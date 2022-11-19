MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The final home game of West Virginia’s 2022 season comes against No. 19 Kansas State at 2 p.m. from a chilly Milan Puskar Stadium. Snow was removed from the field and seats several hours before kickoff, but temperatures will hover from the mid-to-low 30s throughout the contest, which can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO