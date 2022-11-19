ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, TX

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday over 20 Caldwell ISD teachers were presented with a grant from the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation (CELF).

 2 days ago
KBTX.com

Blood drive planned for this week in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is teaming up with Physicians Premier ER as they work to help alleviate a national blood shortage. The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm. Food will be provided to...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition names winner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Anna Kimber on winning the Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition!. The College Station High School senior will be featured as a soloist in the upcoming Children’s Concert with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 23. The Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 18, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses his new role, city growth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez joined First News at Four live at Downtown Bryan’s ‘Lights On!’ event. Gutierrez was officially sworn in at a Bryan city council meeting the night before. The local businessman and former councilmember said it was a “surreal feeling.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Families invited to Breakfast with Blue Santa in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Santa is coming to the College Station Police Department!. College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon with details about Breakfast with Blue Santa. They are currently collecting new gifts for children 12 and under at the College Station Police Department located...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Former Brazos County Commissioner, Kenny Mallard, passed away Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenny Mallard, a former Brazos county commissioner passed away Thursday. Mallard represented precinct 3 on the commissioners court between 2003 and 2016. Before that, he served on the Bryan City Council. He was also on the board of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. No word...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Unemployment rate in Bryan-College Station MSA second lowest in state

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The local economy in the Bryan-College Station area continues to be healthy according to the latest economic indicators released by Texas A&M University’s Private Enterprise Research Center earlier this week. According to the report, the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) unemployment rate for October...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new business in Hearne is hoping to knock it out of the park for its residents. Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne. Scraphouse co-owner Travis Lacox says that with all of the growth happening across the Brazos...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan swears in new mayor and council, reception held for outgoing leaders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The changing of the guard and a new era begins in the city of Bryan Thursday as a new mayor and four new city council members are sworn in. During Thursday’s regular city council meeting outgoing Mayor Andrew Nelson and council members Reuben Marin, Prentiss Madison, and Buppy Simank gave heartfelt remarks as they welcomed in a new group of city leaders. They also took a moment to speak on the accomplishments made over their terms and thanked their family, friends, and residents for allowing them to serve.
BRYAN, TX
fox7austin.com

Stony Point High School on lockdown

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

