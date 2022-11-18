Looking to Shop Local on Black Friday Weekend? Tenino Holiday Market to Include 30 Vendors, Live Music and More

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
‘Twisted Traditions’: Downtown Centralia Lighted Tractor Parade, Tree Lighting and More Set for Holiday Season
This year, historic downtown Centralia will welcome thousands of tourists and shoppers to participate in festive events, shopping and dining this holiday season. This year’s theme? Twisted Traditions. Here are some of the highlights of the revamped Hub City holiday offerings:. Tree Lighting Ceremony — 6 p.m., Nov. 25,...
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Wreaths of Hope; Twin Cities Rotary’s Turkey Bingo; All Souls Live at McFiler’s Chehalis Theater
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Nov. 19 at 105 S. Tower Ave., Centralia; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 17th annual Wreaths of Hope will include live music and vendors. Entry is $5 for one person and $10 for groups of two or more. Make and take wreaths for $25 each. All proceeds go to spinal muscular atrophy.
Chronicle
Westminster Bells to Hold Christmas Celebration Concerts on Dec. 3 and 4
The Westminster Bells will hold their Christmas celebration concerts on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church in Centralia. Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 349 N. Market Blvd. in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church is located at...
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
KING-5
This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with a side of ohana - 2022's Best
KINGSTON, Wash. — Ono Poke is the winner of Best Poke in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Steven Ono and Leilani Mickelsen have a piece of paradise in Kitsap County. It's called Ono Poke Too, a smaller version of the authentic Hawaiian poke restaurant Steven has run...
Chronicle
Veteran-Owned Rochester Ranch Offers Reindeer Rentals
Looking to add some literal life to your holiday event?. With Christmas a little over a month away, the Twisted Holly Reindeer Ranch in Rochester is offering reindeer rentals for events ranging from pumpkin patches and corn mazes to Christmas tree lightings and corporate holiday parties. The animals can also...
Chronicle
United Way, Rotary Celebrate Third Anniversary of Dolly Parton Book Program in Lewis County
Working 9 to 5 on the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for three years to get books in the hands of children from birth to age 5 has paid off for local nonprofits: More than 2,600 Lewis County kids have received nearly 73,000 books at no cost to them or their families.
CBS News
A pair of talented performers are breaking barriers at the Pacific Northwest Ballet
SEATTLE - A pair of talented performers are breaking barriers at the Pacific Northwest Ballet. "We are living in times where we are being celebrated by our talent, by our skills, and by who we are, as Black people, as Black artists," said PNB's Jonathan Batista. It's been 14 years...
nwnewsradio.com
Local grocery workers getting short-changed on checks
(SEATTLE) We’re just a week away from one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but some local grocery workers say they’re not getting their full paychecks. The cash registers are beginning to hum at a fever pitch, but the union representing local QFC and Fred Meyer workers says you’d never know it by looking at their paychecks.
Chronicle
Dry November Leads to Out of Season Fires in Western Washington
For all the brouhaha over the return of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, this November has been unseasonably dry in Western Washington, and the region is feeling the effects. Dry east winds drove an "uncommon amount" of fires late in the week that personnel with the Washington State...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing
Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Gayle Shepard: 1933-2022
Gayle Erlene Shepard, 89, passed away with family members by her side on Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence in Centralia. Gayle Erlene Emory Shepard was born on Feb. 8, 1933, in Pendleton, Oregon to Dale and Kathryn Emory. Gayle's family moved to Seattle in 1941 where she graduated from...
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
lynnwoodtimes.com
18-year-old woman arrested in massive Nordstrom store theft
LYNNWOOD, WA (November 18, 2022)—On November 11, 2022, Lynnwood Detectives concluded an investigation into a theft from Nordstrom that totaled approximately $165,000.00. It was discovered, the suspect used Nordstrom cash registers to conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts. This took place over approximately one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and Scottsdale, AZ.
q13fox.com
Tacoma humane society waiving adoption fees for adult dogs through the month of November
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs for the month of November. The shelter has been operating at full or mostly full capacity for several months after taking on hundreds of animals from a neglect situation. Dogs that...
KOMO News
140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
Photos: Out of the cattle trailer ... and Enumclaw on to the Class 2A semifinals for first time
ENUMCLAW, Wash. - In a Class 2A quarterfinal matchup of bruisers, the Hornets won out - and are now headed off to the state semifinals for the first time in school history. Gunnar Trachte hooked up with Karson Holt on a tiebreaking 6-yard touchdown pass right before halftime, and the ...
Chronicle
Lewis County to Hold Informational Meeting on Annual Budget Tuesday
The Board of Lewis County Commissioners will hold a special meeting in the commissioners’ hearing room on the second floor of the historic courthouse at 351 NW North St., Chehalis, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Its purpose will be to provide an overview of the county’s budgeting process...
Chronicle
2A EvCo All-League Volleyball Teams
Splitting league championship honors, Tumwater and Black Hills had the most all-league selections as voted on by coaches for the 2A Evergreen Conference. Tumwater’s Isabella Burney won league MVP, and Black Hills had four first team honorees. W.F. West’s Savannah Hawkins and Morgan Rogerson also picked up first team honors, and Centralia’s Peyton Smith and Rochester’s Roisin Stull were on the second team.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of John Koenes: 1935-2022
John Koenes was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 21, 1935. He passed away at the age of 87 on Nov. 7, 2022. His parents, Henry Renza Koenes and Edith Koenes, preceded him in death. John had three siblings: Ruth Koenes, Carl Koenes and Alfred Koenes. John graduated from Garden...
