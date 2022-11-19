ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lack of sauce’ at Gastonia Wendy’s leads to arrest, police say

By Connor Lomis
 2 days ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – ‘Lack of sauce’ at a Gastonia Wendy’s led to an arrest and recovery of a stolen handgun Thursday, Nov. 17, according to the police department.

A 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and possessing a stolen gun.

The incident happened at Wendy’s on the 1500 block of East Franklin Boulevard near North New Hope Road.

FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo

Police say they responded to reports of conflict between a man in a car and an employee at the drive-thru window. While on the way, authorities were told the customer had a handgun and was ‘driving around the parking lot of Wendy’s, refusing to leave the area.’

Upon arrival, officers found the car in the parking lot and chatted with the suspect. Other officers spoke to the Wendy’s employee.

The worker explained the man was agitated because he didn’t get any sauce with his meal, argued with the staff member, pulled out a gun, and threatened to shoot. The employee quickly shut the drive-thru window and called 911.

Authorities talking to the suspect recovered a handgun from the man’s pants pocket and figured out it was stolen.

The man in the parking lot was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

