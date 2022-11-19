ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Shooting investigation shuts down central Las Vegas valley intersection

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWETL_0jGLi06o00

UPDATE: RTC of Southern Nevada reports that as of 6:13 p.m. Valley View Boulevard reopened between Charleston Blvd. and Fulton following a shooting investigation.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting in the central Las Vegas valley.

It happened on Friday just after 3 p.m. near Charleston and Valley View boulevards.

Officers responded to a call reporting that a person had been shot in the area.

The victim was later taken to UMC, but no information on the condition has been released.

No information has been released by the police.

RTC reports that Valley View between Fulton and Charleston northbound and southbound lanes has been shut down.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as the investigation is ongoing.

Marly Duran
2d ago

Give us this day our daily shooting and never forgive our enemiesbecause we worship our guns & ammo more than our lives

