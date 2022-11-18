ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theaviationgeekclub.com

Did you know that with an RCS of an Eagle’s Eyeball the F-117 Nighthawk was one thousand times less visible than the D-21, the least visible shape previously produced at Lockheed’s Skunk Works?

The F-117A Nighthawk shape was one thousand times less visible than the least visible shape previously produced at the Skunk Works. The F-117A Nighthawk is the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft penetrates high-threat airspace and uses laser-guided weapons against critical targets.
NEVADA STATE
Vice

Scientists Invent ‘Quantum Watch’, a Mind-Bending New Way to Measure Time

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have invented a trippy new way to measure time by searching for eerie “fingerprints” in the quantum realm, which governs the universe at very small scales, reports a new study. The novel technique differs from the most familiar ways of keeping time because it is not anchored to a “time zero” that marks the start of a recorded period.
The Weather Channel

Earth is Habitable Because It Kept Its Temperature Tantrums In Check On Its Own Over Lakhs of Years: Study

Over billions of years of existence, sharp temperature fluctuations have unmistakably left a mark on our planet. Numerous complex geological and cosmic processes like continental drift, volcanic eruptions, ice ages, magnetic shifts, space weather, and meteor strikes continuously alter the basic nature of our planet Earth. And five episodes of mass extinctions so far have wiped out a majority of life forms on the planet.
CNET

Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days

In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
beckersdental.com

DentalMonitoring files patent infringement lawsuit against Align Technology

Artificial intelligence-powered dental software company DentalMonitoring filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Invisalign manufacturer Align Technology. The lawsuit asserts that Align Technology’s Virtual Care AI solution infringes three DentalMonitoring patents, according to a Nov. 19 news release. Align Technology introduced its AI-guided virtual care feature for Invisalign in September.
sciencealert.com

Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program

Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
marktechpost.com

This Artificial Intelligence Paper Proposes ‘SuperGlue,’ A Graph Neural Network That Simultaneously Performs Context Aggregation, Matching, And Filtering of Local Features for Wide-Baseline Pose Estimation

Imagine you have two pictures of the same scene taken from different angles. Most of the objects in both pictures are the same, just you look at them from different angles. In computer vision, objects are assumed to have certain features like edges, corners, etc. Matching these features is critical for some applications. But what would it take to match features between two pictures?
Freethink

UK test-fires its first high-energy laser weapon

The UK has successfully test-fired its first high-powered, long-range laser weapon — putting its military one step closer to dramatically improving its defense against incoming threats. “[This] is the culmination of five years worth of effort … To get to a position where we’ve proven that the technology is...

