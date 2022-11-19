ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Yuma celebrates National Adoption Day tomorrow

By Court Zeppernick
 2 days ago
CASA celebrates National Adoption Day on November 19

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - National Adoption Day is tomorrow and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Yuma is already taking place center stage to honor the event.

Child adoptions take place throughout the year in Yuma County and volunteers for the organization are always welcome.

"Across the state of Arizona as well as across the country, CASA volunteers are desperately needed to support children as they go through the foster care system. A lot of things will change in their life obviously, their home changes, but that means sometimes their school change, their friends change", said CASA Coordinator Veronica Davis.

The non-profit volunteer organization says 115,000 children are awaiting adoption across the U.S.

Tomorrow's event will be at the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

