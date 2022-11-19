Read full article on original website
taylor green
2d ago
It's a crime, I get it. But who is leaving that much ca$h in a car, right after leaving a bank? Just asking to get robbed.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Related
Thief gets away with important van after breaking into Houston-area Salvation Army, center says
"It is a very big setback, because that is what is used to transport gifts and pick them up," the organization explained. That location alone will bring gifts to 1,700 children this season.
Goliad County Sheriff’s Office execute arrest warrants for two men from Houston turning up 16 weapons
Sixteen guns were among the evidence seized. Two guns had been reported stolen. Those have been turned over to the Constable’s office to be returned to their owners.The other 14 seen here were brought back to Goliad. GOLIAD, Texas – This week the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that, with the help of prosecutor Tim Poynter, led to...
At least 2 found shot near Texas Medical Center, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after at least two people were found shot at a gas station near the Texas Medical Center. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near the Shell at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and W. Holcombe Boulevard. We're told officers with the University...
'Devastated' | Houston LGBTQ community reacts to deadly mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
HOUSTON — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred 958 miles from Houston. "This is a horrible crime,” an official in Colorado Springs said. But the local community is also feeling the pain. “I was devastated when I woke up and saw the news of Club...
fox26houston.com
Car crash investigation in Harris County led to arrest of man with two felony warrants
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation into a car crash leads to a man with two felony warrants being arrested. Earlier in the week, Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a car accident in the 3100 block of Treaschwig Road in north Houston. Officials investigated which led to...
Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing
An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said.
Former city employee charged with bribery in parking violation scheme
HOUSTON — A former city of Houston employee has been arrested and charged in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme in which she took money from motorists to remove wheel-locking boots from ticketed cars. Prosecutors said Aisha Mercer, 45, is facing a felony bribery charge. The city said...
1 killed, 2 hospitalized after being ambushed by 3 men during shooting in north Houston, police say
A witness said he heard what sounded like an AK-47 being shot outside of his apartment. He found a man wounded and attempted to save his life, but the injuries were too severe.
fox26houston.com
Family friendly mural event planned for the weekend
The artist behind the iconic mural displaying Isiah Carey's likeness is back! Lee Washington has the details about a family-friendly event happening in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar
HOUSTON - The desperate search continues in the Houston Heights area for 26-year-old Delano Burkes. According to Houston police, Burkes was last seen leaving McIntyre’s Bar near the 1200 Block of West 20th Street around 1 a.m. Family and friends tell FOX 26 Burkes had been bar hopping with two close friends along West 20th Street on Saturday night.
fox26houston.com
3 shot, 1 killed in apparent drive-by ambush in Acres Homes
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in north Houston, where three men were injured, one of them killed. It happened in the parking lot of a snow cone business in the 7400 block of Northline Dr. in Acres Homes a little before 8 p.m. That's where responding officers with the Houston PD said they found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.
Stolen catalytic converters still warm when 2 thieves arrested in Friendswood, police say
Friendswood PD said several catalytic converters were still warm to the touch when they were found in the backseat of the suspects' getaway car along with a saw.
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
Dozens of firefighters battle duplex fire in Montrose
HOUSTON — Houston firefighters spent the overnight hours battling a large fire at a duplex in the Montrose area. The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday at a duplex on Colquitt St., which is between Richmond Ave. and West Alabama St. Dozens of firefighters were called out to battle...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
Texas EquuSearch's probe into missing 2-year-old from Pasadena reaches bayou behind Memorial Park
HPD found out about little Nadia Lee's disappearance a month ago as they investigated her mother's death that is allegedly at the hands of her 26-year-old father in Clear Lake.
2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says
Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.
Person of interest in Winnie bank robbery caught following short chase
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway following an armed robbery in Chambers County. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at the First Texas Bank in Winnie Friday. A Chambers County Crime Prevention Unit deputy saw the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 10.
1 dead following crash on 610 East Loop at Clinton, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead after a crash on the East Loop, according to Houston police. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the northbound lanes of 610 at Clinton Road. Traffic is currently getting by on one lane at this time. Police said the crash involved...
fox26houston.com
Repeat DWI suspect sentenced to 35 years for deadly drunk driving crash
CYPRESS, Texas - A man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for killing another driver in a 2018 drunk driving crash. According to a press release, Owen McNett, 50, was sentenced this week but convicted by a jury last...
Comments / 8