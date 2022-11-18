Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: County Commissioners Were Dead Wrong to Deny YMCA Rezoning
The recent decision by the Lewis County commissioners to deny the rezoning request by the YMCA at Mineral Lake is baffling. To be fair, I’ve got to give the anti-rezoning citizens of Mineral a big round of applause for their tenacity, determination and effective organizing in working to keep their community the way they like it. Very effective community organizing.
Chronicle
Lewis County to Hold Informational Meeting on Annual Budget Tuesday
The Board of Lewis County Commissioners will hold a special meeting in the commissioners’ hearing room on the second floor of the historic courthouse at 351 NW North St., Chehalis, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Its purpose will be to provide an overview of the county’s budgeting process...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey holds public forum on converting hotel to homeless shelter
The Washington State Department of Commerce, Thurston County, and the City of Lacey held two public forums on a supportive housing acquisition project in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, November 16. The departments are set to partner with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) in transforming a hotel into...
Chronicle
United Way, Rotary Celebrate Third Anniversary of Dolly Parton Book Program in Lewis County
Working 9 to 5 on the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for three years to get books in the hands of children from birth to age 5 has paid off for local nonprofits: More than 2,600 Lewis County kids have received nearly 73,000 books at no cost to them or their families.
Chronicle
'Most Will See Increases': Lewis County Assessor Revaluation Notices Have Been Mailed to Property Owners
Property revaluation notices for assessment year 2022 for taxes owed in 2023 have been mailed to approximately 60,000 Lewis County property owners. “Most property owners will see increases over the previous year due to the annual revaluation cycle and the increasing market sales in Lewis County largely due to a housing shortage,” said Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey in a news release from the county.
Chronicle
Locals Plead for Permanent VA Clinic in Lewis County
In a town hall meeting held Wednesday night at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, members of the Puget Sound Veterans Affairs (VA) office gathered with a handful of locals from throughout Lewis County to explain how veterans in the county can get access to VA care despite not having a local clinic.
Chronicle
Dry November Leads to Out of Season Fires in Western Washington
For all the brouhaha over the return of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, this November has been unseasonably dry in Western Washington, and the region is feeling the effects. Dry east winds drove an "uncommon amount" of fires late in the week that personnel with the Washington State...
The Suburban Times
Friends of Spanaway Lake respond to County’s Community Village proposal
Submitted by Penny Howard, Friends of Spanaway Lake. Proposal website: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/7845/Pierce-County-Village. The board of Friends of Spanaway Lake (FOSL) takes this opportunity to address the fervent opposition to Pierce County’s proposed plan to construct a permanent micro-city for chronically homeless located in the middle of a federal and state identified wetland complex. This wetland site is protected per federal and WA State codes. The county’s village proposal relies on septic tanks for the 300-400 permanent homes. FOSL opposes the installation and use of septic systems located at the head waters of Spanaway Lake. Pierce County Spanaway Lake Technical Memo (Executive Summary) based on the Oct. 2014-2015 lake analysis stated pollutant sources of which there are 4 to Spanaway Lake, SEPTIC SYSTEMS are a major contributor…septic systems installed in shallow groundwater areas close to the lake contribute Phosphorous (P) and have the potential to contribute fecal coliform bacteria to the lake via ground water transport.
Health officials say flu activity rising in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — It’s flu season in Pierce County, but Nigel Turner, director of the Communicable Disease Control division of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, says this year is different. “Right now, it’s at a moderate to high level and increasing rapidly, and this is concerning,” he...
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
Chronicle
Bonneville Proposes Keeping Rates Flat in Coming Years
According to a news release, the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) is proposing to leverage recent success in order to keep rates flat in upcoming years. The administration provides power to entities across the Northwest. The move comes after the Lewis County Public Utility District voted on similar resolutions for the...
Chronicle
Man Pursued and Fatally Shot by Law Enforcement Near Tenino Nov. 14 Identified
A man who was pursued and later fatally shot in a confrontation with law enforcement near Tenino on Nov. 14 has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office. Phymor Tenry, 21, of Gresham, Oregon, died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.
The Suburban Times
Southbound Stadium Way, between 705 and Broadway, fully closed as early as Nov. 21
Sound Transit announcement. Construction occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area includes crews working on the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. As the...
kptv.com
Washington trooper finds kitten on I-5 median
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Washington highway trooper found a kitten on the I-5 median during his first day on the job. Trooper Cassel found the kitten on his first day working in Lewis County. The kitten was taken to the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Trooper Cassel talked to...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Karen Lynn Wilson: 1955-2022
Karen Lynn Wilson, 67, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Oct. 24, 2022, at home. Karen was born May 31, 1955, in Richwood, West Virginia to Wayne Charles Dotson and Etta Vivian Chapman. She was one of five children. On June 3, 1972, Karen married Michael Earl Wilson in Randle, Washington....
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: More Questions on Death of Aron Christensen
I read with interest the letter to the editor from Jerry Berry this morning regarding the botched investigation of the murder of Aron Christensen. I am wondering if the deputy made the decision not to call detectives all by himself? Or if finding a dead body with what he knew was a gunshot wound would have meant he called the sheriff?
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Gary Hitch Sr.: 1947-2022
Gary Allen Hitch Sr., 75, of Onalaska, Washington, passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, at Prestige Acute Rehabilitation Center in Centralia after a long-term battle with cancer. Born on Oct. 26, 1947, in Chehalis, Washington, Gary Hitch Sr. graduated from Napavine High School in 1965. He joined the military and...
Chronicle
‘Twisted Traditions’: Downtown Centralia Lighted Tractor Parade, Tree Lighting and More Set for Holiday Season
This year, historic downtown Centralia will welcome thousands of tourists and shoppers to participate in festive events, shopping and dining this holiday season. This year’s theme? Twisted Traditions. Here are some of the highlights of the revamped Hub City holiday offerings:. Tree Lighting Ceremony — 6 p.m., Nov. 25,...
Chronicle
In Focus: Historic Winlock Building Demolished After Nov. 8 Fire
Crews on Friday began demolition of a historic Winlock building that was largely destroyed by a fire that began the night of Nov. 8. The cause of the fire is still not known. Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson said earlier this week the building was a safety hazard and needed to be demolished as quickly as possible. The building was most recently home to the Winlock Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel, but has a long history in the Winlock community. The building was first home to Warne’s NYAL Drug Store as early as 1911, but was destroyed in a fire shortly before Feb. 2, 1912, and was rebuilt by the owner. Winlock residents recall that the town’s now-extinct local newspaper, Winlock News, operated out of the basement for a time while Warne’s was still operating. Records preserved by the Winlock Historical Museum confirm the Winlock Phone Company operated a switchboard upstairs from 1922 to 1953. The switchboard itself is preserved in the Winlock History Museum. In the years that followed, the building housed Katheryn’s Beauty Salon, Bugg’s Pool Hall, an exercise studio, a real estate office, Kay’s Yarn Barn and an antique shop, according to the Winlock Historical Museum.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Gayle Shepard: 1933-2022
Gayle Erlene Shepard, 89, passed away with family members by her side on Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence in Centralia. Gayle Erlene Emory Shepard was born on Feb. 8, 1933, in Pendleton, Oregon to Dale and Kathryn Emory. Gayle's family moved to Seattle in 1941 where she graduated from...
Comments / 0