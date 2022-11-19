Eight Bay Area gang members arrested by SFPD; guns and stolen property recovered

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — An investigation into a criminal street gang led to the arrests of eight people, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The arrests were in connection to crimes including shootings, armed robberies and car burglaries across the Bay Area.

The investigation began in April 2022 when the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team served a search warrant in East Palo Alto. Two people were arrested and items including firearms and electronic devices were recovered. The arrests led to a lengthy investigation into the gang.

On Wednesday SFPD served seven different search warrants leading to eight arrests and the seizure of a variety of items, including guns, drugs and stolen property. SFPD publicly identified seven of the eight people who were arrested:

25-year-old Ajay Balaoro of Vallejo

18-year-old Amari Green of San Francisco

18-year-old Xavier Garcia of San Francisco

36-year-old Daniela Eaton of San Francisco

23-year-old Reno Fiapoto of Fairfield

21-year-old Ramone Fiapoto of East Palo Alto

20-year-old Tahmon Wilson of Richmond

A 22-year-old woman was also detained in Fairfield, and her custody was transferred to the U.S. Marshall’s Office for multiple outstanding warrants.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Several police agencies across the Bay Area helped SFPD with their investigation. The investigation remains open, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.