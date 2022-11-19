ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeves County, TX

NewsWest 9

Two dead after fatal four-vehicle crash in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed in a fatal four-vehicle crash on November 19 at 3:29 a.m. in Reeves County. The initial investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 30-year-old Juan Orta-Gonzalez of McAllen, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH-20 near MM 19 on the wrong side of the road.
REEVES COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

78 Year old woman dies in Reeves County car crash

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday evening, 78-year-old Ella Mae Arn died when she was hit while driving and rolled over into a ditch. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Toyota was traveling westbound on IH-20 in the right lane with no rear lights at a low speed (posted speed limit was 80 MPH). A 2022 international truck with a trailer was also traveling westbound on IH-20 quickly approaching the Toyota from behind.
REEVES COUNTY, TX
azlenews.net

Missing Azle woman dies in crash

Azle police reported Friday afternoon that an Azle woman reported missing on Wednesday had died in a car crash in Reeves County. Police in Azle were informed of Ella Arn’s death from the Department of Public Safety, according to a news release from the Azle Police Department. Reeves County is located in West Texas, west of the Midland-Odessa area.
AZLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Search for missing dog after rollover car crash

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The owners of three-year-old German Sheppard, Daisy, are on the hunt for their lost dog after she went missing on November 8th, following a terrifying crash on Interstate 20. Now despite how bad the accident was on the owners, all Laurie Mulder and her family care about, is bringing their sweet […]
PECOS, TX
Larry Lease

Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas

A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake

Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
EL PASO, TX
NewsWest 9

Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Monterrey, Mexico

MÉXICO, Monterrey — Early Wednesday, a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was arrested. 31-year-old Jose Manuel Hernandez was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico by Mexico Federal Authorities. Hernandez was then transported to the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge in Laredo, Texas where Hernandez was turned over to members...
LAREDO, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

