Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Metro News
West Virginia rides strong defensive effort to 72-51 victory over Appalachian State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — First-year West Virginia women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is further along defensively than offensively early in the season. That was certainly the case Sunday in the Mountaineers’ third game this season as West Virginia smothered Appalachian State for much of the afternoon and gradually pulled away for a 72-51 victory at The Coliseum.
Metro News
Special teams struggles costly in Mountaineers’ latest loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For all that went wrong for West Virginia throughout Saturday’s 48-31 loss to No. 19 Kansas State, the Mountaineers’ struggles on special teams were glaring and contributed to the deficit being as large as it was for much of the matchup. “Special teams really...
Metro News
Follow along: Kansas State has its way in 48-31 win over West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The final home game of West Virginia’s 2022 season comes against No. 19 Kansas State at 2 p.m. from a chilly Milan Puskar Stadium. Snow was removed from the field and seats several hours before kickoff, but temperatures will hover from the mid-to-low 30s throughout the contest, which can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Metro News
Sizzling Mountaineers improve to 4-0 with 92-58 win over Penn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An offensive barrage from West Virginia gave the Mountaineers a big boost Friday against Penn, allowing the Mountaineers to roll to a 92-58 victory at The Coliseum. In what was the first meeting between the two teams since 1981, the Mountaineers shot an impressive 56 percent...
Metro News
After working his way into starting lineup, Rimac holding his own at left guard
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia takes to Milan Puskar Stadium for the final time this season for Saturday’s 2 p.m. matchup with No. 19 Kansas State, it’ll mark the fourth career start for Mountaineers’ left guard Tomas Rimac. The redshirt freshman admits there’s uneasy feelings...
Metro News
Setting the scene from a frosty Milan Puskar Stadium as WVU hosts Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Setting the scene from Morgantown as West Virginia (4-6) wraps up their home schedule against No. 19 Kansas State (7-3). (Senior Day Mountaineer Mantrip)
Metro News
Independence forces 5 turnovers in 42-7 win over Fairmont Senior
COAL CITY, W.Va. — A new champion will be crowned in Class AA this season. Independence avenged postseason losses in 2020 and 2021 to Fairmont Senior, defeating the Polar Bears 42-7 in the quarterfinal round. “It is not the score we thought it was going to be, that’s for...
Metro News
Photo gallery: Doddridge County defeats Cameron 21-6 in the Class A quarterfinals
CAMERON, W.Va. — Photo gallery from No. 11 Doddridge County’s 21-6 win over No. 3 Cameron in the Class A quarterfinals. The Bulldogs (10-2) will face No. 2 Williamstown (11-1) in the semifinal round. (Photos courtesy of Doddridge County High School)
Metro News
Photo gallery: Martinsburg moves to state semifinals with 21-3 win over Bridgeport
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Photo gallery from No. 3 Martinsburg’s 21-3 win over No. 6 Bridgeport in the Class AAA quarterfinals. The Bulldogs (10-2) will visit No. 2 Huntington (11-1) in the semifinals Saturday afternoon. (Photo gallery courtesy of Christopher C. Davis/@EP_BigCameraGuy)
Metro News
Morgantown warming shelter online as temps fall
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown is expanding the warming shelter heading into the winter. Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom announcing the warming shelter will be operating on a 24-hour basis throughout this winter and will include more services. Staffing is being ramped up, Bloom said.
Metro News
Federal dollars to help WVU expand rural drug treatment program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human...
Metro News
Farmington No. 9 explosion happened 54 years ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va. — Sunday marks the 54th anniversary of the Farmington No. 9 Mine tragedy in Marion County that claimed the lives of 78 coal miners. There were a series of explosions inside the Consolidation Coal Company operation. The mine had to be sealed 10 days later before all of the bodies could be recovered.
Metro News
Barbour County students taken to the hospital from school
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Three Philip Barbour High School students were transported to the hospital by ambulance Friday afternoon. Superintendent Jeff Woofter confirmed the hospitalization to MetroNews, but could not say what had happened to the students. “We don’t have enough information at this time to know exactly what happened....
Metro News
New ICA hands down first signed opinion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s new Intermediate Court of Appeals issued its first signed opinion Friday. The case involved a child custody dispute from Upshur County. The ICA remanded the case back to Upshur County Family Court with directions for an evidentiary hearing. “Judge Tom Scarr, Judge Charlie...
Metro News
Fatal crash scene discovered days after it happened
WHITE HALL, W.Va. — Police in Marion County report one person died in a single vehicle crash at Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road in White Hall that wasn’t discovered until Friday morning, a few days after the crash occurred. Authorities said the vehicle went off the road...
