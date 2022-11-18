Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore's Gilchrist turning defense into offense
The Stanhope Elmore girls basketball team is off to a 4-0 start this season, and junior point guard Ariel Gilchrist has been a big reason for that. Gilchrist, who was an All-Area point guard for the Lady Mustangs last year, has taken a much bigger scoring role this season as she has scored more than 15 points in every game this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn insider weighs in on when new coach could be hired
Auburn’s head coaching search continues to gain nationwide attention as some of the most notable names in college football have been connected to the vacancy. Lane Kiffin is reported atop the wish list of new athletic director John Cohen, while Hugh Freeze is thought of as an option considering the work the former Ole Miss head coach has done at Liberty.
Auburn rides running game for Cadillac’s second win as interim coach
Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams issued a challenge to his offensive line and running backs when the Tigers entered the locker room tied 17-17 against Western Kentucky. Auburn had given up a 17-3 advantage when Hilltopper quarterback Austin Reed threw for two second-quarter touchdowns while the Tiger offense went stagnant.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Lane Kiffin rumors swirl as Alabama, Auburn prepare for Iron Bowl
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban spoke with reporters and, as expected, heaped praise on the opponent. “They run the ball effectively,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback’s a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen] Pappoe is a really good inside backer. [Derick] Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They’re very good on special teams.
What Saban said about the Iron Bowl, Cadillac Williams, suspended CB
It’s Iron Bowl week in Alabama and Nick Saban’s here to discuss Saturday’s visit from Auburn. They’ll kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium in the renewal of the rivalry. Here’s a quick rundown of his thoughts with the full video above. --...
SEC Football: Auburn head coach hire waiting on Iron Bowl loss
Predicting outcomes in SEC football is risky. Some of us did not give South Carolina a five percent chance of beating Tennessee. In August no one foresaw Texas A&M going 4-7, with an eighth loss looming. And it is not just the outcomes of games that fool us. Head coaching...
Auburn football out on Deion Sanders with ‘Prime Time’ talking to 2 other schools instead
Auburn football will not be the school that facilitates a Power Five for Deion Sanders — this, at least, according to 247Sports’ Carl Reed in his latest ‘Prime Time’ update following an 11-0 season for Jackson State. “Sanders has not talked to anybody representing Auburn as that program’s search goes in a different direction,” Reed wrote.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum describes how Cadillac Williams saved the Iron Bowl
Paul Finebaum is as familiar with the Iron Bowl as any media figure around, and he understands which way it was heading before Auburn made a change at head coach. Since Cadillac Williams has become the interim coach, fan interest and player effort has skyrocketed, and the Tigers have 2 wins at Jordan-Hare Stadium. That’s why Finebaum declared on his regular segment on WJOX and “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” that Williams made a significant difference for this week’s game against Alabama.
Jury hands Auburn professor $646,000, finds university punished him over critique of football program
A five-year-long lawsuit resolved last week when an Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor was unfairly targeted after he complained about the high concentration of athletes in the school’s public administration program. An Alabama jury awarded Michael Stern $645,837 in damages, finding after a two-week trial that Stern’s...
blufftontoday.com
Untold stories of Harvey Updyke's last confessions and plot to kill Auburn's Toomer's Corner trees
It has been 12 years since the 2010 Iron Bowl sent rage through Harvey Updyke's veins. Updyke, an Alabama football fan, couldn't stand losing to Auburn or watching the Tigers run to the BCS national title behind Cam Newton. In one of the most notorious revenge acts in sports history,...
tigerdroppings.com
Reporter Claims Lane Kiffin is Leaving Ole Miss For Auburn
Mississippi-based reporter Jon Sokoloff dropped a big scoop on Monday night, claiming Lan Kiffin plans to quit Ole Miss on Friday to take the vacant Auburn job. Whether it's true? We'll have to wait and see... Meanwhile... (The Big Lead)
Auburn Plainsman
After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn
Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
WSFA
No big shots of cold loom through early December
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What started out as a very warm month is now officially below normal in Montgomery. Not by much, but through November 20th we are 0.7° below normal. That’s due to a remarkably chilly stretch of weather that began back on the12th. Every single day...
Slavery's ghost haunts cotton gin factory's transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. — (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Prepare for a stirring experience at Alabama’s Legacy Museum
A museum that can take one on a journey that’s eye-opening but also may be emotionally painful is a museum worthy of return visits and bringing others along. The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, is one such place. Focusing on the legacy of slavery in the United States, the museum explores the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the North and coastal American communities as well as the domestic slave trade and Reconstruction.
These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
A two-car crash near Montgomery left three people dead, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Business steady on first day at new Columbus indoor adventure park, say owners
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A new Urban Air Adventure Park, a family entertainment space for all ages, held a soft opening Monday, Nov. 21. Inside the building, located at 1627 Bradley Park Dr. Suite 1, are trampolines, bumper cars, laser tag, an indoor zip line, obstacle courses and more. The location has four owners – Tommy and […]
Captain who served under then-Lt. Col. Hal Moore explains why he agrees with renaming Fort Benning for Moore and his wife, Julia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Retired Army Col. Tony Nadal was a captain who served under then Lt. Col. Hal Moore during that deadly battle at Landing Zone X-Ray. About a dozen old soldiers, including Nadal, gathered at the National Infantry Museum Friday for a reunion. They are at the gates of Fort Benning for a […]
Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
