Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Arrest made in 2019 Portland murder, trial scheduled
The suspect in the 2019 fatal shooting of Quincy Gill is going to trial in December.
kptv.com
Teenage girl injured in N Portland shooting, neighbor says he’s weary of violence
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenage girl was injured in a north Portland shooting Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 8 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on reports of a victim, a 17 or 18-year-old girl, with a gunshot wound.
Teenage girl shot in N. Portland, rushed to hospital
A teenage girl was shot and wounded in North Portland Saturday night and rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance, Portland police told KOIN 6 News.
KATU.com
Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
KATU.com
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Gresham, took cash from deli
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning. Police were called to a deli in the 16200 block of Northeast Halsey just after 11:00 a.m. The suspect is a Hispanic or white male, around 6’ tall. He was wearing...
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged for shooting that injured 17-year-old girl in April
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 45-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday in connection with an April shooting in northwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On April 24, a police responded to North Willis Boulevard and North Haven Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. after a report of gunfire. Near the 900 block of North Columbia Boulevard, they found a 17-year-old girl in a vehicle who with a gunshot wound in the back. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.
Portland man arrested in 2019 homicide, held without bail
Federal law-enforcement officers have arrested a Portland man suspected of fatally shooting 39-year-old Quincy Gill in Northeast Portland in December 2019, Portland police said Friday. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force took Elijah L. Thomas of Portland into custody on Thursday. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention...
1 dead at Embassy Suites near PDX, shooter at large
One person was shot and as many as 3 suspects fled the scene at the Embassy Suites near Portland International Airport late Saturday night, officials with the Port of Portland said.
15-year-old boy injured in NE Portland shooting
A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in Northeast Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening, according to a news release from Portland police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue at 5:12 p.m. Friday to find a...
KATU.com
Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
One person shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport wounded one person on Saturday night. There is no word on their condition. The Port of Portland says one to three suspects took off from the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police.
kptv.com
Teen shot several times on 133rd Avenue in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and seriously injured Friday night in Portland. According to a Portland police spokesperson, officers arrived around 5:13 p.m. to a bloody scene and applied tourniquets to help stop the teen’s bleeding. An ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital in critical condition. PPB said after treatment, the boy’s condition “stabilized.”
Police shoot armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland
The man is hospitalized and no one else was injured in the early Saturday shooting.Police say they shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland early Saturday. The suspect's name and condition were not immediately released. No one else was injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 12:24 a.m. Nov. 19, East Precinct officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast to responding officers. A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle similar in description to the suspect vehicle. The...
Police shoot, injure man after armed robbery in SE Portland, police say
Portland police injured a man early Saturday morning in the Reed neighborhood of Southeast Portland after an officer or officers fired shots, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau. At 12:24 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an alleged armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell...
Babysitter faces manslaughter charge after 10-month-old dies
A Myrtle Point woman is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, after a 10-month-old boy she was caring for suffered an "abusive head trauma" and died in a Portland hospital, according to the Coos County District Attorney.
Teen rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in NE Portland
A teen was shot several times in Portland on Friday afternoon, authorities say.
KGW
Suspect in Washington carjacking, police shootout linked to Clackamas County double murder
24-year-old Frank Nifon is accused of participating in the murder of two men in Clackamas County last month. His alleged accomplice was arrested in Washington.
KGW
Suspect in Clackamas homicides injured in Wash. shootout with police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
kptv.com
‘67 Pontiac stolen from SE Portland, found next day missing gas cap
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A vintage car was stolen from a southeast Portland classic car dealership on Thursday and recovered Friday, all within 24 hours. The suspect was caught on Matthews Memory Lane’s security cameras perusing the vehicles shortly before 4 p.m. Then they drove out the back with...
2 hospitalized following shooting near Portland’s Cully Park
Two people went to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting in Northeast Portland, according to officials.
