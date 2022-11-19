don't forget to change out the summer air for winter air now. Also make sure your blinker fluid is topped up.
yep I went to Discount Tire to get this chore done on this last Thursday. They said every 6,000-8,000 miles.
The car in the picture is a 1990’s vintage Porsche 911. You can rotate the tires because they have wider back tires than front tires.
Related
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Here are the cars that hold their value the most
Carlisle Auctions Is Selling a Camaro RS/SS With a 396 and a 4-Speed
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Buying These Cars Will Lose You Money Faster
Two-Owner Chevelle 454 SS 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic
Only 1 Midsize Truck Is Rated Most Reliable and Safest, and It’s Not a Toyota
How To Keep Your Car Interior Spotless
Honda Sales Are in Trouble
A Rare, Pioneering 1938 Car-Tractor Mashup Is For Sale
These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Why Did Truckers Pour Alcohol in Brake Systems?
Used Car of the Day: Opel GT Barn Find
MotorBiscuit
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 81