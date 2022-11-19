WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Late Friday, we will see the chance for a few snow flurries, but no accumulations are anticipated. Friday night, we will have a low of 29 with overcast skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 50 with clouds in the morning and afternoon sunshine. Saturday night, we will have a low of 24 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 54 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 34 with mostly clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 58 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 35 with mostly clear skies.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO