beckersdental.com
Specialty1 Partners on track to surpass 350 dental surgeons in 2022
Houston-based Specialty1 Partners is on pace to reach more than 350 surgeons in its network by the end of 2022. Specialty1 Partners is the parent company of management services organizations Endo1 Partners, OS1 Partners and Perio1 Partners. In addition to its surgeon network, the organization expects to reach more than...
Bond Orthodontic Partners expands in California
Bond Orthodontic Partners, an orthodontic-focused DSO, recently added Oceanside, Calif.-based Allen Orthodontics to its network. Bond has more than 10 locations in Arizona, Idaho and California. Bond was founded in 2021 by CEO Azar Zaidi and COO Sheila Bracker.
3 dental leadership moves
Here are three dental leadership appointments that have taken place in the last two weeks:. 1. Southlake, Texas-based Allied OMS promoted Brian Hamilton to chief development officer. 2. The Wisconsin Dental Association elected Christopher Johnson, DDS, to be its next president. 3. Hans Guter, DDS, was installed as president of...
Lawmakers urge action against alleged racism at UIC College of Dentistry
Several lawmakers recently sent a letter to the president of the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry asking for alleged racist remarks and actions to be addressed, the Chicago Tribune reported Nov. 21. U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly and Danny Davis and state Rep. La Shawn Ford wrote the...
Holiday travel could prolong respiratory disease outbreaks of flu, RSV
Concerns over high cases of two common respiratory viruses have doctors encouraging vaccinations and precautionary measures leading into the holiday season. Doctors are blaming high case rates on “immunity debt.” RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is especially affecting children. It’s highly contagious through close contact and there is no vaccine. Symptoms of RSV can include […] The post Holiday travel could prolong respiratory disease outbreaks of flu, RSV appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Nearly half of world's population suffers from oral diseases: WHO
Almost half of the world's population suffers from oral diseases, according to a new report from the World Health Organization. The Global Oral Health Status Report, published Nov. 18, reviews oral health data to guide advocacy efforts around improving prioritization of oral health. Nine takeaways from the report:. 1. Forty-five...
