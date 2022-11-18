Read full article on original website
Polk State will be closed Wednesday through Sunday for Thanksgiving
Polk State College will be closed Wednesday, November 23, through Sunday, November 27, 2022, for Thanksgiving break. Classes will not be held Saturday, November 26. The College and collegiate high schools will reopen on Monday, November 28. College staff will be monitoring emails to the addresses below throughout the week...
Polk State College to celebrate 127th commencement on December 8
Polk State College will host its 127th commencement ceremony on Thursday, December 8, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, where members of the Fall 2022 Graduating Class will celebrate with their families, friends, and supporters. “It is an honor to recognize our graduates as we celebrate their milestone accomplishments...
Polk State College named finalist for prestigious Bellwether Award
The Bellwether College Consortium has named Polk State College as one of 10 national finalists for the prestigious Bellwether Award in the area of Planning, Governance, and Finance. The Consortium will announce the winners in February in San Antonio at the 2023 Community Colleges Futures Assembly, which will feature 30 community colleges deemed Bellwether Award Finalists from a large group of applicants across the country.
