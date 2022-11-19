Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
60 Hours to Fight Hunger comes to an end
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday is the last day of 60 hours to fight hunger and the turkey drive has received around a thousand turkeys. While the drive will fall short of the lofty goal of 2022 turkeys donated, the South Central Community Action Partnership is impressed with how much the community has been able to help, especially considering the national shortage of available birds.
KIVI-TV
Twin falls elementary school raising funds for new play-set allowing access to students with disabilities
TWIN FALLS — Sawtooth Elementary school is raising funds for a new play set that will allow access to students with disabilities. Currently, no schools in the Twin Falls school district have play sets with disability access for their students. Sara Egan is the mother of a first-grade student at sawtooth who has cerebral palsy and wants this play-set to not only benefit her daughter but be a new place for people in the community to bring their kids who have disabilities.
etxview.com
Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events
Please join our Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist community for a facilitated conversation on the topics of tradition, community, and gratitude. Congregant Perri Gardner will lead a discussion that celebrates and critically explores the Thanksgiving holiday. Please come prepared to engage in conversation and fun activities. The themes of this service will also be relevant to two other excellent events happening in our community on Sunday.
Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho
It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
America’s Finest Eggnog Comes from Southern Idaho
If you’re planning a holiday party and need some of the planet’s best eggnog but live in Twin Falls, cheer up! I mentioned in I story I wrote earlier this week that I was in Buhl and took an opportunity to stop at CloverLeaf Creamery. I picked up some bottles of the legendary eggnog. I’m happy to note, I don’t have to drive 14 miles for my next fix.
A Rural Idaho Town Surrenders to the Transgender Woke Mob
Kimberly, Idaho looks like a painting of the traditional American west. There’s a water tower downtown. The railroad blazes a trail along one side of the community. You can ride a mechanized bull at one downtown watering hole. There are several churches that dot various intersections. Maybe more churches on average for a town with a population of 35 hundred. Crimes are few. Nearly everyone shows up for the parade every July.
5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls
I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
kmvt
Pomerelle open for business in 2022-23
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s time to grab the skies, snowboards, snowpants, helmets, and winter coats! Ski season has arrived in Cassia County. “We’re incredibly excited,” said Zack Alexander, the Mountain Manager at Pomerelle. “The last couple of years it’s certainly been challenging when it comes to snow.”
kmvt
Forest Service warns of adverse conditions on roadways in South Hills
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While most of the valley has only seen a couple of inches of snow so far this year, much of the South Hills have seen the snow pile up quite a bit. This has led to numerous slide offs, and people getting stuck in...
kmvt
New Public Transportation System is coming to Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There will be a new public transportation system coming to Twin Falls. When the city of Twin Falls hit 50,000 people, it lost its grant funding for the Trans IV public transportation system, causing the city to re-evaluate its public transportation needs. “Traditional fixed...
Finally! Twin Falls Sheriff’s Lip Sync Challenge
Remember when the lip sync challenges were all the rage on social media? It has been one of the few social media challenges that I could get behind because they were not destructive or harmful. Finally! The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office has released their lip sync challenge, and you are...
Two killed in multiple vehicle accident on Highway 55
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed after three vehicles collided on Highway 55 in Valley County Friday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The crash occurred near mile marker 137, at approximately 1:04 p.m., according to ISP. A 47-year-old man from Boise was driving south in a Ford pickup truck when he crossed over the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was driven by a 70-year-old woman from Cascade.
Twin Falls Woman Killed in Crash Near McCall
MCCALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash, one of them a Twin Falls woman, on Friday near McCall. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to the crash a little after 1 p.m. on State Highway 55 south of McCall. A 47-year-old man from Boise in a Ford pickup crossed the center line and sideswiped a Ford Explorer sending it into oncoming traffic and collided with a Subaru Crosstrek driven by a 28-year-old Twin Falls woman who was killed. ISP said a 70-year-old Cascade woman driving the Ford was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. ISP said the Twin Falls woman had not been wearing a seat belt. The highway was blocked for more than three hours. The crash remains under investigation.
Comments / 0