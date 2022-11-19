Read full article on original website
Plane Full Of Rescue Dogs Crashed On Wisconsin Golf Course
Wisconsin did not expect this coming. While flying through the sky a small plane lost both of its wings and crashed onto a Wisconsin golf course. First responders found the twin-engine plane around the third hole of Western Lakes Golf Club after it crashed near the fifth hole. Aboard the...
Gun deer hunting begins in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — It’s that time of year again, gun deer season is here in Wisconsin. If you’re heading out this weekend or next, authorities ask you to be mindful of your firearms, certain of your targets, and above all, stay safe on the range. Plus, authorities ask that you make sure you have all of your permits up...
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
Witness calls 911 on Wisconsin man seen choking woman in driveway, allegedly threatened to kill her
BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin man faces potential attempted homicide charges after allegedly choking and threatening to kill a woman in a residential driveway on Wednesday. According to the Burlington Police Department, officers received reports of a woman yelling for help around 8:15 a.m. on November 16....
Governor Evers orders U.S., Wisconsin flags to fly half-staff in remembrance of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on November 21 in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The executive order is in remembrance of...
Beltline clear between John Nolen Drive, Rimrock Road after car fire
UPDATE: Traffic on the Beltline has resumed normally and the scene was cleared. MADISON, Wis. — The eastbound Beltline is blocked between John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road due to a car fire. Dane County dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the scene. The fire is causing traffic...
Wisconsin woman celebrates 101st birthday
Most people don't get to plan for their 100th birthday, let alone consider their 101st. One southeast Wisconsin woman celebrated just that Saturday.
DNR asks hunters to fight invasive species
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be aware of invasive species when traveling. The DNR asks anyone out in the woods to avoid the spread of plants or seeds that aren’t native to certain areas. To do that, you should wash...
Local bars take on opening day of gun deer season in Wisconsin
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - After a long morning of hunting, nothing hits more than a hot meal and a cold drink. With the countless number of hunters looking to take a break, local bars have stocked up for the big week ahead. “It’s making sure that we have enough eggs...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
‘I always just wanted to kill somebody’: Man from UP used dating app to meet homicide victims, charged in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula is accused of going on a crime spree across multiple states and using a dating app to kill a Green Bay man and an Alabama man. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Caleb Anderson...
Madison’s Nitty Gritty closed through Thanksgiving due to fire
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot. The caller also reported the fire spread to...
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
WisDOT to place dual-language highway signs along Menominee Nation’s Tribal boundaries
KESHENA, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Evers joined the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Thursday to unveil dual-language highway signs in English and the Menominee language. The new signs will be placed on state highways along the Menominee Nation’s Tribal boundaries. “This is...
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Gun Deer Hunt
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition unlike any other. Wisconsin’s nine-day gun-deer hunt starts Saturday, Nov. 19. More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. Here are...
Hunters reflect on the opening of deer season
Despite snow, temperatures in the twenties and high winds, hunters flocked to the great outdoors Saturday as gun deer season opened in Wisconsin.
Grant Co. couple cited for allegedly adding vehicle insurance after wreck
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple was cited after Grant County deputies alleged that an insurance policy presented for the driver’s truck after a crash was filed 18 minutes before the official called the company to verify it. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wreck after 11:35...
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town
A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
Most commonly seen birds in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Wisconsin from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
