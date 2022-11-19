Read full article on original website
Two dead after fatal four-vehicle crash in Reeves County
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed in a fatal four-vehicle crash on November 19 at 3:29 a.m. in Reeves County. The initial investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 30-year-old Juan Orta-Gonzalez of McAllen, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH-20 near MM 19 on the wrong side of the road.
cbs7.com
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, a four-vehicle collision led to a fatal crash in Reeves County. The investigation determined that 30-year-old Juan Orta-Gonzalez from McAllen, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH-20 near mile marker 19 on the wrong side of the road.
cbs7.com
78 Year old woman dies in Reeves County car crash
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday evening, 78-year-old Ella Mae Arn died when she was hit while driving and rolled over into a ditch. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Toyota was traveling westbound on IH-20 in the right lane with no rear lights at a low speed (posted speed limit was 80 MPH). A 2022 international truck with a trailer was also traveling westbound on IH-20 quickly approaching the Toyota from behind.
azlenews.net
Missing Azle woman dies in crash
Azle police reported Friday afternoon that an Azle woman reported missing on Wednesday had died in a car crash in Reeves County. Police in Azle were informed of Ella Arn’s death from the Department of Public Safety, according to a news release from the Azle Police Department. Reeves County is located in West Texas, west of the Midland-Odessa area.
Search for missing dog after rollover car crash
PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The owners of three-year-old German Sheppard, Daisy, are on the hunt for their lost dog after she went missing on November 8th, following a terrifying crash on Interstate 20. Now despite how bad the accident was on the owners, all Laurie Mulder and her family care about, is bringing their sweet […]
KWTX
Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas, largest in three decades
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Inspectors for the Texas Railroad Commission are investigating a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that was recorded west of Pecos near the border of Reeves and Culberson counties on Wednesday, the agency said. The earthquake, confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey, was the largest recorded in the state since...
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
KVUE
Railroad Commission of Texas sends inspectors to site of historic earthquake
ODESSA, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake that hit West Texas Wednesday has the Railroad Commission of Texas investigating. The earthquake, which struck the Mentone area, was big, but not surprising to some experts. "I guess I'd just have to say this doesn't surprise me very much, even though...
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake happened at about 3:30 p.m. near the small community of Mentone, which is located in Loving County. The town is approximately two hours west of Midland.
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas
A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
See Video! 5.4 Earthquake In Pecos Texas Sways Shelves At United Supermarket!
Did you feel the Earthquake? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in WestTexas. • SEE VIDEO OF SHELVES SWAYING AT PECOS SUPERMARKET!. The Earthquake measured at 5.3 and was felt by people from El Paso,...
KFOX 14
Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
ABC13 Houston
West Texas 5.3 magnitude earthquake, third largest in state, shakes up San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- One of the biggest earthquakes in Texas history rattled west of the state. On Wednesday, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake sent seismic shockwaves for about 350 miles, causing San Antonio College to cancel classes. Video in Pecos, where they reported to have felt a 5.4 magnitude earthquake,...
Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Monterrey, Mexico
MÉXICO, Monterrey — Early Wednesday, a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was arrested. 31-year-old Jose Manuel Hernandez was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico by Mexico Federal Authorities. Hernandez was then transported to the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge in Laredo, Texas where Hernandez was turned over to members...
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans wins 9 straight in Area Championship
ROSCOE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Monahans defeated Ferris in the 4A Division II Area Championship 35-21, winning their ninth straight game. They move on to the Regional round against Godley next week. Watch the video above for highlights.
Mandujano Brothers pumpkin patch to close after this weekend
COYANOSA, Texas — The Mandujano Brothers will be shutting down its pumpkin patch after this weekend. The patch in Coyanosa also has sunflowers that are in full bloom. The patch will be open each day this weekend from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission to the patch is $7.
