Florida State

Florida high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 13 region semifinals

By Sam Brown
 2 days ago

Get the latest Florida high school football scores on SBLive as the region semifinals kick off across the state

The 2022 FHSAA Florida high school football region semifinals kick off Friday (November 18) with the winners advancing to next week's region finals.

You can follow all of this week's playoff action on SBLive Florida , including live Florida high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark SBLive's Florida high school football scoreboard :

STATEWIDE FLORIDA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Florida high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Florida:

Every Florida high school playoff score from the region quarterfinal round

Who are SBLive Sports’ Florida Football Top Performers of the region quarterfinals?

Florida high school football playoffs region semifinal matchups all set

The Top 40 Playoff Games to Watch in the region semifinals of Florida high school football

Full football coverage on SBLive Florida

