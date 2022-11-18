The Bellwether College Consortium has named Polk State College as one of 10 national finalists for the prestigious Bellwether Award in the area of Planning, Governance, and Finance. The Consortium will announce the winners in February in San Antonio at the 2023 Community Colleges Futures Assembly, which will feature 30 community colleges deemed Bellwether Award Finalists from a large group of applicants across the country.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO