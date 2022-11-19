ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
gbhsblueandgold.com

Will Florida survive DeSantis

Under DeSantis’ governorship, Florida has gone down a self-destructive path, limiting the rights of women, LGBTQ individuals, people of color and any other minority in Florida, leading to a bleak and insufferable future. The re-election of DeSantis leads to a future where these groups’ freedoms are even more limited, leading to a dystopian-like society.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

South Florida Airports Ranked Among the Worst on WSJ's 2022 List

Of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports, flying to and from South Florida may not be the best experience, according to a list released by The Wall Street Journal. WSJ released its anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list — and some of the rankings might surprise you.
MIAMI, FL
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida chills out as cold front sets in

South Floridians enjoyed a rare, almost crisp fall morning Thursday, the beginning of a weak cold front that will stay for the weekend, then leave. “Most areas will have high temperatures 10-15 degrees lower than what they were yesterday,” the National Weather Service Miami said in a tweet. Even in the midst of the front Thursday, South Florida also still recorded the warmest high temperature ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

The Rain Comes To Florida Today

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days. Look for periods of showers as...
FLORIDA STATE

