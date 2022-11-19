LAUREL, Del. – Laurel Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of shoplifting. On November 19th, around 11:56 a.m., police were called to the Food Lion located at 30214 Sussex highway for a shoplifting incident. Investigators say a man left the store with multiple items without paying for them. He is described as a Black male in his 40s, with dreadlocks to his shoulders. The suspect fled the store in a black Smart Car with red doors, and a Delaware registration, police say.

LAUREL, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO