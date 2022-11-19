ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Prediction: Chiefs-Chargers Rematch Flexed to SNF

Athlon Sports
Our NFL experts predict, pick and preview the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

If you like a master class on the art of quarterbacking, then you need to tune in to this Kansas City-Los Angeles matchup on Sunday night. With diverse styles and skills, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will be under the white-hot spotlight in Tinseltown and ready for an offensive shootout, nearly AFL-style. But this'll be just a little more sophisticated than Len Dawson vs. John Hadl, I promise.

At 5-4, the Chargers enter this grudge match two games behind the Chiefs, who own the best record in the AFC at 7-2. That fact almost turns this one into a near-must-win situation for Herbert and his boys if they intend on staying in the fight for a playoff spot, much less a fight for the AFC West. The Chargers are coming off a 22-16 loss at the 49ers in which they blew a 10-point lead. The Chiefs took down Jacksonville 27-17 in a game that was not as close as the score indicates.

The last three games between these rivals have been one-score affairs, so you know it is probably going to be a white-knuckler and could come down to whoever has the ball last when the clock strikes zero.

Sunday Night Football : Kansas City (7-2) at Los Angeles (5-4)

Kickoff: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
Spread : Chiefs -4.5
Tickets: As low as $80 on SITickets.com *

Three Things To Watch

1. Mahomes spreading the wealth
One thing that has been a constant this season is how dynamic Mahomes has been. He leads the NFL in passing TDs (25) and passing yards per game (326.2). Last week against the Jaguars, Mahomes threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns and also spread the wealth to nine different receivers, the biggest of which was tight end Travis Kelce, who earned six catches on eight targets. But the Chargers just held San Francisco tight end George Kittle to a single catch in their game against the Niners last week. So Mahomes will have to use his bastion of targets to keep the offense chugging along effectively, even though he'll be without wideouts Mecole Hardman (placed on injured reserve earlier this week) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ruled out due to lingering effects of a concussion suffered last week).

2. Then again, fire up the running game and control the clock
The Chargers' D-line is a complete mess right now. Joey Bosa has been gone since Week 3, spiraling their pass rush. Austin Johnson landed on IR last week, and fellow D-tackles Otito Ogbonnia and Christian Covington joined him this week. That not only limits their ability to stop the run, but it will also hinder Khalil Mack and Co.'s ability to get to the quarterback in the pass rush department. The Chargers went into last week giving up an NFL-worst 5.7 yards per carry, so even if the Chiefs running game isn't much to sneeze at (109.2 yards per game), this week might be a good time to get Isiah Pacheco some more touches. Hell, he ran for 86 yards in 16 carries versus the Jags last week. Mark him down as part of the clock control game plan in this one.

3. If the Chargers get Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back at WR, it's a difference-maker
The Chargers have been a walking MASH unit so far this season. Allen, Williams, and Jalen Guyton have accounted for 78 percent of receiving yards and 80 percent of the touchdown catches from the wide receiver position this season. While Guyton is expected to miss the rest of the season, Allen and Williams are officially questionable but both are expected to play after ramping up their practice participation to a full session on Friday. Allen has been out seven games with a bad hammy and Williams missed two games with a bum ankle. If they get those offensive weapons back, that could change everything here. And, to be honest, they are going to need those dudes here this week since they are tasked with matching point-for-point with Mahomes and that dangerous Chiefs offense.

Final Analysis

With so many close games in their recent past, you'd have to think this one will be no different. Back in September at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs came back from a 10-point second-half deficit to rally for a 27-24 win. Once again, that game proved the Lightning Bolts have a problem with the second half in games. In fact, it has gotten worse the past few games, as the Chargers have scored just 21 points (and one lone touchdown) in the second half of their last four games. That's not a good habit to get into when you're facing Mr. Mahomes and all his weapons.

The return of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will certainly help the Chargers, but I still see the Chiefs playing a better second half and pulling this one out. Again, too many injuries on the defensive side of the ball for L.A.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 24

— Written by Eric Sorenson, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. He is a college football, college baseball and college hockey addict... and writer. Follow him on Twitter @Stitch_Head .

