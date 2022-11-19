WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank needs your help now more than ever and you have the chance to make an impact. The food bank has a holiday matching grant with the J.S. Bridwell Foundation. It begins next Tuesday and for every dollar that is donated, it will be matched up to $75,000 - but they don’t want you to stop there.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO