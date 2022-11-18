ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD

Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...
CBS Detroit

North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, according to Japan's defense minister.The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to guarantee the safety of its own mainland and of allies South Korea and Japan.At the regional APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Vice President Kamala Harris called Friday's launch a "brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions" that "destabilizes security in the region, and...
Little Apple Post

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it's unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
104.1 WIKY

North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
AFP

North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday in one of its most powerful tests ever, with Japan saying the weapon may have had the range to hit the US mainland. - 'A clear message' - The launch comes a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile in what Pyongyang said was a response to Sunday's talks between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

US flies supersonic bombers in response to North Korea's new ICBM launch

The U.S. military on Saturday responded to recent missile launches from North Korea by flying two supersonic bombers alongside South Korean and Japanese warplanes. North Korea on Friday drew international ire after it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable (ICBM) of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and with a range that could reach anywhere on the U.S.’s mainland.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea Fires Missile After Warning It’s About to Be ‘More Unpredictable’

North Korea fired a short-range missile into the ocean just off the coast of South Korea Thursday, escalating tensions just hours after threatening “fiercer” retaliation following a summit between U.S. leaders and their South Korean and Japanese counterparts. Though it was North Korea’s first launch in 8 days, the country has fired a record number in the past few weeks, including one suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staffs said in a statement that Thursday's missile was fired from the North’s eastern coastal Wonsan area at 10:48 a.m. It came after North Korean Foreign Minister Choe...
The Independent

Seoul: N. Korea fires another ballistic missile toward sea

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Friday, South Korea’s military said, a day after the North resumed its testing activities in an apparent protest over U.S. moves to solidify its alliances with South Korea and Japan.The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch was made on Friday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. The launch is the latest in a slew of missile tests by North Korea in recent weeks. But the country had halted weapons launches for about a week before it fired...
msn.com

US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea

(Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from Bloomberg. The US urged North Korea to halt further “destabilizing” tests and return...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Australia Condemns North Korean Missile Launch

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit. "These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security. They are reckless actions," said Albanese,...
coinchapter.com

North Korea tests ICBM, threatens the US against regional security presence

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, which landed 200 km (124 miles) outside of the Japanese island Oshima-Oshima, within the country’s exclusive economic zone, drawing criticism and international condemnation. Notably, the latest launch constituted the second missile test by the Kim...

Comments / 0

Community Policy