Georgia State

Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 14 Playoffs

By Sam Brown
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmUBy_0jGLg0Su00

Get the latest Georgia high school football scores on SBLive as the second round of the GHSA postseason kicks off across the state

The second round of the Georgia high school football playoffs kicks off Friday (November 18) with plenty of big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of this week's playoff action on SBLive Georgia , including live Georgia high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark SBLive's Georgia high school football scoreboard and check out the individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE GEORGIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

7A SCOREBOARD | 6A SCOREBOARD

5A SCOREBOARD | 4A SCOREBOARD

3A SCOREBOARD | 2A SCOREBOARD

1A SCOREBOARD (PUBLIC) | 1A SCOREBOARD (PRIVATE)

You can also watch dozens of Georgia high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Georgia:

Playoff roundup from Georgia's 7A state playoffs

Roswell rounds up the Longhorns Georgia 6A football playoff opener

Georgia AAAAAA football state playoff roundup

Vote for the Academy Sports + Outdoors Georgia high school football play of the week (Nov. 10-12)

Full football coverage on SBLive Georgia

allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports

The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSB Radio

5 Georgia restaurants ranked among top 100 best places to eat in U.S.

ATLANTA — Yelp is out with its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022″ and several Georgia restaurants made the cut. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
WEST POINT, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’

At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia Senate runoff election rapidly approaching

ATLANTA (WSAV) — With Arizona and Nevada flipping blue in the senate races, the Democrats have control of the Senate, while the Republicans have control of the House.  Voting experts say Georgia’s Senate run-off is still crucial – because neither party will want to give up a seat in congress.  Georgia is just 3 weeks […]
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

All eyes focused on Georgia—Let’s not disappoint ourselves or our country

Georgia is in the national spotlight at a most critical time in American history. With so much hanging in the balance, Georgia citizens who are eligible to vote have a huge responsibility. The outcome may well affect decisions about the economy, crime, reproductive rights, the environment, international affairs and so much more for years to come.
GEORGIA STATE
