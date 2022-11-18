ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

The Corn Kid Will Be Riding In This Year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This summer saw one of the happiest and most wholesome videos ever made, in which a young boy charmed the world with his love for corn. In the interview shared on the YouTube channel, Recess Therapy, young Tariq said it was okay if not everyone liked corn, but for him, the day he had corn with butter was the day that "everything changed." Tariq's enthusiasm and pure joy for a simple ear of corn made him an overnight sensation. The video was sampled into a true earworm of a song on TikTok, and best of all, it landed Tariq the title of Official Corn-bassador of South Dakota (per NPR).
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
MyArkLaMiss

LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

(WJW) — Attention shoppers: many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. FOX 8 has compiled a list of stores that will be closed for the holiday. Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day. ALDI. ALDI is closed on several major holidays, including Thanksgiving and...
Parade

Wendy's Releases Festive Frosty Flavor for the Holidays

Wendy’s is bringing joy to the world with a new menu addition ahead of the holiday season. The chain announced that peppermint would be the chains first-ever holiday Frosty flavor. "Wendy's is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint...
Thrillist

Coffee Mate Will Pay You $5,000 to Skip That Thanksgiving 5K

Coffee Mate is intervening in your misplaced sense of self discipline this Thanksgiving. The company is looking to pay you $5,000 so you don't participate in your local 5K race, often called the turkey trot. Coffee Mate wants you to have a soothing morning routine, none of that early rising and cold weather to kick off what is supposed to be a restful and gluttonous holiday.
Bustle

Starbucks’ 2022 Holiday Menu Includes Old Faves & An All-New Snack

Hear ye, hear ye. Ready for the best announcement you’ve heard all week? The Starbucks 2022 Holiday Menu is returning to the coffee chain on Nov. 3 and will include returning favorites and all-new items. With the holiday season comes the return of the Peppermint Mocha, back for its...
Thrillist

Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back Its Triple Treat Box for the Holidays

With the holiday season approaching, Pizza Hut is bringing a gift for longtime fans. That's right, the Triple Treat Box is back. As Brand Eating reports, pizza chain's stacked box features a pair of medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls for dessert. It all comes wrapped in special holiday packaging, making for a three-course holiday meal. You can deck the pizzas out with any one topping of your choice from Pizza Hut's many options.

