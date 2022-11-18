Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme
A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
Chinese spy sentenced to 20 years in prison in GE Aviation case
A Chinese spy was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison for conspiring to steal GE Aviation trade secrets. Federal prosecutors said Yanjun Xu was the first Chinese spy extradited to the U.S.
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
Railroad engineers accepted their deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises but conductors rejected theirs, threatening the health of the economy just before the holidays.
Chinese intelligence officer sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
A Chinese intelligence officer convicted of conspiring and attempting to steal sensitive trade secrets from a U.S. company was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison. The Justice Department had asked that Yanjun Xu, 42, get 25 years behind bars for his "very extensive" yearslong scheme to steal secrets...
Comments / 0