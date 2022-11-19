Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
$75,000 WFAFB match grant starts Nov. 29
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank needs your help now more than ever and you have the chance to make an impact. The food bank has a holiday matching grant with the J.S. Bridwell Foundation. It begins next Tuesday and for every dollar that is donated, it will be matched up to $75,000 - but they don’t want you to stop there.
newschannel6now.com
Hospice of Wichita Falls to open new inpatient center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls has had to turn people away because they have not had enough capacity in their current inpatient center. They knew something had to be done, so with the help of donations from the community, they got to work. “Back in 2016,...
newschannel6now.com
Hospice Tree of Lights Campaign kicks off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights Campaign kicked off on Tuesday with the “Lighting of the Tree” ceremony. It’s the biggest fundraiser for Hospice of Wichita Falls. Located at the Southwest Building on Kemp Blvd., the tree being lit marked...
newschannel6now.com
Volunteers prepare for Vernon Holiday Spirit Meals
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Volunteers in Vernon are gearing up for their big Holiday Spirit Thanksgiving Dinner. The volunteers are all about giving back to their community. They were excited and happy to give up their time for others so they can feel loved and not lonely. Sharon Goins, Holiday Spirit Meal coordinator, took over the tradition in 2016 and isn’t giving up on spreading a little cheer.
newschannel6now.com
Americanism Luncheon set for Nov. 29
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boy Scouts of America - Northwest Texas Council will host its annual Americanism Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The 2022 Americanism award will be presented to Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, with the keynote speaker being Texas Rangers Pitcher Taylor Hearn. News Channel 6 Sports Director Robyn Hearn, Taylor’s sister, will emcee the event.
newschannel6now.com
Christmas tree fundraiser supports children
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re planning on getting into the Christmas spirit early, the Optimist Club is hosting their annual Christmas tree fundraiser. The money helps benefit children. Other clubs like the Boys and Girls Club and Camp Fire depend on clubs like the Optimist Club. Christmas...
newschannel6now.com
Burkburnett S2S to hold 5th Annual Christmas Parade of Homes
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett High School S2S will be holding their 5th Annual Christmas Parade of Homes. The event will take place Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets for a tour of the homes are $10 and will benefit all BISD S2S clubs. The list...
newschannel6now.com
Inflation impacts holiday giving
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays are widely known to be the season of giving back to those in need. However, the state of the economy has impacted many people’s ability to do so as they continue to struggle with inflation. To put it into perspective, in this...
newschannel6now.com
The Salvation Army prepares for the holiday season
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays are a special season for The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls. Preparations for the thanksgiving day meal are underway, and this is the time of year when The Salvation Army relies on volunteers in the community. One of the most recognizable sounds of...
newschannel6now.com
Optimist Club to hold annual Christmas tree sale
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls annual Christmas tree sales will start on Friday, Nov. 25. It will be held next to the Central Boys and Girls Club football field. The will be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 3 p.m. to...
newschannel6now.com
MSU women’s fall to Oklahoma Baptist at home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State women’s basketball fell to Oklahoma Baptist Tuesday night.
newschannel6now.com
Keeping the kitchen free of fire this Thanksgiving holiday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Potential fires are something the Wichita Falls Fire Department will be keeping a close eye on this week. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and more people in the kitchen cooking, fires can start easily. Walking away from the kitchen and leaving food unattended is...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection to the death of his daughter in December 2020. Officers reportedly entered a home on Longview Street on Dec. 20, 2020, at 9 a.m., and found a deceased 2-year-old girl laying face up on the kitchen floor. Court documents state the officers were “instantly taken back by the smell of rotten food and general filth.”
newschannel6now.com
WFPD investigating possible shooting on Astin Avenue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a confusing situation that unfolded Monday afternoon on the east side of town. Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to Astin Avenue to reports that a child had been shot. They weren’t able to find any gunshot victims, but...
newschannel6now.com
BBB gives shopping tips for holiday season
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau has shared payment and shipping tips for the holiday season. Those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money, according to the BBB’s research. BBB officials provided the following tips to use before you begin shopping:
newschannel6now.com
WFPD arrests man after fentanyl pills found in car
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on a drug charge Monday after fentanyl pills were found in a vehicle. Officers reportedly stopped the car in the 2900 block of Seymour Hwy around 8:36 p.m. The passenger, identified as Khalil Williams, and driver were then asked to step out while police searched the vehicle, according to court documents.
newschannel6now.com
Thanksgiving & Black Friday look cool and rainy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies. Thanksgiving, we will have a high of 58 with a 40% chance for showers across the region. We may see a stray thunderstorm, however, no severe weather is expected. Thursday night, we will have a low of 40 with rain chances increasing.
newschannel6now.com
Our next storm system arrives Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday night, we will have a low of 45 with mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will develop once again overnight going into Wednesday morning. Wednesday, rain chances return to the forecast. This high on Wednesday will be 60 with overcast skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
Fog will develop early Tuesday morning
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday night, temps will fall into the mid to low-30s. However, early Tuesday morning, patchy to dense fog will develop. With temperatures near or at freezing, freezing fog could be possible in the morning. This could lead to slick bridges, overpasses, and metal surfaces if temps drop below freezing.
Comments / 0