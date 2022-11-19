Read full article on original website
'A holiday miracle.' Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
News 12 Connecticut first reported on the health care worker a year ago when her condo tucked away at the end of Woodmont Avenue was gutted by fire.
Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
Eyewitness News
CT Foodshare raises money and turkeys for people in need
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there are people who desperately need help. Some people don’t know where their next meal is coming from and Connecticut Foodshare is trying to change that. They have boxes stuffed with turkeys thanks to the generosity in Glastonbury.
Eyewitness News
Temporary warming center open in Hartford
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 23 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
Street being renamed after one of New Haven’s first Black residents ever recorded
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Recognizing New Haven’s past. For the last 25 years, a longtime New Haven woman has pushed the city to recognize one of the first Black residents ever recorded in 1638. She was an enslaved woman named Lucretia. At 88 years old, Dr. Ann Garrett Robinson is finally getting Lucretia the […]
Eyewitness News
Noose discovered in RHAM High School locker room
HEBRON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Superintendent for Regional School District 8, Colin McNamara, said a staff member discovered what appeared to be a noose hanging in the boys locker room on Saturday. The staff member immediately removed it and alerted school administration. The district reached out to the Hebron Police...
NBC Connecticut
Volunteers Package, Deliver Hundreds of Thanksgiving Meals to Conn. Families
It was all hands on deck on Saturday morning in Farmington where volunteers packaged and delivered hundreds of meals for families to enjoy on Thanksgiving. "It just feels great to help others, especially during Thanksgiving when the whole point is to help others," said Logan, of Avon. That's been the...
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls
2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
NBC Connecticut
Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven
A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
Eyewitness News
Nurse from East Lyme reported missing, police say
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The circumstances behind his disappearance have...
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
Eyewitness News
Safety tips for cooking on Thanksgiving
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As you get ready to gather with friends and family this Thanksgiving, there are some safety tips to keep in mind. Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for house fires during cooking. When you are picking up your turkey and you are thinking about...
Eyewitness News
Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
WTNH.com
Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
ctexaminer.com
José Oyola Returns Home To Perform at Café Nine in New Haven
Whenever the holiday season rolls around, it’s a good time to come back home. It’s an opportunity to catch up with family and friends. And for Hartford native José Oyola it’s an opportunity to come back to the place where it all started. Based now in Los Angeles, Oyola created his latest musical project JOATA […]
cbia.com
Hartford HealthCare Opens New Headquarters
At the corner of Pearl and Trumbull streets in downtown Hartford, one of the state’s largest healthcare organizations is working to improve the city’s economy while reimagining healthcare. Hartford HealthCare officially opened the doors of its new headquarters Nov. 17 before a standing room only crowd of hundreds...
Hartford opens emergency overnight warming center as temps drop this weekend
The City of Hartford is temporarily activating its cold weather protocols and opening an overnight warming center beginning Friday night.
Eyewitness News
Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns. The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”. His injuries are believed to be caused by...
