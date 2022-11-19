Read full article on original website
Student winners announced for competition aimed at stopping distracted driving
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several Texas A&M student organizations participating in this year’s Songfest were awarded money for their philanthropies by Safe 2 Save, a rewards-based incentive app that works to end distracted driving. Safe 2 Save and its sponsor, HOTWORX, offered cash prizes to groups with the...
Blood drive planned for this week in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is teaming up with Physicians Premier ER as they work to help alleviate a national blood shortage. The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm. Food will be provided to...
New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new business in Hearne is hoping to knock it out of the park for its residents. Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne. Scraphouse co-owner Travis Lacox says that with all of the growth happening across the Brazos...
Free Music Friday: Michael Rugh
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Michael Rugh joined First News at Four for a special edition of Free Music Friday on Nov. 18 from Downtown Bryan. Rugh highlighted his upcoming performance at Destination Bryan’s Lights On celebration. “I’ll be playing out on Bryan Avenue until about 9 o’clock and then...
Families invited to Breakfast with Blue Santa in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Santa is coming to the College Station Police Department!. College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon with details about Breakfast with Blue Santa. They are currently collecting new gifts for children 12 and under at the College Station Police Department located...
Lights On in Downtown Bryan kicks off the holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Christmas spirit in Downtown Bryan is in full swing following the annual Lights On event Friday night. Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan said this is one thing they look forward to all year round. “It’s one of my favorite events we do every year. And...
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses his new role, city growth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez joined First News at Four live at Downtown Bryan’s ‘Lights On!’ event. Gutierrez was officially sworn in at a Bryan city council meeting the night before. The local businessman and former councilmember said it was a “surreal feeling.”
:50 From the 50: Chase Lane
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Houston, Texas native Chase Lane has been making an impact in Aggieland on and off the field since 2019. The redshirt junior also serves as the President of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Lane says the organization creates a safe space for black student-athletes at a predominately white institution.
Brenham moves on after 31-10 win over Belton
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brenham Cubs scored 21 second half points and pulled away to beat Belton 31-10 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium during the Area Round Playoffs of the Class 5A Division II Playoffs. Brenham (8-4) will take on Port Neches Groves (10-2) in the 5A Region III...
Aggies Wrap Day Two of Competition at Texas Diving Invite
AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams completed the second day of competition at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center with three Aggies advancing to finals. Joslyn Oakley wrapped up springboard competition on the women’s side with a seventh-place score...
Tips to WOW your guests for the holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During the holidays, the conversations are always about the food, but what about making sure your home is ready to welcome guests?. Lifestyle Magazine Editor Jennifer Satterfield stopped by The Three to give you a few tips. Satterfield suggests you declutter and clean the common areas,...
Unemployment rate in Bryan-College Station MSA second lowest in state
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The local economy in the Bryan-College Station area continues to be healthy according to the latest economic indicators released by Texas A&M University’s Private Enterprise Research Center earlier this week. According to the report, the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) unemployment rate for October...
Former Brazos County Commissioner, Kenny Mallard, passed away Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenny Mallard, a former Brazos county commissioner passed away Thursday. Mallard represented precinct 3 on the commissioners court between 2003 and 2016. Before that, he served on the Bryan City Council. He was also on the board of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. No word...
College Station tops Angleton 27-20 in the area round
CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Angleton 27-20 Friday night in the area round of the UIL Class 5A-I playoffs at the Berry Center. Tony Hamilton helped seal the win late in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown to make it 27-13. The Wildcats responded and drove the field to score with :50 left in the game.
A&M Concludes Texas Diving Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams closed out at the Texas Diving Invitational Saturday with platform competition inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center. The women started the day with Alyssa Clairmont earning a top-eight finish as she scored 246.25 on the...
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Daddy Long Legs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daddy Long Legs is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 18. Daddy Long Legs is a staff favorite who they feel has been overlooked because he might be considered just another black cat. But he has plenty of personality and is an avid cuddler.
Kats fall to Southern Utah 17-7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston could not overcome five turnovers in a 17-7 loss to Southern Utah in the season finale at Bowers Stadium on Saturday. The Bearkats (5-4) lost three fumbles and threw a pair of interceptions to close the FCS error with two consecutive losses. Sam Houston is moving up to FBS when it officially joins Conference USA next season.
Texas A&M Sweeps Missouri to Close Regular Season
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball swept Missouri (25-17, 25-16, 22-23) Sunday afternoon at the Hearnes Center. This series closed out regular season play for the 2022 Aggies. Leading the way for A&M (13-16, 5-13 SEC) was Caroline Meuth and Mia Johnson, as they each logged 12 kills. Elena...
Santa Claus stops at Post Oak Mall for holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa Claus has come to Aggieland. St. Nick has set up his workshop in Post Oak Mall to meet and greet families in College Station. Santa made his grand entrance on a four-wheeler and a big celebration took place with performances from the Lil Wranglers, A&M Consolidated Middle School Orchestra and the Pebble Creek Choir Cats.
Texas A&M Football Standout Sammy O’Brient Passes Away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football standout Sammy O’Brient passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, his family confirmed. O’Brient had been battling multiple sclerosis. O’Brient was recruited by Texas A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill and came to Aggieland from Alief Elsik High School in the Houston area as of the state’s top recruits. As a true freshman in 1984, he came in with the likes of Dana Batiste, Terrance “Chet” Brooks, Jerry Fontenot, O’Neill Gilbert, Matt Gurley, Tony Jones, Alex Morris, John Roper and Tony Thompson among others to make an immediate impact.
