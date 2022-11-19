Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Top teachers, principals and new teachers of the year named in Ascension Parish
Ascension Public Schools have named the Teachers of the Year, New Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year for 2022-23. These top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.
brproud.com
Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
Livingston Parish Resident angry after the termination of a beloved bus driver
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A special school board meeting was held to address several important topics, including the termination of a bus due to violating policy. Cynthia Scott has been driving kids in Livingston Parish for 13 years. On Thursday at a Special School Board meeting, she was let go from her job. Scott […]
‘A Community Christmas’ to help hundreds of Baton Rouge families
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, also known as the CCDBR, plan to make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of families in need. Their program, ‘A Community Christmas,’ is a way to prevent families from going without on Christmas day. “Can...
stmarynow.com
LINDA HARVEY SINGLETON
Linda Harvey Singleton, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Patterson, passed away at 3:58 a.m. Nov. 7, 2022, at Terrebonne General Hospital. Visitation was Friday, Nov. 18, at Union Bethel in Amelia from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial followed at the church cemetery.
stmarynow.com
Terrebonne General names director for cancer center
Sukesh Manthri, MD, a board-certified medical oncologist, was appointed medical director of Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Manthri is also board-certified in internal medicine, hospice and palliative care. He specializes in various cancers, including breast, lung, GI, lymphoma and myeloma. As medical director, Manthri will be responsible for...
lafourchegazette.com
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale
Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
Benefit event hosted for aspiring BR model after deadly Virginia crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A benefit event will be hosted today, Friday, Nov. 18, for an aspiring model from Baton Rouge after recovering from a deadly crash that happened in Virginia. Diamond Jonise, 23, is now paralyzed from the waist down from an accident that occurred on September 8,...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City Council honors two police officers
The Morgan City Council passed its 2022-23 budget Tuesday after passing along some praise to two Morgan City police officers. The consolidated budget approved without objection Tuesday calls for no major changes in personnel or services. The anticipated revenue is $51.3 million, about $2.1 million more than the city expects to spend.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'My Southern Family Christmas,' filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
brproud.com
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
stmarynow.com
Evelyn H. Barrilleaux
Evelyn H. Barrilleaux, 76, was born in Plauche-ville, La. on March 4, 1946 to the late Lance Harris and Lola Dozler Harris. She was a longtime resident of Patterson, La. Evelyn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 16, 2022. Those left behind to cherish Evelyn’s memory are...
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
stmarynow.com
Yvonne Anne Adams
Yvonne Anne Adams, age 87, of Patterson, LA passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Yvonne was born on October 12, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to the late Ovide and Ella Marie Veron Bourgeois. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at...
wbrz.com
Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
brproud.com
Here’s where Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will give out food days before Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank (GBR Food Bank) will hold three mobile food distributions before Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24. All weekday distributions require registration, photo identification, and proof of residency. Clients can register at the site. GBR Food Bank will hold a...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City High girls basketball schedule suspended after fight
The Morgan City High girls basketball schedule has been suspended for the rest of 2022 after a fight broke out at the end of Tuesday's game with Jeanerette. The Louisiana High School Association website lists all 12 Tiger girls basketball games Nov. 17-Dec. 21 as being "canceled," but does not list the suspended games as forfeits.
houmatimes.com
Missing Honduran teen last seen in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Honduran immigrant that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Melanie Yaliitza Rodriguez, 17, went missing from an address in the 3500 block of Friendswood Drive in Houma. On August 23, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, the...
stmarynow.com
Gary Joel Angeron Sr.
Gary Joel Angeron Sr., 74, a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by a son, Gary Angeron II of Morgan City, three brothers, Robert Angeron of Donner, Wayne Angeron of Gibson and Mark Angeron of Berwick; a sister, Linda Cheramie of Morgan City; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
