Dane County, WI

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gun deer hunting begins in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — It's that time of year again, gun deer season is here in Wisconsin. If you're heading out this weekend or next, authorities ask you to be mindful of your firearms, certain of your targets, and above all, stay safe on the range. Plus, authorities ask that you make sure you have all of your permits up...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics

QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DNR asks hunters to fight invasive species

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be aware of invasive species when traveling. The DNR asks anyone out in the woods to avoid the spread of plants or seeds that aren't native to certain areas. To do that, you should wash...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
JANESVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Things to know for Wisconsin's 2022 Gun Deer Hunt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It's a tradition unlike any other. Wisconsin's nine-day gun-deer hunt starts Saturday, Nov. 19. More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year's hunt. Here are...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

'Boots' Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town

A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
MIDDLETON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Most commonly seen birds in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Wisconsin from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE

