It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO