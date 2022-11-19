London is leveling up its real estate offerings in a big way, and One Park Drive’s new penthouse collection in Canary Wharf offers ultra-luxe, sky-high living. Developed by Canary Wharf Group, the duplex penthouses are situated on the 56th floor. One Park Drive is an architectural landmark with a unique geometric form and one of the most distinctive buildings of the London skyline. The project is Pritzker Prize-winning architectural firm Herzog and de Meuron’s first residential building in the UK, and while they consider the firm to have no house style, the duo is known for their innovative facades.

