ‘Very Pubic Way’. At the November 16 meeting of the Jones Library Trustees, Board President Austin Sarat addressed his colleagues with his memory of library space planning conducted prior to the development of a state construction grant proposal to build a 17,000 square foot addition to the 48,000 square foot Jones Library building at a cost of $35.6 million. The plan called for $16 million in town funding.
Grand re-opening in Springfield showcases triumph of local salon
Virtue Salon & Spa in Springfield is celebrating triumph and success Saturday evening in the face of COVID-19 restrictions that could have crippled the business.
Florence Pie Bar in Northampton named one of New England’s top pie shops
The Florence Pie Bar, a favorite of Northampton locals, has earned distinction as one of the region’s best places for a slice of pie. Yankee Magazine, the New Hampshire-based publication covering all things New England travel and culture, named the pie shop one of the region’s best. The...
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000
Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Opinion: Felling Of Merry Maple Was Premature, Lamentable
Just in time for the Holidays the powers that be in Amherst have allowed the legacy “Merry Maple” tree on the Town Common to be cut up and destroyed. This Norway Maple, planted in 1875, has been the focus of yearly holiday festivities and helped create fond memories for generations of residents from Amherst and the surrounding communities. Countless appeals from townspeople and others to save the fabled tree were dismissed even though various arborists and the Amherst Tree Warden himself noted in the Amherst Bulletin that the tree could live another 20 or 25 years. Strangely, a majority of Amherst Shade Tree Committee members signed off on the cutting as well. Apparently, it’s all about development in this once quaint town and plans to redevelop the North Common were deemed more important than tradition or preservation.
Massachusetts man accused of parking in spaces reserved for state police
WESTON, Mass. — This was not the right place to park illegally. A Massachusetts man is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two spots designated for state police officers, authorities said. Wallace De Freitas, 39, of Framingham, was charged with operating...
League Of Women Voters Will Present Online Forum On Reproductive Rights
The League of Women Voters continues its Judy Brooks Conversation Series with a presentation titled “Framing Reproductive Justice for Today”. The speakers will be Kate Glynn and Marisa Pizii from the Abortion Rights Fund of Massachusetts. The forum will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, November 30, from 7-8:00 p.m. . Go to lwvamherst.org for the Zoom link. This is a free, community event and everyone is welcome.
Four-bedroom home sells for $480,000 in East Longmeadow
Michael Greene and Sophia Greene bought the property at 16 Senator Drive, East Longmeadow, from Anthony C Chapdelaine and Jill C Chapdelaine on Nov. 2, 2022. The $480,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $225. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 25,050-square-foot lot.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 20, 2022 edition
Ellen M. Kupiec to Ashley B. Stewart and William C. Stewart Jr., 61 Carmen Ave., $485,000. Gina M. Hodovanec, representative, Louis Michael DeChristopher, estate, and Louis M. DeChristopher , estate, to Lyudmila Bienvenue, Lyudmila N. Bienvenue and Jonathan D. Bienvenue, 30 Beech Hill Road, $283,000.
Big Daddy’s turkey giveaway in Springfield
Springfield star basketball player Milan Harrison and Co-Owner of Big Daddy's and Owner of pro meats, David Smith partnered up with Dazed Cannabis for a turkey giveaway on Saturday.
Autumn Mist Farm celebrates three months of business
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Autumn Mist Farm in Feeding Hills has officially been open for three months. The business celebrated the milestone Saturday. Western Mass News spoke with owner, Derrick Turnbull, who said he can’t wait to for people to come out and try their farm to table cuisine. “All...
Car crashes into building on Eastern Ave in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Eastern Avenue after a car crashed into a building Sunday morning.
