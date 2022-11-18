ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
FanSided

Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa

MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong

The Indiana Pacers secured their ninth victory of the season on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. But they apparently need to work on their post-game celebrations after a dangerous incident involving Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith helped the Pacers significantly off the bench, scoring a career-high 19 points in the game. He was interviewed Read more... The post NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
