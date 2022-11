Jason David Frank, the actor who originated the role of Tommy Oliver a.k.a. the Green Ranger in the “Power Rangers” franchise, died Nov. 19 in Texas. He was 49 years old. Frank’s death was confirmed to the Associated Press by his manager, Justine Hunt. No further details about the actor’s death could be confirmed, but she asked for the “privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO