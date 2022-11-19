ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WOWK 13 News

City councilman in West Virginia resigns amid theft allegations, former colleagues vote on further action

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — There is a vacancy on Huntington City Council after former Councilman Dale Anderson resigned amid theft allegations. Officials with the City of Huntington, West Virginia, said the former councilman’s resignation was effective Friday. Anderson, a Republican, was elected to the seat in 2020 to represent an area that includes the Guyandotte […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WKBN

Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — An investigation is underway after a shooting happened in downtown Portsmouth, according to Scioto County dispatchers. Dispatchers confirm the incident happened on Chillicothe Street and Eighth Street near Frank & Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say two people were shot after a fight downtown. One person was shot […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

9 homes up for faster demolition with Kanawha Co. program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not only are abandoned properties an eyesore for neighbors but they can also be safety hazards. A new program this year in Kanawha County is working to bring down some of those buildings faster. Nine homes were approved for demolition through the program by the Kanawha County Commission’s Redevelopment Authority.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Traffic affected by school bus accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Fire destroys church

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A fire destroyed a church. Multiple departments battled flames at the Harmons Creek Nazarene Church in Putnam County. The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. Poca Volunteer Fire Department, the Nitro...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Bridge Hole Concerns

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A heavily traveled interstate bridge had to be shut down for emergency repairs Wednesday after a large hole was discovered by a crew chief. It happened on Interstate 79 South near the Interstate 77 split in the Charleston area. Crews had the area opened within...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington crushes Cougars

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This time last week, the Jefferson Cougars traveled back to the eastern panhandle happy to have beaten Spring Valley. The bus back today was not as chipper as Huntington High beat them 51-7 in the WV Class AAA quarterfinals. Quarterback Gavin Lochow accounted for six touchdowns while Zah Zah Jackson both scored a touchdown and had an interception on defense.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man sentenced for wire fraud involving COVID-19 money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was ordered today to pay restitution and sentenced to federal probation for wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office on Thursday, Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, was ordered to pay $41,666 in restitution and sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention, for wire fraud.
CHARLESTON, WV

