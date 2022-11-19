Shooting investigation shuts down central Las Vegas valley intersection

UPDATE: RTC of Southern Nevada reports that as of 6:13 p.m. Valley View Boulevard reopened between Charleston Blvd. and Fulton following a shooting investigation.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting in the central Las Vegas valley.

It happened on Friday just after 3 p.m. near Charleston and Valley View boulevards.

Officers responded to a call reporting that a person had been shot in the area.

The victim was later taken to UMC, but no information on the condition has been released.

No information has been released by the police.

RTC reports that Valley View between Fulton and Charleston northbound and southbound lanes has been shut down.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as the investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.