Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football: What's at stake in season finale at Penn State?
Win, and you’re in. Lose, better luck next season. Sometimes life can be that simple. It’ll be that simple for Michigan State next week in its season-finale road trip to State College to face No. 11 Penn State. The Spartans were less than 30 minutes from becoming bowl...
saturdaytradition.com
The Game rivalry felt in Crisler Center for Michigan's hoops matchup vs. Ohio University
The college football season is flipping to Week 13 of the schedule. That means Rivalry Week is upon us, and all eyes will especially be on The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. That game will be a huge matchup between 11-0 football teams in Columbus. However, the rivalry made...
Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Heisman race comes down to Blake Corum and CJ Stroud
When Michigan and Ohio State take the field Saturday in Columbus, there will be more than a win or a loss and Big Ten title on the line — The Game could end up being the deciding factor in the 2022 Heisman Trophy race. This past weekend, contender Hendon...
saturdaytradition.com
Ejani Shakir, 4-star WR for 2023, decommits from Penn State following Week 12
Ejani Shakir was a 4-star piece of Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class. Now, Shakir is reopening his recruitment with Thanksgiving just days away and the Early Signing Period in December quickly closing in. Shakir made the announcement via a statement on social media. “First, I would like to thank...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan names obvious Call of the Week for narrow win over Illinois
No. 3 Michigan took on a dangerous and highly efficient Illinois Fighting Illini team. Michigan into the fourth quarter down 17-10 but were able to conduct three huge drives that gave 3 field goals, including the game-winning 35-yard field goal from Jake Moody with 9 seconds left in the game. Michigan survived a road test 19-17.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan-Ohio men's basketball game heads to overtime in strangest fashion
Michigan is headed to overtime against Ohio, and how the game got there was strange indeed. With the Bobcats in possession in a 61-61 ballgame, Ohio’s Jaylin Hunter hoisted up a 3-pointer with around 5 seconds to go rather than hold for a final shot. Michigan rebounded the miss and looked to call time, but were awarded a pair of free throws after Ohio inexplicably committed a foul with .1 seconds on the clock.
saturdaytradition.com
Ji'Ayir Brown scores Penn State's 2nd defensive TD vs. Rutgers with huge scoop-and-score
Ji’Ayir Brown and Penn State’s defense is having a field day against Rutgers. After coming up with one defensive touchdown in the first half, the Nittany Lions struck again in the third quarter. This time, the hit came from Curtis Jacobs. He delivered a sack and broke the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides early outlook for injured Michigan players entering The Game week
Jim Harbaugh knows what the last game of the season means to his players, especially when it is the highly-anticipated matchup with Ohio State. More than pride is on the line as the Wolverines and Buckeyes go at it next weekend. As the end of the season comes into view, the only question remaining is who will take home the B1G Championship trophy. The Wolverines survived a close call with Illinois to remain a perfect 11-0, and the Buckeyes are battling it out with Maryland on Saturday to keep their spot atop the B1G East division.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy on Michigan offense: Meat 'still on the bone, and it's ready to come off next Saturday'
J.J. McCarthy says Michigan is ready for the Buckeyes next weekend, but considering how the Wolverines played on Saturday, that may leave some room for doubt. To say Michigan struggled on Saturday would be somewhat of an understatement. The Wolverines couldn’t find an offensive rhythm, trailing for much of the second half, and entered the 4th quarter trailing 17-10.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Wolverines need to tighten things up before Ohio State
Upset alert? Trap game? Most dismissed that notion when looking at No. 3-ranked Michigan vs. Illinois. Some entertained the thought, but Vegas odds suggested Michigan would win by at least a pair of touchdowns Saturday at the Big House in Ann Arbor. The 11-degree on-field “feels-like” temperature, the absences of...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released
It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum receives status update for Michigan's 2nd half vs. Illinois
Blake Corum gave Michigan fans quite a scare in the first half. Fortunately, it looks like he might be okay moving forward. Corum was pivotal and off to an explosive start against Illinois. Unfortunately, he was dinged up with a hit to his left knee late in the half. Corum was immediately in pain and fumbled as he tried to grab his knee before he even hit the turf.
saturdaytradition.com
Kenneth Walker III receives raucous ovation during return to East Lansing
Kenneth Walker III returned to his roots in East Lansing as Michigan State prepared to take on Indiana in Week 12 action. The former Spartan turned Seattle Seahawk was introduced on the field during a pause in game action and received quite the welcome from Michigan State fans. Walker came...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Singleton takes kick return 100 yards to the house vs. Rutgers
Nick Singleton has been one of the most impressive freshmen in the country this season, not just the B1G. The star Penn State running back returned a kickoff against Rutgers the full length of the field, 100 yards to give the Nittany Lions a brief 7-3 lead over the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers scored a touchdown the following drive to take a 10-7 lead.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum injury: Jim Harbaugh explains second-half usage for Michigan's star RB
Blake Corum sent Michigan fans, players and coaches through a scare during Saturday’s game against Illinois. Fortunately, it looks like the star running back for the Wolverines avoided a major injury. In the first half of action, Corum was hit in his left knee and went down holding that...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud addresses critics, chance to face TTUN since disappointing loss in 2021
C.J. Stroud is ready to quiet the critics and the trolls after Ohio State lost to Michigan last season on the road 42-27. Stroud spoke about his eagerness to take on the team up north in Week 13 after No. 2 Ohio State defeated Maryland 43-30. Last year, Stroud completed...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals unsurprising destination for Rivalry Week broadcast
College GameDay is on the move, announcing the destination for Week 13 Saturday evening! To no one’s surprise, ESPN’s popular Saturday morning pre-game show is on its way to the B1G and back to Columbus. GameDay will be at Ohio State for The Game; a huge rivalry showdown...
saturdaytradition.com
Parker Washington update: James Franklin provides timeline for announcing WRs status
Parker Washington has been Penn State’s leading receiver throughout the 2022 season. Unfortunately, he missed the Week 12 game against Rutgers and did not travel with the team as unverified reports swirled about his status. While head coach James Franklin addressed Washington’s absence after the game, Franklin stopped short...
