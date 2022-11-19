ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

brproud.com

Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

LINDA HARVEY SINGLETON

Linda Harvey Singleton, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Patterson, passed away at 3:58 a.m. Nov. 7, 2022, at Terrebonne General Hospital. Visitation was Friday, Nov. 18, at Union Bethel in Amelia from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial followed at the church cemetery.
PATTERSON, LA
stmarynow.com

Terrebonne General names director for cancer center

Sukesh Manthri, MD, a board-certified medical oncologist, was appointed medical director of Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Manthri is also board-certified in internal medicine, hospice and palliative care. He specializes in various cancers, including breast, lung, GI, lymphoma and myeloma. As medical director, Manthri will be responsible for...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale

Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
THIBODAUX, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City Council honors two police officers

The Morgan City Council passed its 2022-23 budget Tuesday after passing along some praise to two Morgan City police officers. The consolidated budget approved without objection Tuesday calls for no major changes in personnel or services. The anticipated revenue is $51.3 million, about $2.1 million more than the city expects to spend.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Evelyn H. Barrilleaux

Evelyn H. Barrilleaux, 76, was born in Plauche-ville, La. on March 4, 1946 to the late Lance Harris and Lola Dozler Harris. She was a longtime resident of Patterson, La. Evelyn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 16, 2022. Those left behind to cherish Evelyn’s memory are...
PATTERSON, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Yvonne Anne Adams

Yvonne Anne Adams, age 87, of Patterson, LA passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Yvonne was born on October 12, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to the late Ovide and Ella Marie Veron Bourgeois. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at...
PATTERSON, LA
wbrz.com

Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts

DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City High girls basketball schedule suspended after fight

The Morgan City High girls basketball schedule has been suspended for the rest of 2022 after a fight broke out at the end of Tuesday's game with Jeanerette. The Louisiana High School Association website lists all 12 Tiger girls basketball games Nov. 17-Dec. 21 as being "canceled," but does not list the suspended games as forfeits.
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Missing Honduran teen last seen in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Honduran immigrant that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Melanie Yaliitza Rodriguez, 17, went missing from an address in the 3500 block of Friendswood Drive in Houma. On August 23, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, the...
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Gary Joel Angeron Sr.

Gary Joel Angeron Sr., 74, a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by a son, Gary Angeron II of Morgan City, three brothers, Robert Angeron of Donner, Wayne Angeron of Gibson and Mark Angeron of Berwick; a sister, Linda Cheramie of Morgan City; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
MORGAN CITY, LA

