Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Sixers’ Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris’ consistent production has long been an underrated factor behind the Philadelphia 76ers’ success. His repertoire is not as sexy or entertaining as some of the more athletic and versatile forwards in the NBA, but Harris gets the job done. Despite that reality, though, rumors are already...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ladder-shoving controversy with 76ers, explained

A bizarre scene played out post-game after the Philadelphia 76ers earned a thrilling 110-102 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Sixers were playing without injured stars James Harden and Tobias Harris, and lost starting guard Tyrese Maxey to injury after halftime, but rode another brilliant performance from Joel Embiid to the win.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Woj: Tyrese Maxey (foot) expected to miss 3-4 weeks for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.
Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards

The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off inside Capital One Arena at 6 p.m. EST.
CHARLOTTE, NC

