ClutchPoints

Carlos Rodon’s bonkers MLB free agency contract desire, revealed

Carlos Rodon is reportedly seeking “35M-plus” in MLB free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Rodon established himself as a star with the Chicago White Sox in 2021. But the limited market led to a short-term contract with the San Francisco Giants, which included an opt-out. Rodon ultimately opted-out of the deal following another strong year in San Francisco.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason

Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
MINNESOTA STATE
Centre Daily

Dodgers News: LA Failed to Find Trade Partner Ahead of Cody Bellinger Decision

Yesterday was the deadline for MLB clubs to non-tender or tender their player's contracts, and the Dodgers decided to non-tender their homegrown talent, Cody Bellinger. Belli will now be a free agent and could resign with the Dodgers. However, it would be for a salary much lower than the $18 million he was projected to receive in arbitration if they tendered his contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Marlins trade Elieser Hernandez to Mets

The New York Mets acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor-league righty Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later or cash, the team announced Friday. Hernandez, 27, was recently designated for assignment to clear space on the Marlins' 40-man roster....
MIAMI, FL
dodgerblue.com

Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Could Make Bigger Run After Non-Tendering Cody Bellinger

The Los Angeles Dodgers have three additional free agents after non-tendering Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams ahead of the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday. While it remains possible the Dodgers could re-sign Bellinger to a more team-friendly contract, the club is now in need of another outfielder. The biggest name available is Aaron Judge, who just won the 2022 American League MVP Award after a historic season with the New York Yankees that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero

The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

D’Angelo Russell Applauds 76ers’ Temporary Starters

The Philadelphia 76ers’ backcourt has faced some highly unfortunate circumstances as of late. Earlier this month, the team’s starting point guard James Harden suffered a foot injury that was diagnosed as a tendon strain. After getting placed in a walking boot, Harden was ruled out for at least a month.
