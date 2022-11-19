ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Reigning champions France kick off their World Cup defence against plucky Australia in Group D... but what time is kick-off? What TV channel is it on? What is their head-to-head record? And what is the team news?

After four years as reigning world champions, France will set out to defend their crown in Qatar, with their World Cup campaign starting against Australia on Tuesday. It hasn't been all smooth-sailing for Didier Deschamps' side since their triumph in Russia back in 2018, with Les Bleus being dumped out of last year's Euros by Switzerland, and flattering to deceive in the Nations League.
Sporting News

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
NBC Sports

Fans Experience Difficulties Entering Stadium for England Vs. Iran Match

The second day of this year’s 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar. The first match of Monday kicked off between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, but unfortunately, some fans had issues getting into the stadium to watch the match. Problems with FIFA’s...
Sporting News

Youngest and oldest coaches at World Cup 2022: Age of every manager at Qatar tournament

The World Cup sees some of the world's best and most successful coaches pitted against each other on the biggest stage. Some managers are in the twilight of their career, looking for one last swan song as they go off into the sunset, whilst others are in their prime or looking for their first big success as a manager.
The Game Haus

Portugal 2022 World Cup Roster

The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Portugal 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKRui Patrício34Roma (Italy) 2DFDiogo Dalot23Manchester United (England) 3DFPepe39Porto (Portugal) 4DFRúben Dias25Manchester City (England) 5DFRaphaël Guerreiro28Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 6MFJoão Palhinha27Fulham (England)...
Sporting News

USA vs. Wales World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group B match at Qatar 2022

Potentially the most important match of Group B will come on the second day of 2022 World Cup competition as the United States and Wales clash in Qatar. As Pot 2 participants, the U.S. are expected to advance through to the Round of 16, but they will face stiff competition from Wales in doing so. As European playoff qualifiers, Rob Page's side entered the competition after the draw, meaning they were placed into Pot 4. As a result, Group B is much tougher than perhaps expected and this match is a prime example of why.
The Independent

Is Italy vs South Africa on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international

Italy welcome South Africa to Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa on Saturday aiming to build on their historic victory over Australia and a promising set of autumn internationals in general.Last week, the Azzurri beat the Wallabies for the first time in their history as flying full-back Ange Capuozzo inspired them to a memorable 28-27 win in Florence.That came seven days after a 49-17 demolition of Tonga in Padua and, added to a first Six Nations victory since 2015 when they stunned Wales earlier this year, Italian rugby is clearly on an upward trajectory under coach Kieran Crowley.Follow Italy vs South...
AFP

UK-Iranian women torn over World Cup support

As England took on Iran in the World Cup on Monday, a group of British-Iranians were conflicted over who to support, given a crackdown on protests at home. Similar stunts are planned during Iran's other World Cup games in Qatar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy