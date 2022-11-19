Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
RBNC ElectriCritters kicks off Nov. 25
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The River Bend Nature Center is kicking off its annual lighted Christmas display event on Nov. 25. ElectriCritters will be open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Nov. 25 through Dec. 17. The event will also be open on Dec. 22 and 23.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD holds situational awareness class
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local church partnered with the Wichita Falls Police Department Thursday evening for an event aimed at helping women protect themselves. Held at Anchor Baptist Church, those in attendance learned about situational awareness. Police said people are often distracted with their phones or even so...
newschannel6now.com
40 Thanksgiving meals donated to Wichita Falls families
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 40 families are receiving Thanksgiving meals Friday thanks to the generosity of two Texoma businesses. Herb Easley Motors and Texoma Community Credit Union said they teamed up for the second year to provide full plates and full hearts. The businesses delivered the meals to United Way, where the nonprofit’s clients picked up the boxed Thanksgiving meals.
newschannel6now.com
One injured in pin-in wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street. Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver...
newschannel6now.com
IDEA grant delivered to Wichita Falls ISD teachers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some Wichita Falls ISD teachers started their mornings off with a pleasant surprise from representatives from the WFISD Foundation and administrators. Teachers across the district received a grant totaling more than 18 thousand dollars to 29 district teachers. January Cadotte, partnership coordinator for the district,...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 16 years for 2017 murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man accused of causing the death of an infant pleaded guilty to murder on Friday. Sean Anthony Richardson was sentenced to 16 years in prison as part of a plea deal, according to court documents. He was also given jail credit for 1,726 days.
newschannel6now.com
Carolina is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. Carolina is a sweet cat who would like to join your family. Emily’s...
newschannel6now.com
Snow flurries are possible Friday night heading into Saturday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Late Friday, we will see the chance for a few snow flurries, but no accumulations are anticipated. Friday night, we will have a low of 29 with overcast skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 50 with clouds in the morning and afternoon sunshine. Saturday night, we will have a low of 24 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 54 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 34 with mostly clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 58 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 35 with mostly clear skies.
newschannel6now.com
City of Byers rescinds boil order
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had required the boil order for the city on Nov. 12 due to low water pressure. The public water system has reportedly taken corrective actions to restore the quality of water and the TCEQ said they’ve acquired test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
newschannel6now.com
Windthorst volleyball wins state title
WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst volleyball team won a state title on Friday. The Trojanettes took down the Lindsay Knights in five sets during a back-and-forth competition. Windthorst took the first set 25-12, and then lost the second 25-20. Windthorst would then rebound and take the third set 25-23,...
Comments / 0