KATU.com

Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland man arrested, charged for shooting that injured 17-year-old girl in April

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 45-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday in connection with an April shooting in northwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On April 24, a police responded to North Willis Boulevard and North Haven Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. after a report of gunfire. Near the 900 block of North Columbia Boulevard, they found a 17-year-old girl in a vehicle who with a gunshot wound in the back. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man arrested in 2019 homicide, held without bail

Federal law-enforcement officers have arrested a Portland man suspected of fatally shooting 39-year-old Quincy Gill in Northeast Portland in December 2019, Portland police said Friday. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force took Elijah L. Thomas of Portland into custody on Thursday. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

15-year-old boy injured in NE Portland shooting

A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in Northeast Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening, according to a news release from Portland police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue at 5:12 p.m. Friday to find a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

One person shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport wounded one person on Saturday night. There is no word on their condition. The Port of Portland says one to three suspects took off from the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Teen shot several times on 133rd Avenue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and seriously injured Friday night in Portland. According to a Portland police spokesperson, officers arrived around 5:13 p.m. to a bloody scene and applied tourniquets to help stop the teen’s bleeding. An ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital in critical condition. PPB said after treatment, the boy’s condition “stabilized.”
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Police shoot armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland

The man is hospitalized and no one else was injured in the early Saturday shooting.Police say they shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland early Saturday. The suspect's name and condition were not immediately released. No one else was injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 12:24 a.m. Nov. 19, East Precinct officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast to responding officers. A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle similar in description to the suspect vehicle. The...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘67 Pontiac stolen from SE Portland, found next day missing gas cap

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A vintage car was stolen from a southeast Portland classic car dealership on Thursday and recovered Friday, all within 24 hours. The suspect was caught on Matthews Memory Lane’s security cameras perusing the vehicles shortly before 4 p.m. Then they drove out the back with...
PORTLAND, OR

