CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday over 20 Caldwell ISD teachers were presented with a grant from the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation (CELF).

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The changing of the guard and a new era begins in the city of Bryan Thursday as a new mayor and four new city council members are sworn in. During Thursday’s regular city council meeting outgoing Mayor Andrew Nelson and council members Reuben Marin, Prentiss Madison, and Buppy Simank gave heartfelt remarks as they welcomed in a new group of city leaders. They also took a moment to speak on the accomplishments made over their terms and thanked their family, friends, and residents for allowing them to serve.

BRYAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO