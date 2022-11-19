Read full article on original website
Dennis McInerney
2d ago
If the address doesn't exist why get out the car? The best thing to do is get a map of new Orleans streets and mark off all the areas that are unsafe. Which would probably be most of it. And just refuse to deliver in those areas. Not worth the risk
Reply(1)
6
michelle
2d ago
We stopped doing the Uber eats delivery for this very reason. It’s not worth it being worried to death if something may happen, or if someone will kill for the car.
Reply
6
Joan Savage
2d ago
I'm so glad this poor man didn't get hurt or killed. These youngsters need time in jail.
Reply(2)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Love New Orleans FoodNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLANOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Meet Erin Summers: Host Of The New Orleans Saints Podcast And Sideline Reporter For The Pelicans Radio TeamFlorence Carmela
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Family’s dog found after their truck was stolen with him inside
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Florida family whose beloved dog was stolen Friday along with their truck while in New Orleans said the dog has been found. Stuart Trahan said he, his wife, and their 95-pound Labrador Retriever Sam, short for Samson the Great, had only spent a few minutes in the city before they were left heartbroken by New Orleans’ crime.
KSLA
Gun violence permeates New Orleans with a homicide, 3 armed robberies, 4 carjackings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Weekend gun violence abounded again in New Orleans, with a shooting death, three armed robberies and four carjackings reported in the city Saturday through early Sunday morning (Nov. 20). A 29-year-old man shot multiple times Saturday at 11:13 a.m. was taken for hospital treatment but died...
5 shot in 5 hours in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after five people were shot in a span of five hours Sunday night. They say a shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue where someone shot a woman shortly after midnight. Investigators say about 30 minutes earlier, a...
Woman struck by car after tripping, falling while crossing New Orleans street
A woman has died after police say tripped and fell while crossing a street in downtown New Orleans, leading to her being struck by a car.
WWL-TV
One shot after apparent armed robbery attempt in N.O. East
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road. NOPD officials have confirmed to Eyewitness News that three males entered through the backdoor of a New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company restaurant on the block.
fox8live.com
Alleged high-speed chase involving NOPD and JP police ends in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating an alleged high-speed chase involving Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish police that ended in New Orleans East Sunday evening. Right now, police are on the scene. We are waiting to get more information as it becomes available. See a spelling or grammar error...
NOPD: Two wounded in third Sunday shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the city’s third shooting in seven hours. This one landed two men in the hospital with body wounds.
wbrz.com
Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high schooler dead
GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in the shooting death of a high school senior outside a Gonzales gas station last week. According to the Gonzales Police Department, Jamal "Mal" Holloway is wanted for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. The shooting happened Nov. 11 just outside the Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue.
fox8live.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash kills Covington woman, state police say
MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Friday (Nov. 18) after authorities said he caused a head-on highway crash that killed a Covington woman. The Louisiana State Police said 35-year-old Roy Keys III of Covington was booked with vehicular homicide, DWI second offense, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and driving left of center in connection with the fatal crash just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish.
fox8live.com
Dog found safe after being taken in Gentilly truck theft
Tips to protect plants in cold weather from LSU Ag Center's Dr. Joe Willis. Dr. Eric Griggs on newly approved Type 1 Diabetes drug. Div. I Select 2nd Rd. playoffs: John Curtis 35-7 Jesuit. Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:28 AM UTC.
Police: Man wanted after burglarizing Kenner apartment
The Kenner Police Department is searching for a man they say burglarized an apartment on Thursday (Nov.10).
Woman wounded in Sunday shooting
An NOPD spokesperson says initial reports indicate that the victim suffered at least one body wound. An EMS crew took the victim to the hospital.
Man wounded in shooting on Crowder Blvd., NOPD
At about 11:13 a.m., officer responded to the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WDSU
Two men accused in a fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa, one arrested in Maine and the other in Houston
Two arrests have been made in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa. Veronique Allen was shot and killed on Aug. 23 while she was getting her hair done inside her mother's home. Aquandre Spencer, 23, of Houston, was arrested on Thursday by local U.S. Marshals for the drive-by...
Man charged with death of man brutally beaten in South 7th Ward
A man was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 17) in connection to the death of a man who died after being brutally beaten in New Orleans' 7th Ward this summer.
Homicide victim found on train tracks ID'd as 14-year-old boy
The body found shot to death on the railroad tracks behind the SUNO campus has been identified as a 14-year-old boy. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office says the preliminary cause of death of Dominic Tomlin was from gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
Blood and front-end damage contradicted drunk driver's claims in fatal crash: JPSO
Authorities estimate Travis Barnes' blood alcohol content was about three times the legal 0.08% limit when he slammed into a homeless man who was pushing his wife's wheelchair across a Harvey street last month. But instead of reporting the crash and seeking help for the injured couple, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's...
St. Charles Parish deputies investigate string of overnight car burglaries
The SCPSO says deputies are investigating the series of burglaries, all of which took place Monday (Nov. 14) night going into Tuesday morning in the Lakewood area of Luling. We're told that each vehicle broken into was left unlocked.
WDSU
Shooting near West Lake Forest injures 1 person Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. According to police, a man was shot on the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard around 11:13 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
JPSO: Suspect in morning homicide under arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
Comments / 12