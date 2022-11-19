Read full article on original website
Dozens displaced after DeKalb County apartment fire
CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Clarkston. This is all unfolding at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive. As of this time, details are limited. However, officials said the fire broke out around 4:25 a.m. Monday.
Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination
Residents of a new residential community in Fayetteville, Ga., are pursuing legal action against leadership for racial discrimination. The lawsuit filed this week against the Town of Trilith and Trilith Studios claims the community failed to uphold its promise for residents to “feel at home” and be able to “live work, and find fulfillment in […] The post Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Large warehouse fire near Atlantic Station burns ... again
ATLANTA — A large commercial warehouse caught fire early Monday morning just behind Atlantic Station in Midtown Atlanta. Just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to Bishop Street to find a fire in a building that previously burned in May of 2021. "Due to severe collapse conditions," they said, the...
Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter
ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
Nearly 50 bullet casings found in parking lot of metro Atlanta Kroger
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Almost 50 bullets were fired in the parking lot of a Henry County Kroger on Friday night. Channel 2 Action News crews went to the Kroger on Fairview Road in Ellenwood where they found at least 46 evidence markers next to bullet casings. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Cause of fire at vacant Buckhead home under investigation
ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue is trying to determine what caused a house fire in Buckhead. The fire started early Saturday morning on Towerview Drive. FOX 5 Atlanta crews captured clouds of smoke billowing from the home. The home was vacant at the time of the fire, officials said.
Water main break buckles South Fulton road, trapping utility truck in sinkhole
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A giant hole opened up in the middle of a South Fulton road and trapped a City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management truck inside of it. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes watched as crews inspected the scene off Loch Lomond Drive and Orkney Lane.
'Emergency shelter-in-place' issued following SWAT standoff in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County have issued an "emergency shelter-in-place" for residents in the city of Hampton near Tara Glynn Drive due to a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous. Earlier, a SWAT team was surrounding a house on the same stretch of road. However,...
Thanksgiving travel 2022: Best & worst times to drive, highways in Georgia with the heaviest traffic
ATLANTA — Are you wondering the best time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving travels? Are you starting from or traveling through Georgia?. The Georgia Department of Transportation is sharing the following information so travelers can be informed about the best and worst times to travel through metro Atlanta and other areas of Georgia:
Putting an extension cord under a rug cost a man in Forsyth County his life, firefighters say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An extension cord is to blame for a fire that killed a Forsyth County man, firefighters said. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the scene, where firefighters also say the home had no smoke detector. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
18-year-old dead after shooting at metro Atlanta Kroger, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a Henry County Kroger on Friday night. Police told Channel 2 Action News 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove was identified as the victim. Omarion Thomas, 18, was arrested in connection to the shooting. [DOWNLOAD:...
Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners takes action on providing transportation help for seniors and disabled, fire safety, more walkability
During their latest meetings, the Board of Commissioners gave the green light to several County initiatives. Here is a quick glance at some of the actions taken:. There’s more help coming to Gwinnett County seniors and those with disabilities. The board approved a contract to pick up residents for non-emergency medical transportation across the county. The contract, which runs through mid-November 2023, is funded 73 percent by the Atlanta Regional Commission.
Large truck swallowed by South Fulton sinkhole, road closed 'indefinitely,' officials say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A water main break caused two large sinkholes Thursday morning, essentially swallowing a large truck, City of South Fulton officials said. Orkney Lane in the Loch Lomond neighborhood is closed "indefinitely" as they make repairs and investigate further. They said the water lines are managed...
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
‘He should still be here with us:’ Metro Atlanta father shot, killed while changing friend’s tire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman wants justice for her husband after he was shot and killed while trying to help a friend change a tire. DeKalb County Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Reginald McDonald’s suspected killer is still on the loose. “He...
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Athens apartments
ATHENS, Ga. - Firefighters in Athens spent Friday evening battling an apartment fire at the University Oaks apartments. Flames could be seen shooting about 20 feet from the 2-story structure located in the 2300 block of West Broad Street. Firefighters say crews quickly made their way through the structure to...
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
