ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 8

taylor green
2d ago

It's a crime, I get it. But who is leaving that much ca$h in a car, right after leaving a bank? Just asking to get robbed.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Goliad County Sheriff’s Office execute arrest warrants for two men from Houston turning up 16 weapons

Sixteen guns were among the evidence seized. Two guns had been reported stolen. Those have been turned over to the Constable’s office to be returned to their owners.The other 14 seen here were brought back to Goliad. GOLIAD, Texas – This week the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that, with the help of prosecutor Tim Poynter, led to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

At least 2 found shot near Texas Medical Center, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after at least two people were found shot at a gas station near the Texas Medical Center. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near the Shell at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and W. Holcombe Boulevard. We're told officers with the University...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar

HOUSTON - The desperate search continues in the Houston Heights area for 26-year-old Delano Burkes. According to Houston police, Burkes was last seen leaving McIntyre’s Bar near the 1200 Block of West 20th Street around 1 a.m. Family and friends tell FOX 26 Burkes had been bar hopping with two close friends along West 20th Street on Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 shot, 1 killed in apparent drive-by ambush in Acres Homes

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in north Houston, where three men were injured, one of them killed. It happened in the parking lot of a snow cone business in the 7400 block of Northline Dr. in Acres Homes a little before 8 p.m. That's where responding officers with the Houston PD said they found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dozens of firefighters battle duplex fire in Montrose

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters spent the overnight hours battling a large fire at a duplex in the Montrose area. The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday at a duplex on Colquitt St., which is between Richmond Ave. and West Alabama St. Dozens of firefighters were called out to battle...
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!

Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy