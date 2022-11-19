Potentially the most important match of Group B will come on the second day of 2022 World Cup competition as the United States and Wales clash in Qatar. As Pot 2 participants, the U.S. are expected to advance through to the Round of 16, but they will face stiff competition from Wales in doing so. As European playoff qualifiers, Rob Page's side entered the competition after the draw, meaning they were placed into Pot 4. As a result, Group B is much tougher than perhaps expected and this match is a prime example of why.

10 HOURS AGO