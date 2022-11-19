Read full article on original website
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Private Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider opposes Ohio legislation to ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors
Amy Schneider, a "Jeopardy!" champion, is planning on attending the hearing for an Ohio bill that would ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors at the Ohio Statehouse.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Tom Brady's interview with NFL Network's Sara Walsh makes reporter's husband a bit nervous
Tom Brady's interview with NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh had her husband a little nervous as he watched the end of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
iheart.com
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
Giants could sign former hated rival?
The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway makes distasteful rape comment during special Warriors broadcast
NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway apologizes after making a very distasteful rape comment while discussing a play during the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs game.
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
CNN's Don Lemon continues to insist he hasn't been demoted, says foes 'have an agenda'
Don Lemon, who was pulled from primetime last month, repeatedly insists his new gig as co-host of CNN's revamped morning program is not a demotion despite what critics say.
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
UVA shooting timeline: Michael Hollins' dad says Christopher Darnell Jones 'shot up' bus of ex-teammates
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly shot and killed three former football teammates, while wounding two others, on a bus while returning from class field trip.
San Diego Padres interested in former MVP
The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on
Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
University of Virginia alleged shooter Christopher Darnell Jones faced hazing probe as football player
Ex-UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones, accusing of killing three teammates and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting in Charlottesville, faced a prior hazing probe.
2024 POLL: Most Dem and GOP voters think they have a better chance at presidency without Biden or Trump
A new Marist Poll survey found most Republican and Democratic voters think their party has the best chance at victory in 2024 if Biden and Trump aren't the parties' nominees.
Mets to release former first-round pick: report
The New York Mets will non-tender former first-round draft pick Dominic Smith, according to MLB.com. The former top prospect will become a free agent.
Tom Watson's wife announces termination of three-month marriage
Eight-time major champion golfer Tom Watson and his wife LeslieAnne Wade announced their three-month marriage will be terminated after an "unexpected illness."
Elon Musk triggers liberals with ultimatum to Twitter staff: 'Taking away their swingset and sandbox'
Jimmy Failla and Tomi Lahren sounded off after an email Elon Musk sparked anger with an email to Twitter employees to step up their work ethic.
Parents of Idaho university murder victim reveal why investigation is taking so much time: 'made a mess'
The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho college students who was fatally stabbed, said the investigation will take time due to all of the evidence police have collected.
