Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 14 Playoffs

Get the latest Georgia high school football scores on SBLive as the second round of the GHSA postseason kicks off across the state

The second round of the Georgia high school football playoffs kicks off Friday (November 18) with plenty of big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of this week's playoff action on SBLive Georgia , including live Georgia high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark SBLive's Georgia high school football scoreboard and check out the individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE GEORGIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

7A SCOREBOARD | 6A SCOREBOARD

5A SCOREBOARD | 4A SCOREBOARD

3A SCOREBOARD | 2A SCOREBOARD

1A SCOREBOARD (PUBLIC) | 1A SCOREBOARD (PRIVATE)

You can also watch dozens of Georgia high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

