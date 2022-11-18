ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan names obvious Call of the Week for narrow win over Illinois

No. 3 Michigan took on a dangerous and highly efficient Illinois Fighting Illini team. Michigan into the fourth quarter down 17-10 but were able to conduct three huge drives that gave 3 field goals, including the game-winning 35-yard field goal from Jake Moody with 9 seconds left in the game. Michigan survived a road test 19-17.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan-Ohio men's basketball game heads to overtime in strangest fashion

Michigan is headed to overtime against Ohio, and how the game got there was strange indeed. With the Bobcats in possession in a 61-61 ballgame, Ohio’s Jaylin Hunter hoisted up a 3-pointer with around 5 seconds to go rather than hold for a final shot. Michigan rebounded the miss and looked to call time, but were awarded a pair of free throws after Ohio inexplicably committed a foul with .1 seconds on the clock.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh provides early outlook for injured Michigan players entering The Game week

Jim Harbaugh knows what the last game of the season means to his players, especially when it is the highly-anticipated matchup with Ohio State. More than pride is on the line as the Wolverines and Buckeyes go at it next weekend. As the end of the season comes into view, the only question remaining is who will take home the B1G Championship trophy. The Wolverines survived a close call with Illinois to remain a perfect 11-0, and the Buckeyes are battling it out with Maryland on Saturday to keep their spot atop the B1G East division.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy on Michigan offense: Meat 'still on the bone, and it's ready to come off next Saturday'

J.J. McCarthy says Michigan is ready for the Buckeyes next weekend, but considering how the Wolverines played on Saturday, that may leave some room for doubt. To say Michigan struggled on Saturday would be somewhat of an understatement. The Wolverines couldn’t find an offensive rhythm, trailing for much of the second half, and entered the 4th quarter trailing 17-10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Wolverines need to tighten things up before Ohio State

Upset alert? Trap game? Most dismissed that notion when looking at No. 3-ranked Michigan vs. Illinois. Some entertained the thought, but Vegas odds suggested Michigan would win by at least a pair of touchdowns Saturday at the Big House in Ann Arbor. The 11-degree on-field “feels-like” temperature, the absences of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum receives status update for Michigan's 2nd half vs. Illinois

Blake Corum gave Michigan fans quite a scare in the first half. Fortunately, it looks like he might be okay moving forward. Corum was pivotal and off to an explosive start against Illinois. Unfortunately, he was dinged up with a hit to his left knee late in the half. Corum was immediately in pain and fumbled as he tried to grab his knee before he even hit the turf.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Singleton takes kick return 100 yards to the house vs. Rutgers

Nick Singleton has been one of the most impressive freshmen in the country this season, not just the B1G. The star Penn State running back returned a kickoff against Rutgers the full length of the field, 100 yards to give the Nittany Lions a brief 7-3 lead over the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers scored a touchdown the following drive to take a 10-7 lead.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy