Read full article on original website
Related
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to claim ATP Finals crown and tie Roger Federer’s record
Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets on Sunday to claim the ATP Finals title for a record-equalling sixth time in Turin.The Serbian was pushed all the way by Ruud but eventually won the title in straight sets 7-5 6-3.Ruud saved two break points in his first service game of the opening set to hold, but it set the tone for the match, with the Norwegian regularly forced onto the back foot. There were a number of lengthy rallies during the match, including 36 shots in the final game to set up a championship point for Djokovic, who...
Tennis-Rublev disagrees with Tsitsipas' 'few tools' claim after ATP Finals win
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Andrey Rublev said he disagrees with Stefanos Tsitsipas' assessment of him as a player with "few tools" following a come-from-behind victory over the Greek in the ATP Finals on Friday.
Novak Djokovic reacts to big Australian Open news
Novak Djokovic got some huge news this week when he learned that his visa would be reinstated by Australia, clearing the way for him to participate in the Australian Open in January. Djokovic is chasing Rafael Nadal for the player with the most singles majors in tennis history and trails...
What time is the ATP Final? How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud today
Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the title match of the ATP Finals today in Turin.Djokovic is looking to win his sixth ATP Finals title and would become the oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 35. The Wimbledon champion has had a tumultuous year, after being unable to compete in the Australian Open or US Open, but has been in supreme form and dispatched Taylor Frtiz in the semi-finals.Ruud, meanwhile, is aiming to secure his first vcotuy in a major final after falling short at the French Open and US Open this season. Ruud was beaten...
tennisuptodate.com
“It’s a shame I feel like I’m a better player” - Tsitsipas aims dig at Rublev after ATP Finals loss
Stefanos Tsitsipas got beaten by Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals which left him devastated as he made some curious comments after the math. Tsitsipas was favoured in the match because he had some success against Rublev over the years and it looked good early on. The Greek player took the first set 6-3 but then got outplayed by Rublev leaving him devastated about falling up short.
Tennis-Djokovic says he struggled physically against Medvedev
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals on Friday was a tough physical battle that took a lot out of him.
Tennis-Mental health not helped by tough tour demands, says Federer
Nov 19 (Reuters) - The demanding schedule on the ATP and WTA circuits can have a negative impact on the mental health of players, tennis great Roger Federer said on Saturday. The 20-time grand slam champion retired from the sport in September after travelling around the world a number of times during a career that spanned almost a quarter of a century.
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou believes Djokovic has potential to add an 'unbelievable' haul of further Grand Slams before retirement: "He can score between three to ten more Grand Slams"
Patrick Mouratoglou believes Novak Djokovic can win up to 10 more grand slams in the next three to four years. Many believe Djokovic will win a couple of more grand slams but few believe he can actually make it to thirty. Mouratoglou is certainly one of them as he can see a scenario where Djokovic wins several more in the next three to four years.
brytfmonline.com
Bernardo Silva: “It’s about Cristiano, I’m not a man player. united. Even if that were the case, I would not answer »- Portugal
Bernardo Silva confirmed that there is no problem in the national team, nor a bad atmosphere, after interviewing Cristiano Ronaldo, in which the striker criticized Manchester United. “As for the news from England, it has nothing to do with the national team, it’s his case, it has nothing to do with me or the national team. Changes in the way we play without Ronaldo? It’s about the fact that it’s a different generation, different players. In the last eight years, everything has changed. Almost all players, except for two or three years. It’s a very strong generation, almost all of them play in the best leagues, in the best clubs. When Cristiano is not there, the national team knew how to respond, we are 26, it doesn’t matter if there is one or the other, we will do our best To represent our country”, he began by saying Manchester City midfielder in Portugal’s first conference in Qatar.
Sporting News
'Unbelievable' Jillaroos smash New Zealand as Australia claim Women's Rugby League World Cup title
Australia have claimed a third straight Women's Rugby League World Cup title after demolishing New Zealand 54-4 in the final at Old Trafford. The game, which was played prior to the Kangaroos beating Samoa in the men's final, saw the Jillaroos dominate from start to finish. Australia went into half-time...
SkySports
ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic to face Casper Ruud in final after beating Taylor Fritz in straight sets
Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz in straight sets to reach Sunday's final in Turin, where he will face Norwegian Casper Ruud. Djokovic, who went unbeaten through the group stage of the tour's season-ending tournament, won 7-6 (7-5) 7-6...
France 24
Djokovic made to work by Medvedev in Turin thriller
Djokovic went into the Red Group dead tie already assured of his place in the semi-finals after wins over Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Medvedev in contrast was already eliminated after losses in both his outings on the hardcourt in Turin. Djokovic faces American Taylor Fritz on Saturday with the...
tennisuptodate.com
Ruud admits rankings mean nothing in Djokovic ATP Finals decider: "I'm maybe ahead of him but I feel like the underdog"
Casper Ruud is ranked higher than Novak Djokovic but he doesn't feel like the favourite in the final at all calling himself an underdog. It's not strange for Ruud to call himself an underdog because technically he is. There are not many players if any that would be favoured against Djokovic right now and the Serbian certainly demonstrated the best tennis out of all the players.
tennisuptodate.com
Murray reveals daughter is following in his footsteps and is playing tennis
Andy Murray has revealed that his oldest child, a daughter named Sophia started to play tennis as she showed interest in the sport. Murray, whose dedication to tennis never came into question, could not hide his smile when he spoke about his oldest daughter. She's shown an interest in tennis and started to play the sport properly which he confirmed in an interview with Hello Magazine:
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic moves up three spots in ATP Year End Top 10, Alcaraz finishes on top
We have a new top 10 after the conclusion of the ATP Finals with some slight movement happening on this Monday. The ATP Finals were exciting and delivered some good tennis. Novak Djokovic finished on top winning all of his matches at the event and it's earned 1,500 points which got him back into the top 5. The Serbian is now ranked number 5 which is still not the number one rank he wants but better than before.
tennisuptodate.com
Ruud picks player to save his life: "I'd pick Djokovic over Alcaraz"
Casper Ruud picked Novak Djokovic as the player who would be most likely to win one match in order to save his life. Casper Ruud thinks Novak Djokovic is currently the best player in the world with no disrespect to Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic is certainly proving it at the ATP Finals going undefeated in the group stage with a very tough group.
USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup
Tyler Adams was named captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At 23 years old, he is both the youngest World Cup captain for the USA since 1950 and the youngest of 32 captains in Qatar. The Leeds United midfielder was omnipresent during CONCACAF World Cup Read more... The post USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Rublev overcomes Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis in Turin
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Andrey Rublev rallied to upset second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and reach the final four of the ATP Finals on Friday. Rublev won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals for the first time. He will face third-seeded Casper Ruud. Novak Djokovic plays Taylor Fritz of the...
Yardbarker
Djokovic's "huge hunger to make history" threat for Next Gen and rival Nadal
Novak Djokovic lifted his sixth ATP Finals trophy after defeating Casper Rudd in the final in Turin. After starting the season in the worst possible way, by missing the Australian Open, and then adding a few more tournaments on the list of missed events, the 21-time Grand Slam champion finished his 2023 season in the best possible way. Djokovic won the 2022 ATP Finals and climbed to the fifth place in the ATP Rankings. After his victory over the Norwegian, he said:
Comments / 0