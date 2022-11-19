Read full article on original website
Dodgers ditching Cody Bellinger kickstarts pursuit of Yankees’ Aaron Judge
The Aaron Judge chase has always felt like a three-horse race between the Dodgers, Giants, and Yankees, no matter how confident Hal Steinbrenner was earlier in the week that he’d be able to outbid the competition. One of those competitors just cleared a theoretical ~$20 million off their payroll...
Carlos Rodon’s bonkers MLB free agency contract desire, revealed
Carlos Rodon is reportedly seeking “35M-plus” in MLB free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Rodon established himself as a star with the Chicago White Sox in 2021. But the limited market led to a short-term contract with the San Francisco Giants, which included an opt-out. Rodon ultimately opted-out of the deal following another strong year in San Francisco.
Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason
Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
Dodgers News: LA Failed to Find Trade Partner Ahead of Cody Bellinger Decision
Yesterday was the deadline for MLB clubs to non-tender or tender their player's contracts, and the Dodgers decided to non-tender their homegrown talent, Cody Bellinger. Belli will now be a free agent and could resign with the Dodgers. However, it would be for a salary much lower than the $18 million he was projected to receive in arbitration if they tendered his contract.
Marlins trade Elieser Hernandez to Mets
The New York Mets acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor-league righty Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later or cash, the team announced Friday. Hernandez, 27, was recently designated for assignment to clear space on the Marlins' 40-man roster....
Three Reasons to Be Optimistic and Pessimistic About the Phillies Off-Season
The Philadelphia Phillies magical run through the postseason re-energized a fanbase that had been craving a winner. Though the Phillies came up two wins short against the Houston Astros, the electricity through Citizens Bank Park, and also through the Delaware Valley, was evident. Phillies fever is back in a big...
Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Could Make Bigger Run After Non-Tendering Cody Bellinger
The Los Angeles Dodgers have three additional free agents after non-tendering Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams ahead of the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday. While it remains possible the Dodgers could re-sign Bellinger to a more team-friendly contract, the club is now in need of another outfielder. The biggest name available is Aaron Judge, who just won the 2022 American League MVP Award after a historic season with the New York Yankees that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record.
Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero
The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
D’Angelo Russell Applauds 76ers’ Temporary Starters
The Philadelphia 76ers’ backcourt has faced some highly unfortunate circumstances as of late. Earlier this month, the team’s starting point guard James Harden suffered a foot injury that was diagnosed as a tendon strain. After getting placed in a walking boot, Harden was ruled out for at least a month.
