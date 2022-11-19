ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutledge, GA

11Alive

Dozens displaced after DeKalb County apartment fire

CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Clarkston. This is all unfolding at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive. As of this time, details are limited. However, officials said the fire broke out around 4:25 a.m. Monday.
CLARKSTON, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination

Residents of a new residential community in Fayetteville, Ga., are pursuing legal action against leadership for racial discrimination. The lawsuit filed this week against the Town of Trilith and Trilith Studios claims the community failed to uphold its promise for residents to “feel at home” and be able to “live work, and find fulfillment in […] The post Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Large warehouse fire near Atlantic Station burns ... again

ATLANTA — A large commercial warehouse caught fire early Monday morning just behind Atlantic Station in Midtown Atlanta. Just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to Bishop Street to find a fire in a building that previously burned in May of 2021. "Due to severe collapse conditions," they said, the...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Cause of fire at vacant Buckhead home under investigation

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue is trying to determine what caused a house fire in Buckhead. The fire started early Saturday morning on Towerview Drive. FOX 5 Atlanta crews captured clouds of smoke billowing from the home. The home was vacant at the time of the fire, officials said.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners takes action on providing transportation help for seniors and disabled, fire safety, more walkability

During their latest meetings, the Board of Commissioners gave the green light to several County initiatives. Here is a quick glance at some of the actions taken:. There’s more help coming to Gwinnett County seniors and those with disabilities. The board approved a contract to pick up residents for non-emergency medical transportation across the county. The contract, which runs through mid-November 2023, is funded 73 percent by the Atlanta Regional Commission.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters battle massive blaze at Athens apartments

ATHENS, Ga. - Firefighters in Athens spent Friday evening battling an apartment fire at the University Oaks apartments. Flames could be seen shooting about 20 feet from the 2-story structure located in the 2300 block of West Broad Street. Firefighters say crews quickly made their way through the structure to...
ATHENS, GA
Ash Jurberg

This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away

If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
