Read full article on original website
Related
This Clippers-Warriors Trade Sends Paul George To Golden State
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some don’t elicit much of a reaction. You get the notification and think “oh! That makes sense for both sides. Good trade”. Ten minutes later, it’s out of your mind. Other trades shock you. You’ve got to double-check your...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Revealed That He Was Angry At Shaquille O'Neal For Saying The Lakers Only Won 3 Rings Because Of Him
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a phenomenal team in the NBA. Of course, we need to count out their current form as they have been struggling a lot since the era of Jeanie Buss began. But prior to that, the Purple and Gold were always one of the top teams in the league.
Golden State Warriors Player Fined $20,000
Golden State Warriors player JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 by the NBA.
"I'm a student of the game...Mike couldn't go left" - George Gervin revealed how to stop Michael Jordan
Having guarded a young MJ, "Iceman" was certain he knew what his weakness was.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Kawhi Leonard Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Is A Good Coach
Kawhi Leonard drops truth bomb on Tim Duncan's coaching career.
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
LeBron James sends massive shot at Lakers with Aaron Rodgers comment
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start this season and it is safe to say that LeBron James is not used to this kind of performance. While the season is young, the Lakers are also coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
Michael Jordan Bought Charles Barkley A $20,000 Diamond Earring During The 1993 NBA Finals As A Mind Game
Michael Jordan purchased a $20K diamond earring for Charles Barkley as a mind game during the NBA Finals.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Isiah Thomas says the Chicago Bulls were a team that cried the most because of the physicality in the NBA
Thomas says the Chicago Bulls were the only team that consistently complained about physicality and getting hit on the court
Yardbarker
Report: Jae Crowder Three Team Trade Fell Apart: Bucks Are Most Likely Destination
The Suns have been looking to trade Crowder ever since the beginning of the offseason as soon as they made Cam Johnson the starter going into this year. There have been rumors surfacing of teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers being interested in the veteran player. There are...
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Went 'Above And Beyond' To Fix Relationship With Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving reportedly did much more than expected to fix his complex relationship with the Brooklyn Nets.
Ja Morant goes after Charles Barkley again over criticism
Ja Morant is back for another swing at the Charles Barkley piñata. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant took time at his media session on Friday to take aim at the Basketball Hall of Famer Barkley, who recently criticized Morant on TNT for supposedly not making his teammates better. “Nobody...
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong
The Indiana Pacers secured their ninth victory of the season on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. But they apparently need to work on their post-game celebrations after a dangerous incident involving Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith helped the Pacers significantly off the bench, scoring a career-high 19 points in the game. He was interviewed Read more... The post NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0