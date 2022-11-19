ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight Bay Area gang members arrested by SFPD; guns and stolen property recovered

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — An investigation into a criminal street gang led to the arrests of eight people, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The arrests were in connection to crimes including shootings, armed robberies and car burglaries across the Bay Area.

The investigation began in April 2022 when the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team served a search warrant in East Palo Alto. Two people were arrested and items including firearms and electronic devices were recovered. The arrests led to a lengthy investigation into the gang.

San Francisco auto burglary suspects arrested

On Wednesday SFPD served seven different search warrants leading to eight arrests and the seizure of a variety of items, including guns, drugs and stolen property. SFPD publicly identified seven of the eight people who were arrested:

  • 25-year-old Ajay Balaoro of Vallejo
  • 18-year-old Amari Green of San Francisco
  • 18-year-old Xavier Garcia of San Francisco
  • 36-year-old Daniela Eaton of San Francisco
  • 23-year-old Reno Fiapoto of Fairfield
  • 21-year-old Ramone Fiapoto of East Palo Alto
  • 20-year-old Tahmon Wilson of Richmond

A 22-year-old woman was also detained in Fairfield, and her custody was transferred to the U.S. Marshall’s Office for multiple outstanding warrants.

Several police agencies across the Bay Area helped SFPD with their investigation. The investigation remains open, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

