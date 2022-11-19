Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Officials: 1 injured after 2 Delaware County police cruisers crash in Chester
Officials say crews were dispatched after two police cruisers were in an accident. The collision sent both vehicles into a building, which then caused a fire.
WDEL 1150AM
Troopers bust alleged scooter stealer
A Wilmington man is accused of stealing 4 motorized scooters at knifepoint in three separate incidents at the same store last week. Allen Locklear made off with the first scooter last Sunday morning, stealing it from the Target store in the Brandywine Town Center and threatening to stab a store worker who asked to see his receipt, Delaware State Police said.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Trapped After Accident In Serious Condition
On Saturday at approximately 6:20 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the area of Limestone Road and Greenwood Drive for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment. New Castle County Paramedics Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington police: 11-year-old girl's shooting was accidental
Wilmington police believe the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in the city this past week happened accidentally. The girl was shot Thursday night in the 800 block of North Church Street, police said. The investigation into the incident is continuing, and police are asking anyone with information to call Detective...
firststateupdate.com
Firefighters Battle Large Fire In Woods Near Mill Town
Just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon firefighters from northern New Castle County responded to the Limestone Acres development off of Milltown Road in Wilmington for reports of leaves on fire. Arriving crews reported that the woods behind the development were on fire, Command alerting dispatch that an area of 500 feet...
WGMD Radio
Felton PD Arrest Dover Man for Shoplifting
A Dover man has been arrested after shoplifting in Felton. Felton Police were called to the Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway just before 2am on November 2nd for a shoplifter. The suspect was gone when police arrived, but through their investigation they learned the suspect was 28 year old Kareem Young of Dover. He was arrested on November 17 – he was already in custody at SCI on an unrelated crime.
WMDT.com
Dover man facing charges after shoplifting from Royal Farms in Felton
FELTON, Del. – A Dover man is facing charges after reportedly shoplifting from a Royal Farms in Felton. Around 1:48 a.m. on November 2nd, Felton Police were dispatched the convenience store located in the 11000 block of South Dupont Highway for reported shoplifting. Callers told police a Black male suspect was inside the store stealing merchandise before he ran away.
WBOC
Three Young Suspects Involved in Police Chase before Crashing and Catching Fire
CAMBRIDGE. Md.- Two teens and a minor were allegedly involved in a police chase that ended up crashing and catching fire early Friday morning in Cambridge. Cambridge Police say they received a report of a car chase heading toward the city from the Wicomico County area around 5 a.m., that stemmed from an armed car jacking in Ocean City.
WMDT.com
Laurel Police asking for public’s help in identifying shoplifting suspect
LAUREL, Del. – Laurel Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of shoplifting. On November 19th, around 11:56 a.m., police were called to the Food Lion located at 30214 Sussex highway for a shoplifting incident. Investigators say a man left the store with multiple items without paying for them. He is described as a Black male in his 40s, with dreadlocks to his shoulders. The suspect fled the store in a black Smart Car with red doors, and a Delaware registration, police say.
WMDT.com
Three juveniles arrested following morning carjacking, police chase
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles were taken into custody early Friday morning following an armed carjacking and police chase. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers with the Cambridge Police Department were alerted of a vehicle pursuit traveling towards Cambridge from the Wicomico County area that originally initiated from an armed carjacking in Ocean City. Surrounding law enforcement agencies from Worcester and Wicomico Counties initiated a pursuit on two involved vehicles, one of which was stopped in Wicomico County, while the second continued into Dorchester County.
WDEL 1150AM
2 dead following possible domestic shooting
Two men are dead following a reported shooting in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Wilmington Police. Police said the incident occurred in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. A 52-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital. A 46-year-old man who was described as the suspect also was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WGMD Radio
Early Morning Millville Area Fire Under Investigation
Firefighters from Millville were called to a mobile home on East Lagoon Road in Dogwood Acres early Friday morning – just after 5 for a fire. Crews arriving at the scene found a single-wide trailer with an attached porch with fire showing from the rear. The fire was brought under control with help from Bethany Beach, Dagsboro and Frankford Fire Companies.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead, one seriously hurt, in Cecil County house fire
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire Thursday morning, November 17, 2022, in the Elkton area that killed one person and critically injured a second. The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road. Firefighters found a woman outside of the house with critical...
Cape Gazette
First responder community remembers Danny Mitchell
The Cape Region showed up Nov. 19 to remember Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company President Danny Mitchell, who died Nov. 13. Firefighters, police, paramedics and EMS personnel from along the East Coast attended the funeral to show their respect for the longtime dispatcher, firefighter and good friend. The Delaware State...
WGMD Radio
Two-Vehicle Accident in Felton Area
A two-vehicle accident has occurred in Felton in the area of Plymouth Road and South Dupont Highway. Injuries are being reported with a MEDEVAC request. WGMD will have more information as it becomes available.
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
82-year-old Philadelphia resident who went missing over a month ago located
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police told CBS3 that 82-year-old MaryAnn Poston has been found. Police said earlier on Saturday that Ms. Poston from South Philadelphia went missing over a month ago.Police did not release any information about where Poston was found or any further details.
Chesco Man Gropes Woman At West Chester Bar, Say Police
A Chester County man is charged with indecent assault after police say he groped a woman at a West Chester bar. Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Gay Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 for a reported disturbance inside of a bar, West Chester police said in a statement.
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Hope You Know Something About This Murder
The Middletown Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2020. On November 21, 2020, police responded to the intersection of New Street and Cole Blvd. in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Akeem Evans shot in the roadway. Evans later succumbed to his injuries.
Alert Issued For 58-Year-Old Man In Harford County Who Hasn't Been Seen Since August
An alert has been issued by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a man who has been missing in the region for months. Michael Earl Reed, 58, was reported missing by concerned friends and family and has not been seen since Sunday, Sept. 7, according to the sheriff's office.
