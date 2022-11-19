Read full article on original website
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
Gov. DeSantis announces extra days off for Florida state employees this year
Florida gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional holiday time off for state employees.
Florida man allegedly stole boat to return to Cuba, said ‘he disliked living in the U.S.’
A Miami man was arrested earlier this month after deputies said he stole a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from a Marathon resident.
Bay News 9
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Florida Lake
If you've lived in Florida most of your life, you're probably familiar with Lake Okeechobee, the second-largest body of fresh water in the entire United States. Lake Okeechobee is nearly 30 miles wide and has become a prized fishing and vacation spot in the southwestern corner of the state.
gbhsblueandgold.com
Will Florida survive DeSantis
Under DeSantis’ governorship, Florida has gone down a self-destructive path, limiting the rights of women, LGBTQ individuals, people of color and any other minority in Florida, leading to a bleak and insufferable future. The re-election of DeSantis leads to a future where these groups’ freedoms are even more limited, leading to a dystopian-like society.
AOL Corp
Florida soaker: Downpours to keep drenching Sunshine State ahead of Thanksgiving
Florida will not live up to its nickname through the middle of the week as an extended stretch of wet weather will keep sunshine at bay, disrupt bustling holiday travel and make for downright lousy weather at the beaches and amusement parks. A stubborn disturbance will deliver repeated rounds of...
NBC Miami
South Florida Airports Ranked Among the Worst on WSJ's 2022 List
Of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports, flying to and from South Florida may not be the best experience, according to a list released by The Wall Street Journal. WSJ released its anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list — and some of the rankings might surprise you.
wlrn.org
Former Miami city manager testifies that the city was 'targeting' certain Little Havana businesses
In an explosive newly released court document, a former City of Miami manager testified under oath that he witnessed first-hand that City of Miami commissioner Joe Carollo was “targeting” code enforcement against certain businesses in Little Havana in order to shut them down. The new transcript was released...
Florida Pharmacist Confesses To Stealing Over 90k In Medication From Winn Dixie Pharmacy
A Pharmacist at a Florida Winn Dixie was arrested for stealing over 90k in medication from the pharmacy. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Economic Crimes Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Winn Dixie, 3280 Tamiami Trail,
Harmful red tide emerges along Florida coastline after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Red tide, or a harmful bloom of algae, is harming Florida beaches and marine life after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through the Sunshine State.
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
fox13news.com
DeSantis closing Florida state offices ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve holidays
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving state employees some extra time off for the holidays. A week before Thanksgiving, the governor announced that all state government offices will be closed on Nov. 23, Dec. 23, and Dec. 30, in addition to regular closures during the holidays. "Our...
WPBF News 25
Petito family to donate $3M granted by Florida judge in lawsuit against Laundrie's estate to Gabby Petito Foundation
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida judge awarded the mother of Gabby Petito, Nichole Schmidt, $3 million in a lawsuit filed against Brian Laundrie's estate. Gabby Petito was killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie in 2021. Petito's body was found in a Wyoming national park in Sept. 2021,...
South Florida chills out as cold front sets in
South Floridians enjoyed a rare, almost crisp fall morning Thursday, the beginning of a weak cold front that will stay for the weekend, then leave. “Most areas will have high temperatures 10-15 degrees lower than what they were yesterday,” the National Weather Service Miami said in a tweet. Even in the midst of the front Thursday, South Florida also still recorded the warmest high temperature ...
southfloridareporter.com
The Rain Comes To Florida Today
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days. Look for periods of showers as...
Reminder: The Left Lane Is For Passing, Per Florida Law
Florida Highway Patrol is cracking down on left-lane drivers that aren't following the law.
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
