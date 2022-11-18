ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Looking to Shop Local on Black Friday Weekend? Tenino Holiday Market to Include 30 Vendors, Live Music and More

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Wreaths of Hope; Twin Cities Rotary’s Turkey Bingo; All Souls Live at McFiler’s Chehalis Theater

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Nov. 19 at 105 S. Tower Ave., Centralia; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 17th annual Wreaths of Hope will include live music and vendors. Entry is $5 for one person and $10 for groups of two or more. Make and take wreaths for $25 each. All proceeds go to spinal muscular atrophy.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Westminster Bells to Hold Christmas Celebration Concerts on Dec. 3 and 4

The Westminster Bells will hold their Christmas celebration concerts on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church in Centralia. Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 349 N. Market Blvd. in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church is located at...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Veteran-Owned Rochester Ranch Offers Reindeer Rentals

Looking to add some literal life to your holiday event?. With Christmas a little over a month away, the Twisted Holly Reindeer Ranch in Rochester is offering reindeer rentals for events ranging from pumpkin patches and corn mazes to Christmas tree lightings and corporate holiday parties. The animals can also...
ROCHESTER, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Local grocery workers getting short-changed on checks

(SEATTLE) We’re just a week away from one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but some local grocery workers say they’re not getting their full paychecks. The cash registers are beginning to hum at a fever pitch, but the union representing local QFC and Fred Meyer workers says you’d never know it by looking at their paychecks.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Dry November Leads to Out of Season Fires in Western Washington

For all the brouhaha over the return of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, this November has been unseasonably dry in Western Washington, and the region is feeling the effects. Dry east winds drove an "uncommon amount" of fires late in the week that personnel with the Washington State...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing

Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Gayle Shepard: 1933-2022

Gayle Erlene Shepard, 89, passed away with family members by her side on Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence in Centralia. Gayle Erlene Emory Shepard was born on Feb. 8, 1933, in Pendleton, Oregon to Dale and Kathryn Emory. Gayle's family moved to Seattle in 1941 where she graduated from...
CENTRALIA, WA
MyNorthwest

King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

18-year-old woman arrested in massive Nordstrom store theft

LYNNWOOD, WA (November 18, 2022)—On November 11, 2022, Lynnwood Detectives concluded an investigation into a theft from Nordstrom that totaled approximately $165,000.00. It was discovered, the suspect used Nordstrom cash registers to conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts. This took place over approximately one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and Scottsdale, AZ.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County to Hold Informational Meeting on Annual Budget Tuesday

The Board of Lewis County Commissioners will hold a special meeting in the commissioners’ hearing room on the second floor of the historic courthouse at 351 NW North St., Chehalis, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Its purpose will be to provide an overview of the county’s budgeting process...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

2A EvCo All-League Volleyball Teams

Splitting league championship honors, Tumwater and Black Hills had the most all-league selections as voted on by coaches for the 2A Evergreen Conference. Tumwater’s Isabella Burney won league MVP, and Black Hills had four first team honorees. W.F. West’s Savannah Hawkins and Morgan Rogerson also picked up first team honors, and Centralia’s Peyton Smith and Rochester’s Roisin Stull were on the second team.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of John Koenes: 1935-2022

John Koenes was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 21, 1935. He passed away at the age of 87 on Nov. 7, 2022. His parents, Henry Renza Koenes and Edith Koenes, preceded him in death. John had three siblings: Ruth Koenes, Carl Koenes and Alfred Koenes. John graduated from Garden...
NAPAVINE, WA

