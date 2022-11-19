Bernardo Silva confirmed that there is no problem in the national team, nor a bad atmosphere, after interviewing Cristiano Ronaldo, in which the striker criticized Manchester United. “As for the news from England, it has nothing to do with the national team, it’s his case, it has nothing to do with me or the national team. Changes in the way we play without Ronaldo? It’s about the fact that it’s a different generation, different players. In the last eight years, everything has changed. Almost all players, except for two or three years. It’s a very strong generation, almost all of them play in the best leagues, in the best clubs. When Cristiano is not there, the national team knew how to respond, we are 26, it doesn’t matter if there is one or the other, we will do our best To represent our country”, he began by saying Manchester City midfielder in Portugal’s first conference in Qatar.

1 DAY AGO