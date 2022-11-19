Read full article on original website
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Philadelphia 76ers open to dealing Tobias Harris as trade talks intensify soon
The Philadelphia 76ers have included forward Tobias Harris in trade talks as offseason signings with be eligible to be moved starting on December 15.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
3 best trade destinations for Sixers’ Tobias Harris
Tobias Harris’ consistent production has long been an underrated factor behind the Philadelphia 76ers’ success. His repertoire is not as sexy or entertaining as some of the more athletic and versatile forwards in the NBA, but Harris gets the job done. Despite that reality, though, rumors are already...
NBA Executive Says The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Ben Simmons
An NBA executive says the Los Angeles Lakers could trade for Ben Simmons as he is represented by Klutch Sports, just like LeBron James.
SB Nation
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ladder-shoving controversy with 76ers, explained
A bizarre scene played out post-game after the Philadelphia 76ers earned a thrilling 110-102 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Sixers were playing without injured stars James Harden and Tobias Harris, and lost starting guard Tyrese Maxey to injury after halftime, but rode another brilliant performance from Joel Embiid to the win.
Joel Embiid, Shake Milton Discuss Tyrese Maxey's Injury
What Joel Embiid and Shake Milton had to say regarding Tyrese Maxey's on Friday.
Montrezl Harrell fires back at Giannis Antetokounmpo over ladder controversy after Bucks vs. Sixers
After Giannis Antetokounmpo shared his version of the events that led to the viral ladder incident at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell fired back and emphasized that the Milwaukee Bucks star didn’t give the whole story. For those who missed it, Giannis made headlines on Friday...
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-76ers Game
Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
numberfire.com
Woj: Tyrese Maxey (foot) expected to miss 3-4 weeks for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards
The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off inside Capital One Arena at 6 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
Ben Simmons has priceless reaction to question about 76ers
Ben Simmons had a priceless reaction on Sunday to a question about his former team. Simmons played 35 minutes and had 22 points on 11/13 shooting in his Brooklyn Nets’ 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nets will visit the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game, which is on Tuesday.
