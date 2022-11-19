ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mansionglobal.com

French Country-Style Mansion in Bay Area With a Hidden Speakeasy Lists for Nearly $10 Million

A French Country-style mansion in California’s Bay Area hit the market last week for $9.75 million, Mansion Global has learned. The more than 10,000-square-foot residence is located in Alamo, California, about 35 minutes east of San Francisco. The “spectacular property” offers more than an acre of land with an expansive lawn, mature trees, stone pathways and water features throughout, according to the listing with Jill Fusari of The Agency.
ALAMO, CA
Architectural Digest

Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio

Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
HAWAII STATE
Apple Insider

Samsung tapped for RAM in Chinese iPhones

Samsung will supply RAM for iPhones intended for the Chinese market, instead of local supplier YMTC, as Apple continues to bow to pressure from the US. Apple has not yet bought RAM from the Yangtse Memory Technologies Co (YMTC). Nor is it prohibited from doing so by the latest US regulations, which focus on exports rather than imports.
Apartment Therapy

Take Your First Peek Inside the Luxurious New Orient Express Train

A luxurious new take on the iconic Orient Express train is coming in 2025, and you can take you first sneak peek now. A first round of images of the updated car interiors was recently unveiled at an immersive virtual reality exhibition called the “Orient Express Revelation,” which was displayed during Paris art week.
Apple Insider

Tesla museum exhibit teases Apple Music support

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A Tesla used as a museum exhibit is seemingly hinting thatApple Music support for the built-in infotainment system could finally be on the way. A Tesla Model S Long Range is part of an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Inside the Ultra-Luxe New Penthouses at London’s Landmark Skyscraper One Park Drive

London is leveling up its real estate offerings in a big way, and One Park Drive’s new penthouse collection in Canary Wharf offers ultra-luxe, sky-high living. Developed by Canary Wharf Group, the duplex penthouses are situated on the 56th floor. One Park Drive is an architectural landmark with a unique geometric form and one of the most distinctive buildings of the London skyline. The project is Pritzker Prize-winning architectural firm Herzog and de Meuron’s first residential building in the UK, and while they consider the firm to have no house style, the duo is known for their innovative facades.
Architectural Digest

Why Quiet Interiors Rule in a World That Can’t Shut Up

When spring finally returns after a bleak, gray winter—bringing its luxuriant green lawns and tulips bursting forth from the dirt like candy—most of us are more than ready. So it’s no wonder a similarly joyful, nostalgic feeling is surging in the design world in these dreary times. Traditional touches, delicate patterns, and pastel hues are definitely on the rise—for very good reason. “We’ve all experienced this kind of collective dark tragedy of the COVID days,” says Leslie Martin of M+M Interior Design based La Jolla, California, and Chicago. “And I think when we emerge from that, we want something comfortable and welcoming.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apple Insider

Amazon selling Apple's M1 MacBook Air for $799

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon has dropped the price of the 2020 M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, to $799, making it the lowest-costApple Silicon MacBook. The M1 MacBook Air has seen a 20% price drop...
Apple Insider

The best gifts for iPhone users

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — With the holidays just around the corner, you may wonder what to get for the iPhone user in your life that seemingly has everything. Here are some of the best gifts that you can get for them.
Apple Insider

How to watch Amazon Prime Video on Mac

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon Prime Video is the online retail giant's streaming service, offering a wide variety of content. Here's how to watch it all on yourMac. One of the major video streaming services, Amazon Prime Video...
Apartment Therapy

A Weaver Uses Unconventional Storage Beautifully in Her Melbourne Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “When I was looking for a new home for my teenage daughter, we wanted either two living spaces or three bedrooms — one for an office/studio,” begins handweaver Mary Burgess. “I managed to get both with this apartment. It’s a two-story townhouse in a block of six with shared front gardens. I love how the different spaces work for me, and have evolved with my changing needs over the years. My home very much reflects my work with its weaving equipment and textiles as decoration, but much of it is also practical and in regular use.”
architizer.com

Saunders Architecture Designs Villa AT Creating a Fluid Form Echoing the Waves Below

Villa AT‘s fluid form of the main house was in response to the topography and the weather patterns, and the need to frame the views out across the water. The building is nestled into the rocks, with stone steps leading down to the fresh water swimming pool and pool terrace, which sit within a natural cleft in the landscape. Its curving forms gives the house an almost marine quality, echoing the waves of the sea below.
Apple Insider

Black Friday Sonos deals: save 20% on popular soundbars & speakers

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Sonos deals are rare, but the audio company is slashing 20% off popular soundbars and speakers during its 2022Black Friday sale. Save 20% with Black Friday pricing — Now through Nov. 28,save 20% on...
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Ultra deals debut at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The first majorApple Watch Ultra discounts have debuted at Amazon, with prices dipping to as low as $739. Shoppers can save $60 on the Apple Watch Ultra this weekend at Amazon, with the ecommerce...
The Independent

What to keep in mind when layering lighting for cosiness this winter

After summer’s deliciously long, sunshine-filled days, the arrival of winter’s dark afternoons and chilly, lengthy evenings can be hard to digest. Nothing remedies flagging spirits like embracing cosiness. Transforming your home into a winter sanctuary – full of warmth, comfort and cheer – starts with elevating your lighting.“Every room should have a mix of lighting. Whether you are designing a warm and relaxing space for the evenings, carving out a nook bright enough for reading, or working from home, the key is to balance these layers of lighting to help bring a room to life and emphasise different aspects of...
Apple Insider

Flash deal: AirPods Pro 2 crash to $197.99 today only, record low price

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon-owned Woot has slashed the price of Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) to a record low $197.99 in its latest earlyBlack Friday sale. Update: This deal has sold out. Amazon itself has AirPods...

