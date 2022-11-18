ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Milder weather in the forecast with showers possible by tomorrow

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be high clouds moving through the area today. So, there will be filtered sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are going to be milder than yesterday with most areas in the lower-60s. There will be a quick-moving upper-level system passing thought the area on Tuesday. Models are...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Rain chances lurking for Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving week is almost here and the weather may play a key role in your outdoor plans. On and off rain chances are in the forecast throughout the holiday week. With many of you traveling near or far let's start with the highest rain chance for Thanksgiving week. A low pressure area is forecast to move near the Southeast Coast Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will push scattered rain showers across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry(top image).
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning

Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through November 25

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 19 through Friday, November 25. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Citrus growing in South Georgia an option due to climate change, according to Bulloch. Co farmer

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tune in to CBS Sunday morning this weekend and you might see a familiar face. A Bulloch County man helped bring citrus crops to South Georgia. A discussion about global warming might seem strange on a 32 degree morning with frost on the ground. But Joe Franklin says his citrus crop in South Georgia makes the case that something is changing.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Christmas celebrations begin early with Rincon Christmas Parade

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon kicked off the Christmas season a little early Saturday by hosting their annual Christmas parade. The parade, put on by the Rincon Lions Club started at 10 a.m. leaving from Rincon Elementary School, and traveling for nearly two miles down Fort Howard Road.
RINCON, GA
counton2.com

Lowcountry under Freeze Warning overnight Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas. A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Where to see Santa Claus in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saint Nick will be visiting the Hostess City in the coming weeks to celebrate the Christmas season. Here are a few spots you can catch Santa in Savannah. Oglethorpe Mall photos Old St. Nick will be at the Oglethorpe Mall’s Macy’s court from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. Reservations are available […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Reccomendations for staying healthy over the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As you are preparing for family get togethers this week, the Coastal Health District has some reminders to keep you healthy over the holiday. There are three raspatory illnesses going around right now in the community - of course we still have COVID lingering, but also rising cases of the flu and the concern of RSV.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Broughton Street reopens Saturday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Broughton Street officially reopened Saturday morning after being closed since early 2020 due to construction. *************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY} It’s a project that has been in the works for about three years now in downtown Savannah and it’s getting closer to being completely finished.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Massive fire destroys historic Midway home

A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. News 3 Today Celebrations for November 21, 2022. Here's a look at...
MIDWAY, GA
wtoc.com

Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
SAVANNAH, GA
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Savannah, Georgia – (With Photos)

Breakfast lovers rejoice, because Savannah’s breakfast game is one of the strongest in the country, as you are about to find out. Whether you are looking for a killer breakfast at an old school diner, or something more modern, it’s all here. Let the fine folks who run these help get your day started right! Bon appetit!
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

How you can see the US Navy Blue Angels in Beaufort

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Massive fire destroys historic Liberty County home

MIDWAY, Ga. — A massive fire destroyed a historic Liberty County home on Sunday. The fire broke out shortly before 8 p.m. at a home on the 5000 block of Islands Highway in Midway. Resources from every available fire department in Liberty County and the surrounding area were used...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

See the Clydesdales up close Thursday and Friday

The Bulloch County Agricultural Complex is proud to house the Budweiser Clydesdales ahead of their appearance in Statesboro this weekend. The public is invited to visit the world famous horses at the Ag Arena on Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18, from 12pm-7pm each day. There is no charge to visit the horses.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Savannah SCORE announces winners of BizPitch Savannah

It’s official! Savannah SCORE has announced the winners of the organization’s 5th annual BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of TV’s Shark Tank. On Wednesday, November 16, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy