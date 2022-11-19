Read full article on original website
Cerebras Unveils Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer that Delivers Near-Perfect Linear Scaling for Large Language Models
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today unveiled Andromeda, a 13.5 million core AI supercomputer, now available and being used for commercial and academic work. Built with a cluster of 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems and leveraging Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute at 16-bit half precision. It is the only AI supercomputer to ever demonstrate near-perfect linear scaling on large language model workloads relying on simple data parallelism alone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005138/en/ Andromeda, pictured with the doors on, is a 13.5 million core AI Supercomputer. Comprised of 16 Cerebras CS-2s, plus Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute (Photo: Business Wire)
TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company's founder
TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday.
Dell Advances HPC and AI with Dell PowerEdge Servers
Dell Technologies expands its computing (HPC) portfolio, offering powerful solutions to help organisations quickly innovate with confidence. With a range of new offers, Dell delivers technologies and services to help power demanding applications while making HPC capabilities more accessible to businesses. Dell PowerEdge servers champion advanced modelling and datasets. New...
Galaxy Note 20 gets a proper Android 13 rollout in the US
Samsung is widely rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the Galaxy Note 20 series in the US. The rollout began last week but the company initially only seeded the new Android version to users with an unlocked Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra who participated in its One UI 5.0 beta program. It has now expanded the rollout to carrier-locked units as well.
LTE-enabled Galaxy Tab S6 Lite gets Android 12L update
Users of the LTE version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, there’s good news for you. Samsung is rolling out a major software update for your tablet. No, it’s not Android 13 yet. But you’re getting the Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 update. Android 12L is a...
Startup Says It's Building a Giant CO2 Battery in the United States
Carbon dioxide has a bad rep for its role in driving climate change, but in an unexpected twist, it could also play a key role in storing renewable energy. The world's first CO2 battery, built by Italian startup Energy Dome, promises to store renewables on an industrial scale, which could help green energy rival fossil fuels in terms of cost and practicality.
Emerging US battery supply chain should be wary of China’s information ops
On Oct. 19, 20 companies in the emerging domestic supply chain for lithium-ion batteries got some good news: President Biden, together with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, announced $2.8 billion in grants to support electrifying America’s light-duty vehicle fleet. But not long ago, a similar set of companies...
A mountain, a tower, a thermos of molten salt. These are the batteries that could power our renewable future.
Blackouts are a devastating reality of our climate-changed world. An unprecedented winter storm in 2021 knocked out power for millions of Texans for days, killing hundreds, and this summer Californians managed to barely save their state’s power grid from the brink of collapse during a record-breaking heat wave. Some...
Stellantis acquires AI startup supercharging autonomous driving development
Stellantis acquired aiMotive, a developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software. The AI startup is based in Budapest, Hungary. It also has offices in Germany, the United States, and Japan. The Hungary-based AI company focuses on four areas regarding artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, listed below. aiDrive: Embedded...
LONGi hits 26.81% efficiency for HJT solar cells
Chinese solar panel manufacturer LONGi announced it has reached an efficiency of 26.81% for its HJT silicon solar cells on full-size silicon wafers through mass production. The record was confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH). “Improving the efficiency and reducing the LCOE (levelized cost of...
TSMC confirms plans for second Arizona plant to make 3nm chips
Update: TSMC has now confirmed the earlier report; Reuters reports a statement by the company’s founder, added at the bottom of the piece. It’s looking increasingly likely that some future Apple chips will be made in the US, following a new report about A-series and M-series chipmaker TSMC.
Israel's Elbit Systems unveils its tiny but powerful search and attack drone
Lanius, a novel drone-based search-and-attack loitering munition, is built for short-range operation and can be deployed manually or by a multicopter, which is Legion-X compatible. The autonomous networked fighting system Legion-X is built on robotic platforms and diverse swarms. The creative modular solution offers a comprehensive, all-in-one system for planning,...
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
The energy transition will fail unless industry fixes wind power issues, Siemens Energy CEO says
"Never forget, renewables like wind roughly, roughly, need 10 times the material [compared to] what conventional technologies need," Siemens Energy CEO tells CNBC. "So if you have problems on the supply chain, it hits … wind extremely hard, and this is what we see," Christian Bruch adds. Siemens Energy...
Soft Robotics picks up $26M
Soft Robotics introduced in $26 million within the first closing of its Collection C funding spherical. This brings the robotic selecting firm’s whole funding to $86 million, in line with Crunchbase. Smooth Robotics plans to make use of the most recent spherical of funding to broaden industrial deployments of...
Utah company aims to make waves creating lithium-ion batteries
With the electric vehicle market booming, one Utah County company is looking to help the U.S. gain a foothold in the lithium-ion battery business. According to the International Energy Agency, sales of electric cars hit 6.6 million in 2021 — more than tripling their market share from two years earlier. That growth isn’t projected to slow down anytime soon.
TSMC to produce 3-nanometer chips at its Arizona factory
During a press conference in Taipei, Chang said “three-nanometer, TSMC right now has a plan, but it has not been completely finalized,” Reuters reports. “It has almost been finalized—in the same Arizona site, phase two. Five-nanometer is phase one, 3-nanometer is phase two.”. On its website,...
Groundbreaking hydrogen separation technique to recover clean energy from unrecyclable waste
A team of experts at The University of Manchester led by Dr. Amir Keshmiri is working on an innovation that could allow the efficient recovery of hydrogen from waste, according to a press release from the institution published on Wednesday. The researchers have received government funding to work with Powerhouse...
The EU’s push for its own satellite internet is a boon for startups and security
The EU has reached a deal to build a €6 billion satellite internet system, driven by the bloc’s push to boost its space and communications sectors, while ensuring internet security by curbing reliance on foreign suppliers. This initiative was first proposed in February 2022, but the European Parliament...
Murata Set to Accelerate Widespread Adoption of Cooperative Safety With Advanced V2X Solution Featuring Autotalks’ Chipset
KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 20, 2022-- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001), leading electronics manufacturer, has been cooperating with Autotalks, a trailblazer in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication solutions, to introduce pioneering new technology that will facilitate progression towards cooperative safety and higher levels of automated mobility. This has allowed Murata to introduce a wireless module solution portfolio through which direct vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication can be supported. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221120005001/en/ [Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.] V2X modules (Photo: Business Wire)
