Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Related
WJCL
Milder weather in the forecast with showers possible by tomorrow
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be high clouds moving through the area today. So, there will be filtered sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are going to be milder than yesterday with most areas in the lower-60s. There will be a quick-moving upper-level system passing thought the area on Tuesday. Models are...
WJCL
Rain chances lurking for Thanksgiving week
Thanksgiving week is almost here and the weather may play a key role in your outdoor plans. On and off rain chances are in the forecast throughout the holiday week. With many of you traveling near or far let's start with the highest rain chance for Thanksgiving week. A low pressure area is forecast to move near the Southeast Coast Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will push scattered rain showers across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry(top image).
WJCL
Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning
Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
allongeorgia.com
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through November 25
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 19 through Friday, November 25. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
wtoc.com
Citrus growing in South Georgia an option due to climate change, according to Bulloch. Co farmer
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tune in to CBS Sunday morning this weekend and you might see a familiar face. A Bulloch County man helped bring citrus crops to South Georgia. A discussion about global warming might seem strange on a 32 degree morning with frost on the ground. But Joe Franklin says his citrus crop in South Georgia makes the case that something is changing.
wtoc.com
Christmas celebrations begin early with Rincon Christmas Parade
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon kicked off the Christmas season a little early Saturday by hosting their annual Christmas parade. The parade, put on by the Rincon Lions Club started at 10 a.m. leaving from Rincon Elementary School, and traveling for nearly two miles down Fort Howard Road.
counton2.com
Lowcountry under Freeze Warning overnight Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas. A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
5 Free Things To Do In Savannah, GA That Are Perfect For Your Next Long Weekend Away
While enjoying your vacation to the fullest extent, it's easy for things to get out of hand budget-wise. These free things to do in Savannah, GA are a great way to further explore the city without hurting your wallet. You can escape into the Hostess City's great outdoors and explore...
The holiday season begins at Shopping by Lantern Light on Tuesday
The popular Shopping by Lantern Light event will celebrate its first year in the new Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market pavilion on Tuesday evening, November 22, from 6-9pm. The market is located behind Visit Statesboro a 222 South Main St. Shoppers can expect to find a wide variety of vendors...
Where to see Santa Claus in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saint Nick will be visiting the Hostess City in the coming weeks to celebrate the Christmas season. Here are a few spots you can catch Santa in Savannah. Oglethorpe Mall photos Old St. Nick will be at the Oglethorpe Mall’s Macy’s court from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. Reservations are available […]
wtoc.com
Reccomendations for staying healthy over the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As you are preparing for family get togethers this week, the Coastal Health District has some reminders to keep you healthy over the holiday. There are three raspatory illnesses going around right now in the community - of course we still have COVID lingering, but also rising cases of the flu and the concern of RSV.
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Broughton Street reopens Saturday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Broughton Street officially reopened Saturday morning after being closed since early 2020 due to construction. *************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY} It’s a project that has been in the works for about three years now in downtown Savannah and it’s getting closer to being completely finished.
WSAV-TV
Massive fire destroys historic Midway home
A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. News 3 Today Celebrations for November 21, 2022. Here's a look at...
wtoc.com
Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Savannah, Georgia – (With Photos)
Breakfast lovers rejoice, because Savannah’s breakfast game is one of the strongest in the country, as you are about to find out. Whether you are looking for a killer breakfast at an old school diner, or something more modern, it’s all here. Let the fine folks who run these help get your day started right! Bon appetit!
How you can see the US Navy Blue Angels in Beaufort
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating […]
WJCL
Massive fire destroys historic Liberty County home
MIDWAY, Ga. — A massive fire destroyed a historic Liberty County home on Sunday. The fire broke out shortly before 8 p.m. at a home on the 5000 block of Islands Highway in Midway. Resources from every available fire department in Liberty County and the surrounding area were used...
Old Savannah City Mission serves Thanksgiving dinner for homeless community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The holiday season is here and for those without a permanent roof over their heads, it can be an especially difficult time. To help with that, a Savannah shelter served Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday. More than 50 volunteers dished out a full meal, complete with turkey, all the fixings and dessert. […]
See the Clydesdales up close Thursday and Friday
The Bulloch County Agricultural Complex is proud to house the Budweiser Clydesdales ahead of their appearance in Statesboro this weekend. The public is invited to visit the world famous horses at the Ag Arena on Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18, from 12pm-7pm each day. There is no charge to visit the horses.
Savannah SCORE announces winners of BizPitch Savannah
It’s official! Savannah SCORE has announced the winners of the organization’s 5th annual BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of TV’s Shark Tank. On Wednesday, November 16, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their...
Comments / 0