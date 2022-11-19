Read full article on original website
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch
The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
New England is home to 7 of the ‘prettiest American towns’ to visit during the winter
Many people love to take off on road trips during the summer and fall, but when it comes to New England, winter excursions should not be overlooked. “There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it’s due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three,” Country Living wrote in a new report.
Stimulus checks are coming your way
woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does some more cash for your wallet sound right now? The great news is that many Maine residents will be getting money if you meet the requirements that are set by the state.
What Do Most Mainers Call a Gas Station that Also Serves Food?
I admit, I'm a huge fan of gas station pizza. I truly have my go-to spots for pizza on the go. I probably eat way too much of it, in fact. But you know, when you're cruising from Point A to Point B, sometimes you end up having to make food decisions based on convenience. And in Maine in particular, there seem to be an endless amount of stores that are way more than just a gas station or a Cumbies.
Abandoned Dog Found Starving in Closet by New Homeowners in Maine
A couple in Maine recently encountered an unexpected guest while renovating their newly purchased home — an abandoned puppy. The new homeowners discovered the malnourished pit bull mix inside a closet, where it had seemingly been left for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Bangor Daily News.
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
This Spot in Vermont is Among The Most Romantic Small Towns in the Country
Do you recognize it? Nestled in a valley east of the Green Mountains of Vermont, Stowe’s beauty is impeccable. Honored several times as one of the best small-town destinations in the country, most recently as one of the top romantic small towns by Trips to Discover, Stowe is one-of-a-kind.
This Vermont ski resort is great for people who don’t like to ski, according to The Points Guy
The resort has plenty of activities off the slopes. When your ski trip includes nonskiers, you need a resort that entertains folks both on and off the slopes, and a Vermont spot is one of the best, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Massachusetts' Most Dangerous Cities
Massachusetts has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Massachusetts, USA.Adaptation by Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.
Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and...
This is the most misspelled word in Massachusetts, WordTips says
In this day and age of texting and autocorrect, we’ve become accustomed to using acronyms and relying on technology to check our spelling. There is one word, however, that seems to trip up Massachusetts residents more than others. According to the word search site WordTips, the most misspelled word...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20
TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
pethelpful.com
Massachusetts Rescue Shares All the Dogs Who Weren't Adopted at Their Event
There are many dogs available for adoption across the country, and the people who work at animal shelters and rescue organizations are working diligently to get these pups into a good home. Sometimes, this is done by throwing a big adoption event to draw people in to see all the dogs, but even when this happens, some dogs are still left without a forever family at the end of the day.
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
