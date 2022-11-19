ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
CT Foodshare raises money and turkeys for people in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there are people who desperately need help. Some people don’t know where their next meal is coming from and Connecticut Foodshare is trying to change that. They have boxes stuffed with turkeys thanks to the generosity in Glastonbury.
Temporary warming center open in Hartford

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 23 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
Noose discovered in RHAM High School locker room

HEBRON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Superintendent for Regional School District 8, Colin McNamara, said a staff member discovered what appeared to be a noose hanging in the boys locker room on Saturday. The staff member immediately removed it and alerted school administration. The district reached out to the Hebron Police...
Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls

2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven

A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
Nurse from East Lyme reported missing, police say

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The circumstances behind his disappearance have...
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
Safety tips for cooking on Thanksgiving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As you get ready to gather with friends and family this Thanksgiving, there are some safety tips to keep in mind. Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for house fires during cooking. When you are picking up your turkey and you are thinking about...
Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
José Oyola Returns Home To Perform at Café Nine in New Haven

Whenever the holiday season rolls around, it’s a good time to come back home. It’s an opportunity to catch up with family and friends. And for Hartford native José Oyola it’s an opportunity to come back to the place where it all started. Based now in Los Angeles, Oyola created his latest musical project JOATA […]
Hartford HealthCare Opens New Headquarters

At the corner of Pearl and Trumbull streets in downtown Hartford, one of the state’s largest healthcare organizations is working to improve the city’s economy while reimagining healthcare. Hartford HealthCare officially opened the doors of its new headquarters Nov. 17 before a standing room only crowd of hundreds...
Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns. The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”. His injuries are believed to be caused by...
