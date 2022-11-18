ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dadeville, AL

Wetumpka Herald

Stanhope Elmore's Gilchrist turning defense into offense

The Stanhope Elmore girls basketball team is off to a 4-0 start this season, and junior point guard Ariel Gilchrist has been a big reason for that. Gilchrist, who was an All-Area point guard for the Lady Mustangs last year, has taken a much bigger scoring role this season as she has scored more than 15 points in every game this season.
MILLBROOK, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn insider weighs in on when new coach could be hired

Auburn’s head coaching search continues to gain nationwide attention as some of the most notable names in college football have been connected to the vacancy. Lane Kiffin is reported atop the wish list of new athletic director John Cohen, while Hugh Freeze is thought of as an option considering the work the former Ole Miss head coach has done at Liberty.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn rides running game for Cadillac’s second win as interim coach

Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams issued a challenge to his offensive line and running backs when the Tigers entered the locker room tied 17-17 against Western Kentucky. Auburn had given up a 17-3 advantage when Hilltopper quarterback Austin Reed threw for two second-quarter touchdowns while the Tiger offense went stagnant.
AUBURN, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Lane Kiffin rumors swirl as Alabama, Auburn prepare for Iron Bowl

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban spoke with reporters and, as expected, heaped praise on the opponent. “They run the ball effectively,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback’s a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen] Pappoe is a really good inside backer. [Derick] Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They’re very good on special teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum describes how Cadillac Williams saved the Iron Bowl

Paul Finebaum is as familiar with the Iron Bowl as any media figure around, and he understands which way it was heading before Auburn made a change at head coach. Since Cadillac Williams has become the interim coach, fan interest and player effort has skyrocketed, and the Tigers have 2 wins at Jordan-Hare Stadium. That’s why Finebaum declared on his regular segment on WJOX and “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” that Williams made a significant difference for this week’s game against Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Reporter Claims Lane Kiffin is Leaving Ole Miss For Auburn

Mississippi-based reporter Jon Sokoloff dropped a big scoop on Monday night, claiming Lan Kiffin plans to quit Ole Miss on Friday to take the vacant Auburn job. Whether it's true? We'll have to wait and see... Meanwhile... (The Big Lead)
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn

Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

No big shots of cold loom through early December

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What started out as a very warm month is now officially below normal in Montgomery. Not by much, but through November 20th we are 0.7° below normal. That’s due to a remarkably chilly stretch of weather that began back on the12th. Every single day...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thechampionnewspaper.com

Prepare for a stirring experience at Alabama’s Legacy Museum

A museum that can take one on a journey that’s eye-opening but also may be emotionally painful is a museum worthy of return visits and bringing others along. The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, is one such place. Focusing on the legacy of slavery in the United States, the museum explores the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the North and coastal American communities as well as the domestic slave trade and Reconstruction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
COLUMBUS, GA

