Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Harvard Astronomer Predicts as Many as 4 Quintillion Spaceships in Our Solar System
A Harvard astronomer has studied objects seen flying through our solar system (that are believed to be extraterrestrial vehicles) and has done some math to try to figure out how many there are. Apparently, it's a lot. According to astronomer Avi Loeb, there could be as many as 4 quintillion...
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
dailygalaxy.com
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
News that won't surprise a single woman: Men in the workplace get to the top thanks to greater self-esteem, landmark study finds
Many women in the workplace have long suspected it's swaggering arrogance that enables their male counterparts to get ahead. Now a landmark study concludes that men's greater self-esteem puts more of them into the top jobs than women. The pressures of parenting with career breaks to have children and the...
Another Chinese Rocket Mishap Threatens Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites
A Long March 6A breaks up in orbit, threatening SpaceX's Starlink satellite constellation
theaviationgeekclub.com
Did you know that with an RCS of an Eagle’s Eyeball the F-117 Nighthawk was one thousand times less visible than the D-21, the least visible shape previously produced at Lockheed’s Skunk Works?
The F-117A Nighthawk shape was one thousand times less visible than the least visible shape previously produced at the Skunk Works. The F-117A Nighthawk is the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft penetrates high-threat airspace and uses laser-guided weapons against critical targets.
EBay Bans Sale of Aftermarket Parts That Defeats Emissions Systems
via Cobb TuningSnatching up performance parts from eBay may soon be a thing of the past.
Scientists Invent ‘Quantum Watch’, a Mind-Bending New Way to Measure Time
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have invented a trippy new way to measure time by searching for eerie “fingerprints” in the quantum realm, which governs the universe at very small scales, reports a new study. The novel technique differs from the most familiar ways of keeping time because it is not anchored to a “time zero” that marks the start of a recorded period.
A look at this week’s biggest tech headlines
Today, we're examining new technology that is being used to help stroke patients
natureworldnews.com
70-Million-Year-Old Fossil of Car-Sized Giant Turtle Found in Spain, Scientists Speculate Use of New Strange Feature
One of the biggest turtles to have ever lived was fossilized 70 million years ago, and paleontologists have just discovered its remains. During the time of the dinosaurs, a giant turtle about the dimensions of a Volkswagen Beetle inhabited the European seas. The team of scientists also found a new strange feature.
The Weather Channel
Earth is Habitable Because It Kept Its Temperature Tantrums In Check On Its Own Over Lakhs of Years: Study
Over billions of years of existence, sharp temperature fluctuations have unmistakably left a mark on our planet. Numerous complex geological and cosmic processes like continental drift, volcanic eruptions, ice ages, magnetic shifts, space weather, and meteor strikes continuously alter the basic nature of our planet Earth. And five episodes of mass extinctions so far have wiped out a majority of life forms on the planet.
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
beckersdental.com
DentalMonitoring files patent infringement lawsuit against Align Technology
Artificial intelligence-powered dental software company DentalMonitoring filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Invisalign manufacturer Align Technology. The lawsuit asserts that Align Technology’s Virtual Care AI solution infringes three DentalMonitoring patents, according to a Nov. 19 news release. Align Technology introduced its AI-guided virtual care feature for Invisalign in September.
yankodesign.com
Apple Car 1 concept embodies brand’s winning design philosophy + exciting self-driving function
Apple’s ultimate electric car dream is beating alive with Project Titan in the works for a very long time now. The prototype of the next-generation EV is projected to be revealed in 2024 if everything goes to plan, and the production model will debut sometime in 2025 – 2028.
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
World's first computer, the Antikythera Mechanism, 'started up' in 178 B.C., scientists claim
The mysterious Antikythera mechanism, thought by some to be the world's first computer, was first "started up" on Dec. 22, 178 B.C., archaeologists have now found.
natureworldnews.com
Preserved Ice Age Footprints Challenge Scientists’ Understanding of How and When People First Reached North America
If the preserved footprints discovered in New Mexico's Lake Otero Basin are authentically dated, it will completely change how and when humans first came to North America. A recent study calls into question the age assertion. Footprints claimed as evidence of ice age humans in North America. In New Mexico,...
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence Paper Proposes ‘SuperGlue,’ A Graph Neural Network That Simultaneously Performs Context Aggregation, Matching, And Filtering of Local Features for Wide-Baseline Pose Estimation
Imagine you have two pictures of the same scene taken from different angles. Most of the objects in both pictures are the same, just you look at them from different angles. In computer vision, objects are assumed to have certain features like edges, corners, etc. Matching these features is critical for some applications. But what would it take to match features between two pictures?
Freethink
UK test-fires its first high-energy laser weapon
The UK has successfully test-fired its first high-powered, long-range laser weapon — putting its military one step closer to dramatically improving its defense against incoming threats. “[This] is the culmination of five years worth of effort … To get to a position where we’ve proven that the technology is...
