City councilman in West Virginia resigns amid theft allegations, former colleagues vote on further action
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — There is a vacancy on Huntington City Council after former Councilman Dale Anderson resigned amid theft allegations. Officials with the City of Huntington, West Virginia, said the former councilman’s resignation was effective Friday. Anderson, a Republican, was elected to the seat in 2020 to represent an area that includes the Guyandotte […]
City councilman resigns amid funds scandal in association with political grifter
(HUNTINGTON, WV) – District 9 Huntington City Councilman Dale Anderson has made clear his intention to resign his position effective Friday in the midst of controversy regarding city funds. The resignation was confirmed by the City of Huntington Friday afternoon and comes in the wake of controversy stemming from...
Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — An investigation is underway after a shooting happened in downtown Portsmouth, according to Scioto County dispatchers. Dispatchers confirm the incident happened on Chillicothe Street and Eighth Street near Frank & Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say two people were shot after a fight downtown. One person was shot […]
WSAZ
Commission files lawsuit against Capitol Flea Market leaseholder following flood concerns
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission has filed a lawsuit in Kanawha County Circuit Court against the parties they claim are responsible for repeated flooding near the Capitol Flea Market. Serious flooding became a problem at the property after heavy storms on August 15, 2022. Multiple properties...
WSAZ
9 homes up for faster demolition with Kanawha Co. program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not only are abandoned properties an eyesore for neighbors but they can also be safety hazards. A new program this year in Kanawha County is working to bring down some of those buildings faster. Nine homes were approved for demolition through the program by the Kanawha County Commission’s Redevelopment Authority.
Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
WSAZ
Traffic affected by school bus accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
School will be in session in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday despite bus driver shortage
UPDATE (9:32 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21): Kanawha County has issued the following alerts regarding buses not running in the area: The following buses are not running for Marmet Elementary: 1412, 1413 The following buses are not running for Riverside High School: 1309, 1408, 1411, 1412, 1413, 1416, 1417, 2116 Bus 2003L will not be […]
Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff
MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
WSAZ
Fire destroys church
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A fire destroyed a church. Multiple departments battled flames at the Harmons Creek Nazarene Church in Putnam County. The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. Poca Volunteer Fire Department, the Nitro...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Bridge Hole Concerns
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A heavily traveled interstate bridge had to be shut down for emergency repairs Wednesday after a large hole was discovered by a crew chief. It happened on Interstate 79 South near the Interstate 77 split in the Charleston area. Crews had the area opened within...
WSAZ
Huntington crushes Cougars
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This time last week, the Jefferson Cougars traveled back to the eastern panhandle happy to have beaten Spring Valley. The bus back today was not as chipper as Huntington High beat them 51-7 in the WV Class AAA quarterfinals. Quarterback Gavin Lochow accounted for six touchdowns while Zah Zah Jackson both scored a touchdown and had an interception on defense.
wchsnetwork.com
Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
Person of interest sought in connection to Huntington, West Virginia fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials are looking for information on a person of interest allegedly connected to a fire that happened in October 2022 in Huntington. The Huntington Police Department says the fire was in the early morning of Oct. 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. Anyone with information is being urged to […]
Crews battling abandoned structure fire in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says responders are on Miller Street in Charleston for a structure fire. The call came into dispatch at 3:46 p.m. Metro 911 says when crews arrived, they advised it was a working fire on the backside of the structure. The structure is abandoned, according to dispatchers. Charleston Fire Department […]
Town of Eleanor, West Virginia, to hold public hearing on new recreation, sports complex
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Town of Eleanor in Putnam County will be holding a public hearing in December to discuss a planned project to create a new recreation and sports complex in the Eleanor Industrial Park area. Town officials say the meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Town Council Meeting […]
wchstv.com
Homes deteriorating in a Kanawha County neighborhood due to constant flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in Kanawha County floods every time it rains, causing major infrastructure problems for both roads and houses. Brenda Carter has lived on Virginia Avenue just outside St. Albans city limits for nearly 30 years. "I'm getting holes and ditches and cracks in...
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston man sentenced for wire fraud involving COVID-19 money
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was ordered today to pay restitution and sentenced to federal probation for wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office on Thursday, Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, was ordered to pay $41,666 in restitution and sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months on home detention, for wire fraud.
